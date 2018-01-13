Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128135723, 9780128135730

Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Charis Galanakis
eBook ISBN: 9780128135730
Paperback ISBN: 9780128135723
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 13th January 2018
Page Count: 456
Description

Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications covers polyphenol properties, health effects and new trends in recovery procedures and applications. Beginning with coverage of the metabolism and health effects of polyphenols, the book then addresses recovery, analysis, processing issues and industrial applications. The book not only connects the properties and health effects of polyphenols with recovery, processing and encapsulation issues, but also explores industrial applications that are affected by these aspects, including both current applications and those under development.

Key Features

  • Covers the properties and health effects of polyphenols, along with trends in recovery procedures and applications
  • Addresses recovery, analysis and processing issues
  • Concludes with coverage of the industrial applications of polyphenols

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in the whole food science field, new product developers, researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry

Table of Contents

Part A: Metabolism and Health Effects of Polyphenols
1. Overview of Polyphenols and Their Properties
Ana Belscak-Cvitanovic, Ksenija Durgo, Ana Hudek, Višnja Bacun-Druzina, Drazenka Komes
2. Polyphenols: Absorption, Bioavailability and Metabolomics
Lei Chen, Hui Cao, Jianbo Xiao
3. Beneficial Effects of Polyphenols on Chronic Diseases and Ageing
Cvejic Hogervorst Jelena, Russo Giorgio, Godos Justyna, Mimica-Dukic Neda, Simin Natasa, Bjelica Artur, Grosso Giuseppe
4. Nutrigenomics and Polyphenols
Maria Antónia Nunes, Francisca Rodrigues, Ana F. Vinha, Rita C. Alves, M. Beatriz P.P. Oliveira

Part B: Recovery and Processing of Polyphenols from Target Sources
5. Target Sources of Polyphenols in Different Food Products and Their Processing By-Products
Urszula Tylewicz, Malgorzata Nowacka, Beatriz Martin-Garcia, Artur Wiktor, Ana Maria Gomez Caravaca
6. Polyphenols Analysis and Related Challenges
Merichel Plaza, Gloria Domínguez-Rodriguez, Maria Castro-Puyana, Maria Luisa Marina
7. Recovery Technologies and Encapsulation Techniques
Incinur Hasbay, Charis M. Galanakis
8. Emerging Technologies for the Extraction of Polyphenols from Natural Sources
Richard G. Maroun, Hiba N. Rajha, Nada El Darra, Sally El Kantar, Stéphanie Chacar, Espérance Debs, Eugène Vorobiev, Nicolas Louka
9. Technological Aspects and Stability of Polyphenols
Jianjun Deng, Haixia Yang, Esra Capanoglu, Hui Cao, Jianbo Xiao

Part C: Application of Polyphenols in the Industry
10. Foods and Supplements
Nieves Baenas, Ángel Abellan, Sara Rivera, Diego A. Moreno, Cristina Garcia-Viguera, Raul Dominguez-Perles
11. Natural Pigments and Colorants in Foods and Beverages
Ana F. Vinha, Francisca Rodrigues, Maria A. Nunes, M. Beatriz P.P. Oliveira
12. Cosmetics
Francisca Rodrigues, María de la Luz Cadiz-Gurrea, Maria A. Nunes, Diana Pinto, Ana F. Vinha, Isabel Borras Linares, M. Beatriz P.P. Oliveira, Antonio Segura Carretero

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128135730
Paperback ISBN:
9780128135723

About the Editor

Charis Galanakis

Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work that balances between food and environment, industry and academia. His research targets mainly the separation and recovery of functional macro- and micro-molecules from different food by-products, as well as their implementation as additives in food and other products. He is the research & innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International, whereas he has published dozens research articles, reviews, monographs and conference proceedings. He has edited 4 books entitled "Food Waste Recovery" (Academic Press, 2015), "Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry" (Academic Press, 2016), “Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components” (Academic Press, 2017) and “Olive Mill Waste” (Academic Press, 2017).

Follow Dr. Galanakis via Twitter, LinkedIn, ResearchGate or Blog. Join his open discussion forums at the Food Waste Recovery & Innovation 2020 LinkedIn group or the Food Waste Recovery FB Page.

Affiliations and Expertise

Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece

Ratings and Reviews

