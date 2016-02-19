Polycyclic Hydrocarbons and Cancer, Volume 3 explores the link between polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and cancer based on research in the fields of chemistry, biology, and the medical and social sciences. Topics covered include the metabolism of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons; carcinogenicity of PAHs and their derivatives; the role of microsomal epoxide hydrolase in the biotransformation of PAHs; and biochemical effects of the phorbol ester tumor promoters and their implications for PAH carcinogenesis. This volume consists of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on the mechanisms of PAH metabolism in the marine environment. The use of X-ray crystallographic techniques in studying carcinogenic PAHs and their derivatives is then considered, along with the involvement of dihydrodiols and diol epoxides in the metabolic activation of PAHs other than benzo[a]pyrene; the role of microsomal epoxide hydrolase in PAH biotransformation; and drug detoxication in relation to the excretion mechanism of chemical carcinogens. The following chapters focus on the anticarcinogenic or inhibitory effects of a variety of chemicals on PAH carcinogenesis; the biochemical effects of the phorbol ester tumor promoters on PAH carcinogenesis; and epidemiology of PAHs, with emphasis on quantification of the cancer risk from cigarette smoking and air pollution. This monograph will be of interest to investigators and educators concerned with scientific aspects of PAH research; government officials and elected representatives as well as industry leaders who must confront and solve the problems related to PAHs; and others in the fields of chemistry, biology, and the medical and social sciences.