Polymer Materials for Energy and Electronic Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128110911, 9780128110928

Polymer Materials for Energy and Electronic Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Huisheng Peng Xuemei Sun Wei Weng Xin Fang
eBook ISBN: 9780128110928
Paperback ISBN: 9780128110911
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st August 2016
Page Count: 386
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
143.00
121.55
200.00
170.00
215.41
183.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
143.00
121.55
200.00
170.00
125.00
106.25
279.94
237.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Polymer Materials for Energy and Electronic Applications is among the first books to systematically describe the recent developments in polymer materials and their electronic applications. It covers the synthesis, structures, and properties of polymers, along with their composites. In addition, the book introduces, and describes, four main kinds of electronic devices based on polymers, including energy harvesting devices, energy storage devices, light-emitting devices, and electrically driving sensors.

Stretchable and wearable electronics based on polymers are a particular focus and main achievement of the book that concludes with the future developments and challenges of electronic polymers and devices.

Key Features

  • Provides a basic understanding on the structure and morphology of polymers and their electronic properties and applications
  • Highlights the current applications of conducting polymers on energy harvesting and storage
  • Introduces the emerging flexible and stretchable electronic devices
  • Adds a new family of fiber-shaped electronic devices

Readership

Senior, junior scientists and newcomers from a broad spectrum of fields such as chemistry, physics, biology, materials science, electrical engineering, textiles and energy

Table of Contents

Content

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 History of Polymers

1.2 Energy Harvesting Based on Polymers

1.3 Energy Storage Based on Polymers

1.4 Light Emitting and Sensing Devices Based on Polymers

1.5 Flexible Energy and Electronic Devices Based on Polymers

1.6 Challenges and Perspectives

Chapter 2. Synthesis and Design of Conjugated Polymers for Organic Electronics

2.1 Synthesis of Conjugated Polymers

2.1.1 Introduction

2.1.2 Common Methods for Constructing Carbon−Carbon Double Bond

2.1.3 Common Methods for Constructing Carbon−Carbon Single Bond

2.1.4 Conclusion

2.2 Design of Conjugated Polymers for Organic Electronics

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 Rational Design of High Performance Conjugated Polymers for PSCs

2.2.3 Rational Design of High Performance conjugated polymers for PLEDs

2.2.4 Rational Design of Conjugated Polymers for Electrochromic Devices

2.2.5 Conclusion

Chapter 3. Structure and Property of Electronic Polymers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Aggregation Structure

3.2.1 Amorphous

3.2.2 Crystalline

3.2.3 Anisotropic

3.3 Morphology of Assembly

3.3.1 Nanoparticle

3.3.2 Nanofiber

3.3.3 Solid Film

3.3.4 Porous Film

3.3.5 Polymer Gel

3.4 Property

3.4.1 Mechanical Properties

3.4.2 Electrical Properties

3.4.3 Electrochemical Properties

3.4.4 Electroluminescent Properties

3.4.5 Electrochromic Properties

3.4.6 Electromechanical Properties

3.4.7 Stability

3.4.8 Biocompatibility

3.5 Summary

Chapter 4. Electronic Polymer Composite

4.1 Synthesis

4.1.1 Direct Mixing

4.1.2 In-Situ Polymerization in Inorganic Matrix

4.1.3 In-Situ Growth of Inorganic Component in Polymer Matrix

4.1.4 One-Pot Synthesis

4.1.5 Multi-Component Preparation

4.2 Structure

4.2.1 Continuous Structure

4.2.2 Separated Structure

4.3 Property

4.3.1 Mechanical Property

4.3.2 Electrical Property

4.3.3 Electrochemical Property

4.3.4 Electroluminescent Property

4.3.5 Sensing

4.4 Summary

Chapter 5. Energy Harvesting Based on Polymer

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Photovoltaic Device

5.2.1 Working Mechanism

5.2.2 Polymer as Light Harvesting Material

5.2.3 Polymer as Charge Transport Material

5.3 Thermoelectric Generator

5.3.1 Working Mechanism

5.3.2 Conducting Polymers for Thermoelectric Generator

5.3.3 Coordination Polymers for Thermoelectric Generator

5.3.4 Polymer Composite for Thermoelectric Generator

5.4 Piezoelectric Transducer

5.4.1 Working Mechanism

5.4.2 Materials

5.4.3 Poling Process

5.4.4 Morphology and Performance

5.5 Triboelectric Generator

5.5.1 Working Mechanism

5.5.2 Materials

5.5.3 Application

5.6 Perspective

Chapter 6. Energy Storage Devices Based on Polymers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supercapacitor

