Polymer Fractionation focuses on the processes, reactions, and transformations involved in polymer fractionation, including chromatography, titration, and sedimentation.
The selection first offers information on theoretical considerations and fractional precipitation. Topics include polydispersity of high polymers, phase relations for polydisperse systems, fractionation theory and efficiency, and fractionation by solvent evaporation. The manuscript then takes a look at fractional solution, chromatographic fractionation, and gel permeation chromatography.
The book elaborates on thermal diffusion and turbidimetric titration, as well as methods of fractionation, studies of the variables, outline of the method and range of application, and elaboration of the method. The text then ponders on sedimentation, isothermal diffusion, and summative fractionation. Discussions focus on mathematical interpretation of summative data, experimental methods for the determination of diffusion constants, and methods for the determination of the diffusion coefficient distribution.
The selection is a valuable source of information for readers interested in polymer fractionation.
List of Contributors v
Preface
Chapter A. Theoretical Considerations
I. Polydispersity of High Polymers
II. Phase Relations for Polydisperse Systems
III. Fractionation Theory
IV. Fractionation Efficiency
Chapter B.l. Fractional Precipitation
I. Nonsolvent Addition Method
II. Fractionation by Solvent Evaporation
III. Fractionation by Cooling
Chapter B.2. Fractional Solution
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. Experimental Methods
IV. Factors in Column Elution—Guiding Principles for Experimental Fractionation
V. Comparison between Fractional Solution Methods
VI. Possible Areas for Future Research
Chapter B.3. Chromatographic Fractionation
I. Introduction
II. Apparatus
III. Column Operation
IV. Specific Fractionations
V. Theoretical Considerations and Comparison with Other Methods
VI. Preparatory-Scale Fractionation
Chapter B.4. Gel Permeation Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. History of Gel Permeation Chromatography
III. The Theory of Gel Permeation Chromatography
IV. The Gels
V. Experimental Technique
VI. Evaluation of Data
Chapter B.5. Thermal Diffusion
I. History
II. Basic Theory
III. Studies of the Variables
IV. Polymer Fractionations
V. Methods of Fractionation
Chapter C.l. Turbidimetric Titration
I. Introduction
II. Outline of the Method and Range of Application
III. Elaboration of the Method
IV. Apparatus
V. Evaluation
VI. Application
Chapter C.2. Sedimentation
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experimental
IV. Sedimentation Velocity
V. Sedimentation Equilibrium
Chapter C.3. Isothermal Diffusion
I. Introduction
II. Theory: The Differential Equation of Diffusion and Three Solutions
III. Experimental Methods for the Determination of Diffusion Constants
IV. Theory : Determination of Molecular Heterogeneity
V. Methods for the Determination of the Diffusion Coefficient Distribution
VI. Experimental Results
VII. Critical Remarks
Chapter C.4. Summative Fractionation
I. The Summative Method
II. Mathematical Interpretation of Summative Data
III. Precipitating Power of Varying Compositions of Acetone-Water Precipitants
Chapter C.5. Rheological Methods
I. Introduction to the Problem
II. Parameter Methods
III. Evaluation of Flow Curves
IV. Evaluation of Relaxation Measurements
V. Miscellaneous Methods
Chapter D. Chemical Inhomogeneity and its Determination
I. Causes for the Chemical Inhomogeneity of Macromolecular Compounds
II. Determination of Chemical Inhomogeneity
III. Quantitative Description of Chemical Inhomogeneity
IV. Literature Survey
Chapter E. Treatment of Data
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Expressing Molecular Weight Distribution
III. Calculation of Molecular Weight Distribution from Fractionation Data
IV. Calculation of Molecular Weight Distribution from Average Molecular Weight Measurements
V. Comparison of Methods
Appendix: Numerical Illustrations
Chapter F. The Numerical Analysis and Kinetic Interpretation of Molecular Weight Distribution Data
I. Introduction
II. On the Prediction of Molecular Weight Distributions from Kinetic Schemes
III. Numerical Methods in the Handling of Molecular Weight Distribution Data
Appendix to Chapter F
Chapter G. Additional Methods of Fractionation
Text
Appendix to Chapter G
- 540
- English
- © Academic Press 1967
- 1st January 1967
- Academic Press
- 9781483271705