Polymer Electrolyte Membrane and Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697747, 9780857095480

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane and Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology

1st Edition

Volume 2: In Situ Characterization Techniques for Low Temperature Fuel Cells

Editors: Christoph Hartnig Christina Roth
eBook ISBN: 9780857095480
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697747
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th February 2012
Page Count: 516
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Preface

Part I: Advanced characterization techniques for polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cells

Chapter 1: Extended X-ray absorption fine structure (EXAFS) technique for low temperature fuel cell catalysts characterization

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Basic principles and methods

1.3 Development of techniques

1.4 Application to fuel cell inspection

1.5 Advantages and limitations

1.6 Future trends

Chapter 2: Advanced microscopy techniques for the characterization of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell components

Abstract:

2.1 Analytical challenges in fuel cell research

2.2 Imaging of the ionomer

2.3 Imaging of electrode porosity

2.4 Imaging of the interface between electrode and gas diffusion layer

2.5 The future of advanced microscopy in fuel cell research

2.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Differential electrochemical mass spectrometry (DEMS) technique for direct alcohol fuel cell characterization

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Basic principles, cell design and applications

3.3 Experimental techniques

3.4 Application with respect to fuel cell catalysis

3.5 Advantages and limitations of differential electrochemical mass spectrometry (DEMS)

3.6 Fuel cell DEMS and in-line mass spectrometry

Chapter 4: Small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) techniques for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell characterization

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Principles and methods of small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS)

4.3 Application of SAXS to fuel cell component characterization

4.4 Future trends in SAXS-based fuel cell catalysis research

Chapter 5: X-ray absorption near edge structure (Î”Î¼ XANES) techniques for low temperature fuel cell characterization

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Basic principles, methods and theoretical calculations

5.3 Applications

5.4 Advantages, limitations and future trends

Part II: Characterization of water and fuel management in polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cells

Chapter 6: Characterization and modeling of interfaces in polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Characterization of interfacial morphology in polymer electrolyte fuel cells (PEFCs)

6.3 Experimental investigation of interfaces in PEFCs

6.4 Modeling of interfaces in PEFCs

6.5 Future work

Chapter 7: Neutron radiography for high-resolution studies in low temperature fuel cells

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Experimental layout of a high-resolution neutron imaging beamline

7.3 Image acquisition and analysis

7.4 Review of recent experiments

7.5 Outlook and conclusions

Chapter 8: Neutron radiography for the investigation of reaction patterns in direct methanol fuel cells

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Principle of neutron radiography imaging

8.3 Development of combined high-resolution neutron radiography and local current distribution measurements

8.4 Combined neutron radiography and local current distribution measurements

8.5 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 9: Neutron tomography for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell characterization

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Complementarity of neutrons and X-rays

9.3 Principles of neutron tomography

9.4 Limitations and artifacts

9.5 Examples of applications

9.6 Outlook

Chapter 10: Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques for polymer electrolyte membrane and direct alcohol fuel cell characterization

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Concepts of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR)

10.3 Introduction to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

10.4 NMR and MRI hardware

10.5 MRI technical considerations

10.6 Adaptation of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) design and materials

10.7 Quantification of water content

10.8 General water distribution

10.9 Water in the PEM

10.10 Flow channels

10.11 Hydrogen–deuterium contrast

10.12 Application to direct alcohol fuel cells

10.13 Advantages and limitations

10.14 Future trends

Chapter 11: Raman spectroscopy for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell characterization

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Raman fundamentals

11.3 Experimental setup

11.4 Raman spectroscopic investigations on polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells

11.5 Outlook and future prospects

11.6 Acknowledgments

Part III: Locally resolved methods for polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cell characterization

Chapter 12: Submillimeter resolved transient techniques for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell characterization: local in situ diagnostics for channel and land areas

Abstract:

