Polyphenols: Mechanisms of Action in Human Health and Disease
2nd Edition
Description
Polyphenols: Mechanisms of Action in Human Health and Disease, Second Edition describes the mechanisms of polyphenol antioxidant activities and their use in disease prevention. Chapters highlight the anti-inflammatory activity of polyphenols on key dendritic cells, how they modulate and suppress inflammation, and how they are inactivated or activated by metabolism in the gut and circulating blood. Polyphenols have proven effective for key health benefits, including bone health, organ health, cardiac and vascular conditions, absorption and metabolism, and cancer and diseases of the immune system. They are a unique group of phytochemicals that are present in all fruits, vegetables and other plant products.
This very diverse and multi-functional group of active plant compounds contain powerful antioxidant properties and exhibit remarkable chemical, biological and physiological properties, including cancer prevention and cardio-protective activities.
Key Features
- Expands coverage on green tea, cocoa, wine, cumin and herbs
- Outlines their chemical properties, bioavailability and metabolomics
- Provides a self-teaching guide to learn the mechanisms of action and health benefits of polyphenols
Readership
Biochemists, endocrinologists, nutritionists, dieticians, and clinical researchers interested in how the mechanisms of polyphenols contribute to the prevention and treatment of disease
Table of Contents
- Polyphenols in the Prevention of Acute Pancreatitis in Preclinical Systems of Study: A Revisit
ELROY SALDANHA, SURESH RAO, MOHAMMED ADNAN, MICHAEL L.J. PAIS, TARESH SHEKAR NAIK, RITESH D’CUNHA, RESHMINA D’SOUZA, MANJESHWAR SHRINATH BALIGA
2. Polyphenols as Supplements in Foods and Beverages: Recent Discoveries and Health Benefits, an Update
ANDREA PITTELLI BOIAGO Gollücke, ROGERIO CORREA PERES, DANIEL ARAKI RIBEIRO, ODAIR AGUIAR
3. Xanthohumol and the Medicinal Benefits of Beer
SUSAN M. ELROD
4. Polyphenolic Flavonoids and Metalloprotease Inhibition: Applications to Health and Disease
DEJAN AGIC, MARIJA ABRAMIC, VESNA RASTIJA, ROSEMARY VUKOVIC
5. Biological and Pharmacological Effects of Polyphenolic Compounds From Ecklonia cava
AKIKO KOJIMA-YUASA
6. Clerodendrum volubile: Phenolics and Applications to Health
OCHUKO L. ERUKAINURE, OLAKUNLE SANNI, MD. SHAHIDUL ISLAM
7. Eryngium campestre L.: Polyphenolic and Flavonoid Compounds; Applications to Health and Disease
BOUZIDI SOUMIA
8. Antioxidant Activity of Anthocyanins in Common Legume Grains
WINDA CHRISTINA HARLEN, IGNASIUS RADIX A.P. JATI
9. Tomato Polyphenolics: Putative Applications to Health and Disease
SENA BAKIR, SENEM KAMILOGLU, MERVE TOMAS, ESRA CAPANOGLU
10. Polyphenolic Compounds in Sweet Cherries: A Focus on Anthocyanins
KATHERINE KENT, NADINE H€ OLZEL, NIGEL SWARTS
11. Citrus Fruit Polyphenols and Flavonoids: Applications to Psychiatric Disorders
MARIA ROSARIA ANNA MUSCATELLO, ROCCO ANTONIO ZOCCALI, ANTONIO BRUNO
12. Anthocyanins and Diabetes Regulation
HONGHUI GUO, MIN XIA
13. The Role of Direct and Indirect Polyphenolic Antioxidants in Protection Against Oxidative Stress
LARS PORSKJÆR CHRISTENSEN
14. Role of Protocatechuic Acid in Obesity-Related Pathologies: An Update
MASSIMO D’ARCHIVIO, BEATRICE SCAZZOCCHIO, ANNALISA SILENZI, CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI, ROBERTA MASELLA
15. Exposure to Polyphenolic Compounds Modulates Type 1 Diabetes: The Case of Genistein
GUANNAN HUANG, JOELLA XU, TAI L. GUO
16. Chocolate/Cocoa Polyphenols and Oxidative Stress
JUDITH E ALLGROVE, GLEN DAVISON
17. An Overview of Dietary Polyphenols and Their Therapeutic Effects
PALLAVI KESAVAN, ANTARA BANERJEE, ANUSHKA BANERJEE, RAMACHANDRAN MURUGESAN, FRANCESCO MAROTTA, SURAJIT PATHAK
18. The Polyphenolic Compound Resveratrol Attenuates Pain: Neurophysiological Mechanisms
