Polycyclic Hydrocarbons and Cancer, Volume 3 explores the link between polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and cancer based on research in the fields of chemistry, biology, and the medical and social sciences. Topics covered include the metabolism of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons; carcinogenicity of PAHs and their derivatives; the role of microsomal epoxide hydrolase in the biotransformation of PAHs; and biochemical effects of the phorbol ester tumor promoters and their implications for PAH carcinogenesis. This volume consists of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on the mechanisms of PAH metabolism in the marine environment. The use of X-ray crystallographic techniques in studying carcinogenic PAHs and their derivatives is then considered, along with the involvement of dihydrodiols and diol epoxides in the metabolic activation of PAHs other than benzo[a]pyrene; the role of microsomal epoxide hydrolase in PAH biotransformation; and drug detoxication in relation to the excretion mechanism of chemical carcinogens. The following chapters focus on the anticarcinogenic or inhibitory effects of a variety of chemicals on PAH carcinogenesis; the biochemical effects of the phorbol ester tumor promoters on PAH carcinogenesis; and epidemiology of PAHs, with emphasis on quantification of the cancer risk from cigarette smoking and air pollution. This monograph will be of interest to investigators and educators concerned with scientific aspects of PAH research; government officials and elected representatives as well as industry leaders who must confront and solve the problems related to PAHs; and others in the fields of chemistry, biology, and the medical and social sciences.
1 Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Their Metabolism in the Marine Environment
I. Introduction
II. PAH in the Marine Environment
III. Monooxygenase Activity in Aquatic Species
IV. Induction of Cytochrome P-450
V. Patterns of Metabolism of PAH
VI. PAH Carcinogenesis in Marine Species
VII. Environmental Health Implications
VIII. Conclusion
References
2 X-Ray Crystallographic Studies on Carcinogenic Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Their Derivatives
I. Introduction
II. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
III. Comparisons with Other Structures
IV. Interactions of Carcinogens with Proteins
V. Interactions of Carcinogens with Nucleic Acids
VI. Summary
References
3 Involvement of Dihydrodiols and Diol Epoxides in the Metabolic Activation of Polycyclic Hydrocarbons Other than Benzo[a]Pyrene
I. Introduction
II. General Pathways of Hydrocarbon Metabolism
III. Metabolic Activation involving Dihydrodiols and Diol Epoxides
IV. Factors Affecting Dihydrodiol and Diol Epoxide Formation
V. Factors Influencing Hydrocarbon Activation
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Microsomal Epoxide Hydrolase and Its Role in Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon Biotransformation
I. Introduction
II. Physical Characterization of Epoxide Hydrolase
III. Biochemical Properties of Epoxide Hydrolase
IV. Distribution and Regulation of Epoxide Hydrolase Activity
V. Participation of Epoxide Hydrolase in Metabolic Activation and Deactivation of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
VI. Conclusion
References
5 Glutathione, Glucuronide, and Sulfate Transferase in Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Conjugates of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH) In Vivo
III. Metabolites of PAH in Cultured Cells
IV. GSH 5-Epoxide Transferase
V. UDP-Glucuronyl Transferase
VI. Sulfotransferase
VII. Effects on Biological Activities of PAH
VIII. Implications of Conjugation Reactions for Carcinogenesis
IX. Conclusion
References
6 Modification of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Antioxidants
III. Flavones
IV. Halogenated Hydrocarbons
V. Weakly or Noncarcinogenic PAH
VI. Anti-inflammatory Steroids
VII. Prostaglandin Synthesis Inhibitors
VIII. Miscellaneous Agents
IX. Summary
References
7 Biochemical Effects of the Phorbol Ester Tumor Promoters and Their Implications for Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Initiation and Promotion
III. Mimicry of Transformation and Enhancement
IV. Modulation of Differentiation by Phorbol Esters
V. Effect of Tumor Promoters on Blood Elements
VI. Relationship of Tumor Promoters to Virus Transformation
VII. Evidence that Cells Contain High-Affinity Phorboid Receptors: Possible Significance during Growth and Development
VIII. Phorbol Ester-Induced Changes in Phospholipid Metabolism
IX. Phorbol Esters and Calcium Metabolism
X. Mediation by Ah Receptor of the Tumor-Promoting Activity of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
XI. A Unified Theory of Initiation and Promotion
References
8 Epidemiology of Polycyclic Hydrocarbons: Quantifying the Cancer Risk from Cigarette Smoking and Air Pollution
I. Introduction
II. Cigarette Smoking and Lung Cancer
III. Air Pollution and Lung Cancer
IV. Conclusions
References
Index
