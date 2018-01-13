Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications

Part A: Metabolism and Health Effects of Polyphenols

1. Overview of Polyphenols and Their Properties

Ana Belscak-Cvitanovic, Ksenija Durgo, Ana Hudek, Višnja Bacun-Druzina, Drazenka Komes

2. Polyphenols: Absorption, Bioavailability and Metabolomics

Lei Chen, Hui Cao, Jianbo Xiao

3. Beneficial Effects of Polyphenols on Chronic Diseases and Ageing

Cvejic Hogervorst Jelena, Russo Giorgio, Godos Justyna, Mimica-Dukic Neda, Simin Natasa, Bjelica Artur, Grosso Giuseppe

4. Nutrigenomics and Polyphenols

Maria Antónia Nunes, Francisca Rodrigues, Ana F. Vinha, Rita C. Alves, M. Beatriz P.P. Oliveira

Part B: Recovery and Processing of Polyphenols from Target Sources

5. Target Sources of Polyphenols in Different Food Products and Their Processing By-Products

Urszula Tylewicz, Malgorzata Nowacka, Beatriz Martin-Garcia, Artur Wiktor, Ana Maria Gomez Caravaca

6. Polyphenols Analysis and Related Challenges

Merichel Plaza, Gloria Domínguez-Rodriguez, Maria Castro-Puyana, Maria Luisa Marina

7. Recovery Technologies and Encapsulation Techniques

Incinur Hasbay, Charis M. Galanakis

8. Emerging Technologies for the Extraction of Polyphenols from Natural Sources

Richard G. Maroun, Hiba N. Rajha, Nada El Darra, Sally El Kantar, Stéphanie Chacar, Espérance Debs, Eugène Vorobiev, Nicolas Louka

9. Technological Aspects and Stability of Polyphenols

Jianjun Deng, Haixia Yang, Esra Capanoglu, Hui Cao, Jianbo Xiao

Part C: Application of Polyphenols in the Industry

10. Foods and Supplements

Nieves Baenas, Ángel Abellan, Sara Rivera, Diego A. Moreno, Cristina Garcia-Viguera, Raul Dominguez-Perles

11. Natural Pigments and Colorants in Foods and Beverages

Ana F. Vinha, Francisca Rodrigues, Maria A. Nunes, M. Beatriz P.P. Oliveira

12. Cosmetics

Francisca Rodrigues, María de la Luz Cadiz-Gurrea, Maria A. Nunes, Diana Pinto, Ana F. Vinha, Isabel Borras Linares, M. Beatriz P.P. Oliveira, Antonio Segura Carretero