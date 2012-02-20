Polymer Electrolyte Membrane and Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology
1st Edition
Volume 2: In Situ Characterization Techniques for Low Temperature Fuel Cells
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
Preface
Part I: Advanced characterization techniques for polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cells
Chapter 1: Extended X-ray absorption fine structure (EXAFS) technique for low temperature fuel cell catalysts characterization
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Basic principles and methods
1.3 Development of techniques
1.4 Application to fuel cell inspection
1.5 Advantages and limitations
1.6 Future trends
Chapter 2: Advanced microscopy techniques for the characterization of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell components
Abstract:
2.1 Analytical challenges in fuel cell research
2.2 Imaging of the ionomer
2.3 Imaging of electrode porosity
2.4 Imaging of the interface between electrode and gas diffusion layer
2.5 The future of advanced microscopy in fuel cell research
2.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 3: Differential electrochemical mass spectrometry (DEMS) technique for direct alcohol fuel cell characterization
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Basic principles, cell design and applications
3.3 Experimental techniques
3.4 Application with respect to fuel cell catalysis
3.5 Advantages and limitations of differential electrochemical mass spectrometry (DEMS)
3.6 Fuel cell DEMS and in-line mass spectrometry
Chapter 4: Small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) techniques for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell characterization
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Principles and methods of small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS)
4.3 Application of SAXS to fuel cell component characterization
4.4 Future trends in SAXS-based fuel cell catalysis research
Chapter 5: X-ray absorption near edge structure (Î”Î¼ XANES) techniques for low temperature fuel cell characterization
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Basic principles, methods and theoretical calculations
5.3 Applications
5.4 Advantages, limitations and future trends
Part II: Characterization of water and fuel management in polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cells
Chapter 6: Characterization and modeling of interfaces in polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Characterization of interfacial morphology in polymer electrolyte fuel cells (PEFCs)
6.3 Experimental investigation of interfaces in PEFCs
6.4 Modeling of interfaces in PEFCs
6.5 Future work
Chapter 7: Neutron radiography for high-resolution studies in low temperature fuel cells
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Experimental layout of a high-resolution neutron imaging beamline
7.3 Image acquisition and analysis
7.4 Review of recent experiments
7.5 Outlook and conclusions
Chapter 8: Neutron radiography for the investigation of reaction patterns in direct methanol fuel cells
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Principle of neutron radiography imaging
8.3 Development of combined high-resolution neutron radiography and local current distribution measurements
8.4 Combined neutron radiography and local current distribution measurements
8.5 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 9: Neutron tomography for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell characterization
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Complementarity of neutrons and X-rays
9.3 Principles of neutron tomography
9.4 Limitations and artifacts
9.5 Examples of applications
9.6 Outlook
Chapter 10: Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques for polymer electrolyte membrane and direct alcohol fuel cell characterization
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Concepts of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR)
10.3 Introduction to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
10.4 NMR and MRI hardware
10.5 MRI technical considerations
10.6 Adaptation of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) design and materials
10.7 Quantification of water content
10.8 General water distribution
10.9 Water in the PEM
10.10 Flow channels
10.11 Hydrogen–deuterium contrast
10.12 Application to direct alcohol fuel cells
10.13 Advantages and limitations
10.14 Future trends
Chapter 11: Raman spectroscopy for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell characterization
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Raman fundamentals
11.3 Experimental setup
11.4 Raman spectroscopic investigations on polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells
11.5 Outlook and future prospects
11.6 Acknowledgments
Part III: Locally resolved methods for polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cell characterization
Chapter 12: Submillimeter resolved transient techniques for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell characterization: local in situ diagnostics for channel and land areas
Abstract:
12.1 Spatially resolved characterization of polymer electrolyte fuel cells (PEFCs)
12.2 Approaches for the evaluation of the lateral current distribution in PEFCs
12.3 Submillimeter-resolved local current measurement in channel and land areas
12.4 Local transient techniques in channel and land areas
12.5 Combined use of local transient techniques and neutron radiography
12.6 Start/stop phenomena in channel and land areas
12.7 Concluding remarks
