Polyaniline Blends, Composites, and Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Description
Polyaniline Blends, Composites, and Nanocomposites summarizes recent advances in polyaniline-based blends, composites and nanocomposites. Polyaniline (PANI) is a conducting polymer with a range of potential applications, particularly in electronics and packaging. The book covers the preparation, characterization and application of PANI-based composites, including the structure-property relationship and modification of PANI. It offers an in-depth update on the major findings and observations in the field of polyaniline-based blends, composites and nanocomposites, with contributions from leading researchers in industry, academia, government and private research institutions worldwide. The book is an application-oriented, practical guide to the development and application of this polymeric material.
The book includes discussion of reinforcement of polyaniline via addition of carbon-based materials, blends with thermoplastics, thermosets, natural and synthetic rubber, and polyaniline based composites and nanocomposites, with an emphasis on enabling polymer scientists and engineers to more effectively utilize this material in new applications.
Key Features
- Includes an in-depth update on the state of research into this exciting material, with detailed and practical information for developing emerging applications of polyaniline
- Enables polymer scientists and engineers to overcome challenges and take advantage of opportunities relating to polyaniline, e.g., solubility of the polymer, improving conductivity and more
- Includes detailed coverage of the preparation, characterization and application of PANI-based composites in detail, along with the structure-property relationship and modification of PANI
Readership
Researchers in academia and industry – primarily postgraduate level research students and researchers in industrial R&D, working in the area of polyaniline based blends, composites and nanocomposites
Table of Contents
1. Polyaniline based blends, composites and nanocomposites: State of Art, New Challenges and Opportunities
2. Polyaniline: Structure and properties relationship
3. Modification of Polyaniline
4. Reinforcements and Characterization of carbon-based Polyaniline composites
5. Nano/micro sized polyaniline materials based blends and composites
6. Polyaniline nano/micro materials based blends and composites
7. Nano and Micro patterning of Polyaniline
8. Polyaniline based blends: thermoplastic and thermoset
9. Polyaniline based blends: natural rubber and synthetic rubber
10. Polyaniline based composites and nanocomposites
11. Characterization of Polyaniline based blends, composites and nanocomposites
12. Polyaniline/natural polymers composites and nanocomposites
13. Biomedical application of Polyaniline based blends, composites and nanocomposites
14. Applications of Polyaniline based blends, composites and nanocomposites
15. Other applications of Polyaniline based blends, composites and nanocomposites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 31st October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095669
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128095515
About the Editor
P. M. Visakh
Dr. Visakh P.M. is working as Post Doc. Researcher at Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), Tomsk, Russia. He obtained his PhD, MPhil and MSc degrees from School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He has edited 15 books with publishers including Wiley-Scrivener, Springer, Royal Society of Chemistry, and Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), Tomsk, Russia
Cristina Della Pina
Cristina Della Pina was awarded the Master and Ph.D. degrees in Industrial Chemistry at the Università degli Studi di Milano (Italy) under the supervision of Prof. Michele Rossi. She is presently Associate Professor of Chemistry, Dipartimento di Chimica, Università degli Studi di Milano, CNR-ISTM. She is a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Advanced Catalysis Science and Technology, and co-author of the book ‘Polyaniline: From tradition to innovation’ with Nova Science Publishers. She has co-authored seventy scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals and one patent. Her research work focuses on the development and application of heterogeneous catalysts for the selective oxidation of organic compounds and conducting polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita degli Studi di Milano
Ermelinda Falletta
Ermelinda Falletta received her master’s degree in organic chemistry at the University of Palermo. More recently, she has been researching new ‘green’ approaches to the preparation of new polymeric materials at the Dipartimento di Chimica, Università degli Studi di Milano, CNR-ISTM. She is the other co-author of ‘Polyaniline: From tradition to innovation’, and is the co-author of over thirty scientific papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita degli Studi di Milano