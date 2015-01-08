Polymer Nanoclay Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299626, 9780323312721

Polymer Nanoclay Composites

1st Edition

Editors: Stephan Laske
eBook ISBN: 9780323312721
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299626
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 8th January 2015
Page Count: 194
Table of Contents

  • Introduction
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter 1. Processing of calcium montmorillonites for use in polymers
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 Definitions
    • 1.3 Morphology of montmorillonite which is important for use in the polymer industry
    • 1.4 Introduction—the activation of calcium bentonites to achieve a high aspect ratio
    • 1.5 Criteria for the selection of calcium bentonites, their alkaline activation, and the achievable aspect ratio
    • 1.6 Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 2. Chemical/physical preprocessing of nanoclay particles
    • 2.1 Introduction—montmorillonite
    • 2.2 Activation
    • 2.3 Metal cation exchange
    • 2.4 Organomodification
    • 2.5 Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 3. Processing of polymer–nanoclay composites
    • 3.1 Nanoclay processing basics
    • 3.2 Advanced compounding
    • 3.3 Injection mold compounding
    • 3.4 Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 4. Characterization of polymer nanocomposites based on layered silicates
    • 4.1 Introduction
    • 4.2 Offline characterization
    • 4.3 Inline And online characterization
    • 4.4 Conclusions
    • References
  • Chapter 5. Properties and applications of nanoclay composites
    • 5.1 Introduction
    • 5.2 Mechanical reinforcement capabilities of layered silicates
    • 5.3 Effect of layered silicates on the rheological properties
    • 5.4 The influence of layered silicates on barrier properties
    • 5.5 The influence of layered silicates on tribology
    • 5.6 Thermal conductivity of layered silicate polymer nanocomposites
    • 5.7 Thermal stability of layered silicate polymer nanocomposites
    • 5.8 Layered silicates for biodegradation application
    • 5.9 Clays for drug delivery systems
    • 5.10 Layered silicates as halogen-free FRs
    • 5.11 Summary
    • References
  • Chapter 6. Safety issues of silica nanomaterials in the frame of industrial use
    • 6.1 Introduction
    • 6.2 Safety assessment according to REACh and guidance
    • 6.3 Nano-silica use in applications
    • 6.4 Conclusions
    • Acknowledgment
    • Abbreviations
    • References
  • Index

Description

There is a major lack of fundamental knowledge and understanding on the interaction between a filler and the polymer matrix. When it comes to nanoscale fillers, such as layered silicates, carbon nanotubes, graphene or cellulose nanofibers it is even more important to know accurate structure-property relationships as well as identifying the parameters influencing material behavior.

The reason for the lack of knowledge on how to process nanocomposites and why there are so few applications is that several scientific fields are affected and a joint effort of those scientific communities involved is necessary – starting from the filler manufacturing or pre-processing over polymer chemistry to the polymer processing.

In Polymer Nanoclay Composites, all involved scientific areas are viewed together for the first time, providing an all-embracing coverage of all stages of polymer clay nanocomposites processing from lab-scale to industrial scale – stages from the raw material over manufacturing of polymer clay nanocomposites to characterization and the final products.

Readers will gain insight in the physical/chemical pre-processing of layered silicates and their incorporation into a polymer matrix using sophisticated technologies (such as advanced compounding) as well as in real-time quality control of the nanocomposite production and future prospects. The book also describes nanotoxicological and nanosafety aspects.

Key Features

  • Covers the whole processing route with all aspects of the nanocomposites industry with particular focus on the processing of polymer clay nanocomposites
  • Includes quality control and nanosafety
  • Multidisciplinary approach from an industrial perspective

Readership

Academics as well as engineers and industrial readers working in the field of polymer nanocomposites and their industrial realization; material processor and application engineers utilizing nanocomposites;
Students in courses such as ‘Compounding of Polymers’, ‘Nanotechnology in Plastics Engineering’, and advanced materials processing

Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2015
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780323312721
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323299626

About the Editors

Stephan Laske Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Montanuniversitat Leoben, Leoben, Austria