12.8 Acknowledgments
Chapter 13: Scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) in proton exchange membrane fuel cell research and development
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Basics of scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM)
13.3 SECM in fuel cell catalyst development and investigation
13.4 Towards the characterization of fuel cell electrodes with SECM
13.5 Future trends
Chapter 14: Laser-optical methods for transport studies in low temperature fuel cells
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Basic principles, methods and technology
14.3 Development of techniques and application to fuel cell inspection
14.4 Advantages and limitations
14.5 Future trends
Chapter 15: Synchrotron radiography for high resolution transport and materials studies of low temperature fuel cells
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Ex situ studies
15.3 In situ studies
15.4 In situ synchrotron tomography
15.5 Conclusion and future trends
Index
Description
Polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs) and direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs) technology are promising forms of low-temperature electrochemical power conversion technologies that operate on hydrogen and methanol respectively. Featuring high electrical efficiency and low operational emissions, they have attracted intense worldwide commercialization research and development efforts. These R&D efforts include a major drive towards improving materials performance, fuel cell operation and durability. In situ characterization is essential to improving performance and extending operational lifetime through providing information necessary to understand how fuel cell materials perform under operational loads.
Polymer Electrolyte Membrane and Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology, Volume 2 details in situ characterization, including experimental and innovative techniques, used to understand fuel cell operational issues and materials performance. Part I reviews enhanced techniques for characterization of catalyst activities and processes, such as X-ray absorption and scattering, advanced microscopy and electrochemical mass spectrometry. Part II reviews characterization techniques for water and fuel management, including neutron radiography and tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and Raman spectroscopy. Finally, Part III focuses on locally resolved characterization methods, from transient techniques and electrochemical microscopy, to laser-optical methods and synchrotron radiography.
With its international team of expert contributors, Polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cell technology will be an invaluable reference for low temperature fuel cell designers and manufacturers, as well as materials science and electrochemistry researchers and academics. Polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cell technology is an invaluable reference for low temperature fuel cell designers and manufacturers, as well as materials science and electrochemistry researchers and academics.
Key Features
- Details in situ characterisation of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs) and direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs), including the experimental and innovative techniques used to understand fuel cell operational issues and materials performance
- Examines enhanced techniques for characterisation of catalyst activities and processes, such as X-ray absorption and scattering, advanced microscopy and electrochemical mass spectrometry
- Reviews characterisation techniques for water and fuel management, including neutron radiography and tomography, and comprehensively covers locally resolved characterisation methods, from transient techniques to laser-optical methods
Readership
Anyone involved or interested in the theory, design, and development of solid oxide fuel cell technology and related fuel cell areas:
-Materials engineers, chemical engineers, electrochemists, energy consultants
-PEMFC/DMFC systems designers and technology manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 20th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095480
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697747
Reviews
I was impressed by the content and breadth of this detailed work. This is a very informative work […] I would definitely recommend this book set for readers who are either experienced or new in this exciting field., Platinum Metals Review
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Christoph Hartnig Editor
Dr Christoph Hartnig works at Chemetall GmbH and formerly headed research departments at both BASF Fuel Cell GmbH and the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW), Germany. Dr Christina Roth is Professor for Renewable Energies at Technische Universität Darmstadt and Head of a Research Group at the Institute for Applied Materials - Energy Storage Systems, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Germany. The editors are well known for their research and work in the fields of low temperature fuel cell technology and materials characterisation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemetall GmbH
Christina Roth Editor
Dr Christina Roth is Professor for Renewable Energies at Technische Universität Darmstadt and Head of a Research Group at the Institute for Applied Materials - Energy Storage Systems, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Germany. The editors are well known for their research and work in the fields of low temperature fuel cell technology and materials characterisation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany