Polyphenols: Prevention and Treatment of Human Disease
2nd Edition
Description
Polyphenols in Prevention and Treatment of Human Disease, Second Edition authoritatively covers evidence of the powerful health benefits of polyphenols, touching on cardiovascular disease, cancer, obesity, diabetes and osteoporosis. This collection represents the contributions of an international group of experts in polyphenol research who share their expertise in endocrinology, public health, cardiology, pharmacology, agriculture and veterinary science. Researchers from diverse backgrounds will gain insight into how clinical observations and practices can feed back into the research cycle, thus allowing them to develop more targeted insights into the mechanisms of disease.
This reference fills a void in research where nutritionists and alternative therapies may be applicable.
Key Features
- Describes polyphenol modulation of blood flow and oxygenation as a potential mechanism of protection against vascular atherosclerosis
- Describes how polyphenols and antioxidants frequently change immune defenses and actions
- Focuses on the most important areas of research and provides insights into their relationships and translational opportunities
Readership
Biochemists, endocrinologists, nutritionists, dieticians, and clinical researchers interested in how the mechanisms of polyphenols contribute to the prevention and treatment of disease
Table of Contents
- The Pharmacology of Avenanthramides: Polyphenols
ILIAS MARMOUZI, SHAHIRA M. EZZAT
2. Folate Production by Lactic Acid Bacteria
GRACIELA SAVOY DE GIORI, JEAN GUY LEBLANC
3. A Triterpenoid Commonly Found in Human Diet: Ursolic Acid
MERVE BACANLI, A. AHMET BASARAN, NURSEN BASARAN
4. The Major Flavonoid of Grapefruit: Naringin
MERVE BACANLI, A. AHMET BASARAN, NURSEN BASARAN
5. Structural Evaluation and Toxicological Study of a Bitter Masking Bioactive Flavanone, ‘Eriodictyol’
VIJISHA K. RAJAN, K. MURALEEDHARAN, K.P. SAFNA HUSSAN
6. Postprandial Effects of Wine Consumption Along with a Meal on the Main Pathophysiological Systems
E. FRAGOPOULOU, S. ANTONOPOULOU
7. Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Polyphenol-Induced Beneficial Effects on Cardiac Remodeling
FAN JIANG
8. Effect of Cranberry Polyphenols and Metabolites on Microbial Activity and Impact on Urinary Tract Health
CHRISTINA KHOO, HAIYAN LIU
9. Cranberry Polyphenols: Effects on Cardiovascular Risk Factors
CHRISTINA KHOO, MICHAEL FALK, JUN ZHANG
10. An Insight of Polyphenols in Lung Cancer Chemoprevention
VASANTI SUVARNA, PRAMILA CHAUBEY, PREETI C. SANGAVE, ASHISH K. SINGH
11. Mushroom Polyphenols as Chemopreventive Agents
NATALIA NOWACKA-JECHALKE, MARTA OLECH, RENATA NOWAK
12. Pleiotropic Molecular Effects of Dietary Polyphenols Resveratrol and Apigeninin Leukemia
AYSUN ADAN, OSMAN OGUZ
13. The Polyphenolic Compound Apigenin and Applications to Cervical Cancer
RAQUEL PANTAROTTO SOUZA, MARCIA EDILAINE LOPES CONSOLARO
14. An Outside-In and a Reciprocal Inside-Out Hypothesis Combining Resveratrol and Its High Affinity Protein NQO2 to Target iASPP for Reinstating the Activation and Stabilization of Dysfunctional WTp53 as a Melanoma Chemopreventive Approach
TZE-CHEN HSIEH, BARBARA B. DOONAN, JOSEPH M. WU
15. Counteracting Resistance to BRAF V600E Mutation in Melanoma Using Dietary Polyphenols
TZE-CHEN HSIEH, BARBARA B. DOONAN, ANDREA AQUILATO, JOSEPH M. WU
16. Role of Natural Compounds in Prevention and Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
AHMAD SALIMI, JALAL POURAHMAD
17. Polyphenols and Breast Cancer Prevention—A Summary of the Epidemiologic Evidence
GERTRAUD MASKARINEC, CHERIE GUILLERMO
18. Resveratrol Inhibitory Effects Against a Malignant Tumor: A Molecular Insight
GABRIEL WCISLO
19. Biological Activity of Resveratrol on an Ovarian Cancer Cell 231
GABRIEL WCISLO, AGNIESZKA SYNOWIEC, KATARZYNA SZARLEJWCISLO, LUBOMIR BODNAR
20. Antiarthritic Effects of Turmeric and Curcumin: A Revisit
