Polymeric Supports for Enzyme Immobilization
1st Edition
Opportunities and Applications
Description
In recent years, the range of available enzyme immobilization approaches and support materials has grown significantly, while the cost, labor, and environmental impact have decreased, encouraging wider use across the life, industrial, and physical sciences. Here, Dr. Alka Dwevedi and her supporting contributors have provided a practical, application-based resource on optimal enzyme immobilization strategies for various enzymes, processes, and applications, with careful attention paid to polymeric supports and their ability to reduce reaction times.
Polymeric Supports for Enzyme Immobilization: Opportunities and Applications offers in-depth discussions of known polymeric enzyme support materials, reaction processes, and optimized methods to enhance enzyme immobilization. Case-based chapters examine uses across the fields of medicine; environmental science; industrial science; clean energy; and even space exploration. Prominently featured are discussions of immobilized enzymes in drug delivery systems; development of ELISA (enzyme linked immunosorbent assays); antibiotics production; biosensor production; planetary exploration; and treatment for lactose intolerance; diabetes; and arthritis among other disorders. Throughout, emphasis is placed on future opportunities and next steps in each area of research application.
Key Features
- Offers an in-depth, case-driven discussion of known polymeric enzyme support materials, associated reaction processes, and methods to enhance enzyme immobilization
- Examines applications across medicine, environmental science, the industrial sciences, clean energy, and space exploration
- Provides optimal strategies for various enzymes, processes, and applications, considering the enzyme itself, substrate, and available support properties
Readership
Active researchers and students in biochemistry, molecular biology, bioengineering, medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical science, and biotechnology across academia and industry; clinician scientists
Table of Contents
1. Production of drug delivery systems by polymer based immobilized enzymes
2. Immobilized enzymes onto polymers in enzyme linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA)
3. The production of antibiotics using polymer based immobilized enzymes
4. Medical applications of polymers based immobilized enzymes
5. Non-medical applications of polymer based immobilized enzymes
6. Purification of proteins using polymer based immobilized enzymes
7. Applications of polymer based immobilized enzymes in the extraction of biomolecules
8. Polymer based immobilized enzymes in environmental remediation
9. Polymer based immobilized enzymes in the production of biosensors
10. Polymer based immobilized enzymes in the production of biodiesel
11. Life detection and planetary exploration by using
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192061
About the Author
Alka Dwevedi
She has joined UNESCO-Regional Centre for Biotechnology, India as young investigator in 2011. She is presently a guest faculty at University of Delhi. She has published 20 articles in peer review International and National Journals in the fields of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Microbiology, Biophysics, Proteomics, Food Chemistry, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacology. She has published 6 book chapters, 2 monographs. She is the first author in almost all published articles, reviews and book chapters. Dr Dwevedi is on Authorial board in various international journals including Developmental Microbiology and Molecular Biology, International Journal of Biotechnology and Bioengineering Research, International Journal of Applied Biotechnology and Biochemistry, Wyno Journal of Biological Sciences, International Journal of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Global Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology, International Journal of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, World Journal of Biotechnology and reviewer in several journals. Further, she is a life member of Indian Biophysical Society and also a member of American Chemical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Delhi, New Delhi, India