Polymer-based Nanocomposites for Energy and Environmental Applications
1st Edition
1. Introduction of polymer based nanocomposites
2. Survey of polymer based nanocomposites
3. Polymer based nanocomposites for significantly enhanced dielectric properties and energy storage capability
4. Graphene based nanocomposites for Energy and Environmental applications
6. Polymer nanocomposites for energy storage devices
7. Polymer nanocomposites for sensor devices
8. Polyaniline-based nanocomposites for hydrogen storage
9. Properties and Applications of Polymer nanocomposite materials in energy storage
10. Polymer nanocomposites for lithium battery applications
11. Modification of Polymer Nanocomposites and Significance of Ionic Liquid for Supercapacitors Application
12. Composite Carbon Nanofibers for Na-ion Batteries
13. Nanofibrous Composites in Sensitized Solar Cells
14. Development of polymer nanocomposites using cellulose/silver for Antifouling applications
15. Nanocomposites membrane for environmental remediation
16. Polymer bionanocomposites for heavy metal removal
17. Polypyrrole-Based nanocomposite adsorbent and its applications in removal of radioactive materials
18. Polymer nanocomposites application in sorption processes for removal of environmental contaminants
19. Hybrid materials based on polymer nanocomposites for environmental applications
20. Recent Advances in Nanofibrous Composite Air Filters
21. Polymer nanocomposites for water treatments
22. Recent Advances in Polyaniline based nanocomposites as Potential Adsorbents for trace metal ions
23. Green polymer nanocomposites and their environmental applications
24. CNT Nanocomposites for Wind Turbine Applications
Polymer-Based Nanocomposites for Energy and Environmental Applications provides a comprehensive and updated review of major innovations in the field of polymer-based nanocomposites for energy and environmental applications. It covers properties and applications, including the synthesis of polymer based nanocomposites from different sources and tactics on the efficacy and major challenges associated with successful scale-up fabrication. The chapters provide cutting-edge, up-to-date research findings on the use of polymer based nanocomposites in energy and environmental applications, while also detailing how to achieve material’s characteristics and significant enhancements in physical, chemical, mechanical and thermal properties.
It is an essential reference for future research in polymer based nanocomposites as topics such as sustainable, recyclable and eco-friendly methods for highly innovative and applied materials are current topics of importance.
- Covers a wide range of research on polymer based nanocomposites
- Provides updates on the most relevant polymer based nanocomposites and their prodigious potential in the fields of energy and the environment
- Demonstrates systematic approaches and investigations from the design, synthesis, characterization and applications of polymer based nanocomposites
- Presents a useful reference and technical guide for university academics and postgraduate students (Masters and Ph.D.)
Chemical and materials engineers, especially those of nanocomposite materials; Polymer scientists and engineers; engineers in materials processing and characterization, energy, and the environment
- 700
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- 10th January 2018
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9780081019115
- 9780081022627
Mohammad Jawaid Editor
Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
Mohammad Mansoob Khan Editor
Mohammad Mansoob Khan is working as a Professor (Senior Assistant), at the Chemical Sciences, Faculty of Science, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Brunei Darussalam. He earned his Ph.D. (Chemistry) from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. Dr. Khan has more than 15 years of teaching and research experience and has worked in different countries (India, Ethiopia, Oman, and South Korea) and taught various courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Currently, Dr. Khan is working in the cutting edge area of nanochemistry, nanosciences and nanotechnology especially in the field of synthesis of inorganic nanohybrid materials such as polymer, metal, metal oxide nanocomposites and band gap engineering of nanomaterials. Potential applications of synthesized nanomaterials include H2 production, solar cells, environmental remediation, photocatalysis, photoelectrodes, optoelectronic devices, capacitors and sensors. Dr. Khan has published more than 65 research and review articles in international journals of repute, 5 book chapters and 2 edited books. He also has 4 patents in his credit. Dr. Khan is in the editorial board member of several international journals as well as books and an active reviewer of dozens of high impact peer reviewed international journals.
Professor (Senior Assistant), Chemical Sciences, Faculty of Science, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Brunei Darussalam