In recent years, the range of available enzyme immobilization approaches and support materials has grown significantly, while the cost, labor, and environmental impact have decreased, encouraging wider use across the life, industrial, and physical sciences. Here, Dr. Alka Dwevedi and her supporting contributors have provided a practical, application-based resource on optimal enzyme immobilization strategies for various enzymes, processes, and applications, with careful attention paid to polymeric supports and their ability to reduce reaction times.

Polymeric Supports for Enzyme Immobilization: Opportunities and Applications offers in-depth discussions of known polymeric enzyme support materials, reaction processes, and optimized methods to enhance enzyme immobilization. Case-based chapters examine uses across the fields of medicine; environmental science; industrial science; clean energy; and even space exploration. Prominently featured are discussions of immobilized enzymes in drug delivery systems; development of ELISA (enzyme linked immunosorbent assays); antibiotics production; biosensor production; planetary exploration; and treatment for lactose intolerance; diabetes; and arthritis among other disorders. Throughout, emphasis is placed on future opportunities and next steps in each area of research application.