12.1 Spatially resolved characterization of polymer electrolyte fuel cells (PEFCs)

12.2 Approaches for the evaluation of the lateral current distribution in PEFCs

12.3 Submillimeter-resolved local current measurement in channel and land areas

12.4 Local transient techniques in channel and land areas

12.5 Combined use of local transient techniques and neutron radiography

12.6 Start/stop phenomena in channel and land areas

12.7 Concluding remarks

12.8 Acknowledgments

Chapter 13: Scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM) in proton exchange membrane fuel cell research and development

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Basics of scanning electrochemical microscopy (SECM)

13.3 SECM in fuel cell catalyst development and investigation

13.4 Towards the characterization of fuel cell electrodes with SECM

13.5 Future trends

Chapter 14: Laser-optical methods for transport studies in low temperature fuel cells

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Basic principles, methods and technology

14.3 Development of techniques and application to fuel cell inspection

14.4 Advantages and limitations

14.5 Future trends

Chapter 15: Synchrotron radiography for high resolution transport and materials studies of low temperature fuel cells

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Ex situ studies

15.3 In situ studies

15.4 In situ synchrotron tomography

15.5 Conclusion and future trends

Index

Description

Polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs) and direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs) technology are promising forms of low-temperature electrochemical power conversion technologies that operate on hydrogen and methanol respectively. Featuring high electrical efficiency and low operational emissions, they have attracted intense worldwide commercialization research and development efforts. These R&D efforts include a major drive towards improving materials performance, fuel cell operation and durability. In situ characterization is essential to improving performance and extending operational lifetime through providing information necessary to understand how fuel cell materials perform under operational loads.

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane and Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology, Volume 2 details in situ characterization, including experimental and innovative techniques, used to understand fuel cell operational issues and materials performance. Part I reviews enhanced techniques for characterization of catalyst activities and processes, such as X-ray absorption and scattering, advanced microscopy and electrochemical mass spectrometry. Part II reviews characterization techniques for water and fuel management, including neutron radiography and tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and Raman spectroscopy. Finally, Part III focuses on locally resolved characterization methods, from transient techniques and electrochemical microscopy, to laser-optical methods and synchrotron radiography.

With its international team of expert contributors, Polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cell technology will be an invaluable reference for low temperature fuel cell designers and manufacturers, as well as materials science and electrochemistry researchers and academics. Polymer electrolyte membrane and direct methanol fuel cell technology is an invaluable reference for low temperature fuel cell designers and manufacturers, as well as materials science and electrochemistry researchers and academics.

Key Features

  • Details in situ characterisation of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs) and direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs), including the experimental and innovative techniques used to understand fuel cell operational issues and materials performance
  • Examines enhanced techniques for characterisation of catalyst activities and processes, such as X-ray absorption and scattering, advanced microscopy and electrochemical mass spectrometry
  • Reviews characterisation techniques for water and fuel management, including neutron radiography and tomography, and comprehensively covers locally resolved characterisation methods, from transient techniques to laser-optical methods

Readership

Anyone involved or interested in the theory, design, and development of solid oxide fuel cell technology and related fuel cell areas:
-Materials engineers, chemical engineers, electrochemists, energy consultants
-PEMFC/DMFC systems designers and technology manufacturers

Details

No. of pages:
516
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095480
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697747

Reviews

I was impressed by the content and breadth of this detailed work. This is a very informative work […] I would definitely recommend this book set for readers who are either experienced or new in this exciting field., Platinum Metals Review

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Christoph Hartnig Editor

Dr Christoph Hartnig works at Chemetall GmbH and formerly headed research departments at both BASF Fuel Cell GmbH and the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW), Germany. Dr Christina Roth is Professor for Renewable Energies at Technische Universität Darmstadt and Head of a Research Group at the Institute for Applied Materials - Energy Storage Systems, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Germany. The editors are well known for their research and work in the fields of low temperature fuel cell technology and materials characterisation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemetall GmbH

Christina Roth Editor

Dr Christina Roth is Professor for Renewable Energies at Technische Universität Darmstadt and Head of a Research Group at the Institute for Applied Materials - Energy Storage Systems, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Germany. The editors are well known for their research and work in the fields of low temperature fuel cell technology and materials characterisation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technische Universität Darmstadt, Germany

