Polycystic Kidney Disease - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131224175

Polycystic Kidney Disease - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: K Dakshinamurty
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131224175
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th November 2009
Page Count: 174
Description

Renal cystic diseases include a large number of sporadic and genetically determined congenital, developmental, or acquired conditions. A cyst is a cavity lined by epithelium and filled with fluid. Cysts derive primarily from tubules (from Bowman’s capsule to the collecting duct). Cystic kidneys of different etiologies may appear morphologically similar, whereas the same etiologic entity may cause a wide spectrum of renal abnormalities. Simple renal cysts are acquired and are not associated with any disease. In contrast, polycystic kidney diseases can be complicated by renal failure or tumor development.

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is the most common potentially lethal single-gene disorder. Its prevalence at birth is between 1:400 and 1:1,000. It may progress to end stage renal disease by age 60 with 4.4% of patients requiring renal replacement therapy (dialysis or transplant) have ADPKD.

The book is a comprehensive guide to diagnosis and management of the condition with special reference and experience around the same in India. The authors have put together the most relevant facts about the disease for an easy comprehension and understanding of the same by practitioners and students across the specialty.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Genetics of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Pathology, Pathogenesis and Clinical Presentation of Autosomal Dominant

The Diagnosis of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Complications of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Medical Management of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Surgical Management of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Patients

Prognosis of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Renal Replacement in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Patients

Renal Transplantation in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

About the Editor

K Dakshinamurty

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Head, Department of Nephrology at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad.