MAMORU TAKEDA, SHIORI TAKEHANA, YOSHIHITO SHIMAZU
19. Possible Benefits and Risks of Polyphenols Supplementation During Pregnancy
ANTONIO GONZALEZ-BULNES, SUSANA ASTIZ, BEATRIZ ISABEL, MARTA VAZQUEZ-GOMEZ, CONSOLACION GARCIA-CONTRERAS
20. Flavonoids as Modulators of Neutrophils’ Oxidative Burst: Structure-Activity Relationship
DANIELA RIBEIRO, EDUARDA FERNANDES, MARISA FREITAS
21. Manipulation of Mitochondrial Function by Polyphenols for New Treatment Strategies
CORINA T. MADREITER-SOKOLOWSKI, WOLFGANG F. GRAIER
22. Bioavailability of Flavonoids: The Role of Cell Membrane Transporters
JOVANA CVOROVIC, LOVRO ZIBERNA, STEFANO FORNASARO, FEDERICA TRAMER, SABINA PASSAMONTI
23. Interaction of Polyphenols with the Intestinal and Placental Absorption of Some Bioactive Compounds
ELISA KEATING, CONCEICA O CALHAU, ANA FARIA, FATIMA MARTEL
24. Analyzing Ingredients in Dietary Supplements and Their Metabolites
JEEVAN K. PRASAIN, STEPHEN BARNES, J. MICHAEL WYSS
25. Metabolism of Dietary Polyphenols by Human Gut Microbiota and Their Health Benefits
SURAJIT PATHAK, PALLAVI KESAVAN, ANUSHKA BANERJEE, ANTARA BANERJEE, GULCIN SAGDICOGLU CELEP, LAURA BISSI, FRANCESCO MAROTTA
26. Bioavailability and Biochemistry of Quercetin and Applications to Health and Diseases
GABRIELE CARULLO, MARIATERESA BADOLATO, FRANCESCA AIELLO
27. Effects of Quercetin and Its Combinations on Health
S.K. SHEBEKO, I.A. ZUPANETS, O.S. POPOV, O.O. TARASENKO, A.S. SHALAMAY
28. Green Tea Polyphenols in the Amelioration of Osteoarthritis: Memoir on the Preclinical Observations
NAVEEN JOSEPH MATHAI, DAVANAGERE MURALI SUJAYENDRA, MOHAMMED ADNAN, TARESH SHEKAR NAIK, THOMAS GEORGE, SONIYA ABRAHAM, MANJESHWAR SHRINATH BALIGA
29. Polyphenolics Evoke Healing Responses: Clinical Evidence and Role of Predictive Biomarkers 403
RUSSELL JAFFE, JAYASHREE MANI
30. Hepatoprotective Effects of Green Tea and Its Polyphenols: A Revisit
MANJESHWAR SHRINATH BALIGA, ARNADI RAMACHANDRAYYA SHIVASHANKARA, PAUL SIMON, SURESH RAO, PRINCY LOUIS PALATTY
31. CAPE and Tympanosclerosis
IBRAHIM AGRI, ARZU ERDAL AGRI, DOGUKAN OZDEMIR, ABDULKADIR €OZG€UR
32. The Polyphenolic Compound Hesperidin and Bone Protection
JENALYN L. YUMOL, WENDY E. WARD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 8th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130070
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128130063
About the Editor
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
Sherma Zibadi
Dr. Sherma Zibadi received her Ph.D. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Arizona. Her medical degree and training were done at the Mashhad University of Medical Sciences. She then completed her post-doctoral research fellowship awarded by the American Heart Association where her research involved cardiology and complementary medicine studies. Her research has involved maladaptive cardiac remodeling process, which helps to identify new targets for treatment of heart failure. Dr. Zibadi’s research interest also extends into foods as medicines, exploring the preventive and therapeutic effects of dietary supplements on heart failure and its major risk factors in both basic animal and clinical studies, translating lab research findings into clinical practice. Dr. Zibadi is an author of more than 35 research papers in peer reviewed journals. She has been an editor on 8 scientific books like this one being proposed. She has edited on a variety of clinical topics: breast milk, bottle feeding, wheat and rice in health, polyphenols and health, omega 3 fatty acids, dietary supplements in immune modulation, and dietary fat and health. She and Dr. Watson have collaborated extensively on both laboratory research and editing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Associate of Public Health, Department of Pathology, University of South Florida Medical School, Tampa, USA