6.2.1 Polymer-Based Electrode

6.2.2 Polymer-Based Electrolyte

6.3 Lithium-ion Batteries Based on Polymers

6.3.1 Polymers as Active Materials in Electrode

6.3.2 Polymers as Separators

6.3.3 Polymers as Electrolytes

6.4 Summary

Chapter 7. Light Emitting Based on Polymer

7.1 Light-Emitting Conjugated Polymers

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Photophysics of Conjugated Polymer

7.1.3 Categories of Light-Emitting Conjugated Polymers

7.2 Polymer Light-Emitting Diode

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 Structure and Mechanism

7.2.3 Performance

7.2.4 Functionality

7.3 Polymer Light-Emitting Electrochemical Cell

7.2.1 Introduction

7.2.2 Mechanism

7.2.3 Structure

7.2.4 Performance

7.2.5 Functionality

7.4 Summary

Chapter 8. Electrically Driving Sensors Based on Polymer

8.1 Electromechanical Actuators

8.1.1 Electrostatically Driving Actuators

8.1.2 Electrochemically Driving Actuators

8.1.3 Electrothermally Driving Actuators

8.1.4 Conclusion and Perspective

8.2 Electrochromic Materials and Devices

8.2.1 Electro-induced Oxidation-Reduction Mechanism

8.2.2 Electrothermal Chromatic Mechanism

8.2.3 Other Electrochromic Mechanisms

8.2.4 Conclusion and Perspective

Chapter 9. Flexible Electronic Devices Based on Polymers

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flexible Energy Harvesting Devices Based on Polymers

9.2.1 Flexible Solar Cells Based on Polymers

9.2.2 Flexible Piezoelectric Devices Based on Polymers

9.3 Flexible Energy Storage Devices Based on Polymers

9.3.1 Flexible Supercapacitors Based on Polymers

9.3.2 Flexible Lithium-ion Batteries Based on Polymers

9.4 Flexible Light-Emitting Devices Based on Polymers

9.5 Flexible Electrochromic Devices Based on Polymers

9.6 Flexible Fiber-shaped Electronic Devices

9.6.1 Fiber-shaped Energy Harvesting Devices

9.6.2 Fiber-shaped Light-Emitting Devices

9.6.3 Fiber-shaped Energy Storage Devices

9.7 Perspective

Chapter 10. Summary and Perspective

Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128110928
Paperback ISBN:
9780128110911

About the Author

Huisheng Peng

Huisheng Peng received his BEng in Polymer Materials from Donghua University in China in 1999, MSc in Polymer Science from Fudan University in China in 2003 and PhD in Chemical Engineering from Tulane University in USA in 2006. He worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory from 2006 to 2008. Dr. Peng has been appointed as a Professor at Department of Macromolecular Science at Fudan University since October 2008. He is a pioneer of the fiber-shaped energy harvesting and storage device.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Macromolecular Science, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

Xuemei Sun

Xuemei Sun received her BEng in Polymer Materials and Engineering from East China University of Science and Technology in 2008 and PhD in Macromolecular Chemistry and Physics at Fudan University in 2013. After her postdoctoral research, she joined Fudan University as an Associate Professor in 2015. Her work centers on the responsive polymer/carbon nanotube composite materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Fudan University

Wei Weng

Wei Weng is currently a lecturer at the College of Materials Science and Engineering and State Key Laboratory for Modification of Chemical Fibers and Polymer Materials at Donghua University. He received his BEng in Materials Science and Engineering in 2005 and PhD in Materials Science in 2011, both at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. His research focuses on carbonaceous nanomaterials and high-performance composites mainly for energy storage devices, sensors and aerospace applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, College of Materials Science and Engineering and State Key Laboratory for Modification of Chemical Fibers and Polymer Materials, Donghua University

Xin Fang

Xin Fang is currently a PhD student in University of Cambridge (UK). He gained his master's degree from Fudan University (China). In his master's projects, Xin focused on developing and translating carbon nanomaterials into applicable electrodes in wearable energy devices including dye-sensitized solar cells, lithium sulphur batteries and supercapacitors. Xin is now working at artificial photosynthesis in his doctoral study.

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD student, University of Cambridge (UK)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.