NAVEEN MATHAI, DARGI SONY, PRAJWAL PRABHUDEV MANE, CHETAN B. SHETTY, LATHEESH LATHEEF, KRITHIKA KAMATH, MOHD KHALEED, BENSON MATHAI KOCHIKUZHYIL, MANJESHWAR SHRINATH BALIGA
21. Effects of Polyphenols on Inflammatory-Allergic Conditions: Experimental and Clinical Evidences
THEA MAGRONE, EMILIO JIRILLO
22. Polyphenols and Immune System
ISHAK OZEL TEKIN, FRANCESCO MAROTTA
23. Antioxidants and Polyphenols in Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn Disease
HITOSHI ASAKURA, TETSUJI KITAHORA
24. Red Propolis: Phenolics, Polyphenolics, and Applications to Microbiological Health and Disease
IRLAN A. FREIRES, JOAO M.S. PINGUEIRO, STELA L.F. MIRANDA, BRUNO BUENO-SILVA
25. Viral Disease and Use of Polyphenolic Compounds
DONG JOO SEO, CHANGSUN CHOI
26. Hepatoprotective Effects of Curcumin in Alcohol-Induced Hepatotoxicity: A Memoir on the Preclinical Studies
MANJESHWAR SHRINATH BALIGA, SURESH RAO, PRATIMA RAO, MICHAEL L.J. PAIS, TARESH SHEKAR NAIK, MOHAMMED ADNAN,
PRINCY LOUIS PALATTY
27. Turmeric and Its Principal Polyphenol Curcumin as a Nontoxic Gastroprotective Agent: Recent Update
HOLALU SHIVASHANKAREGOWDA YASHAVANTH, RAGHAVENDRA HANIADKA, SURESH RAO, PRATIMA RAO, ASHWIN ALVA, PRINCY LOUIS PALATTY, MANJESHWAR SHRINATH BALIGA
28. Anti-inflammatory, Immunomodulatory, and Prebiotic Properties of Dietary Flavonoids
JAVIER GONZALEZ-GALLEGO, M. VICTORIA GARCIA-MEDIAVILLA, SONIA SANCHEZ-CAMPOS, MARIA J. TUNON
29. Polyphenols and Polyphenol-Derived Compounds from Plants and Contact Dermatitis 349
LARS PORSKJÆR CHRISTENSEN
30. Plant Polyphenols: The Futuristic Bioactive Therapeutics for Skin Care
B. SINGH, G. MAL, D. SHARMA, S.K. GAUTAM, M. KUMAR, U. SOLIMENE, M. METALLA, FRANCESCO MAROTTA
31. Antiinflammatory Activity of Polyphenols on Dendritic Cells
V. FRANCISCO, G. COSTA, B.M. NEVES, M.T. CRUZ, M.T. BATISTA
32. Effects and Usage of a Citrus Compound, Limonene
MERVE BACANLI, A. AHMET BASARAN, NURSEN BASARAN
33. A Phytoestrogen Puerarin and Its Health Effects
MERVE BACANLI, SEVTAP AYDIN, A. AHMET BASARAN, NURSEN BASARAN
34. Galangin as a Plant Phenolic and Usage in Health and Disease
MERVE BACANLI, A. AHMET BASARAN, NURSEN BASARAN
35. Can Green Tea Polyphenols Improve Phenotypes Associated with Down Syndrome?
RANDALL J. ROPER, CHARLES R. GOODLETT
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 5th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128130087
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130094
About the Editor
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK
Sherma Zibadi
Dr. Sherma Zibadi received her Ph.D. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Arizona. Her medical degree and training were done at the Mashhad University of Medical Sciences. She then completed her post-doctoral research fellowship awarded by the American Heart Association where her research involved cardiology and complementary medicine studies. Her research has involved maladaptive cardiac remodeling process, which helps to identify new targets for treatment of heart failure. Dr. Zibadi’s research interest also extends into foods as medicines, exploring the preventive and therapeutic effects of dietary supplements on heart failure and its major risk factors in both basic animal and clinical studies, translating lab research findings into clinical practice. Dr. Zibadi is an author of more than 35 research papers in peer reviewed journals. She has been an editor on 8 scientific books like this one being proposed. She has edited on a variety of clinical topics: breast milk, bottle feeding, wheat and rice in health, polyphenols and health, omega 3 fatty acids, dietary supplements in immune modulation, and dietary fat and health. She and Dr. Watson have collaborated extensively on both laboratory research and editing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Associate of Public Health, Department of Pathology, University of South Florida Medical School, Tampa, USA