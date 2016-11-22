Pollution Control and Resource Recovery
1st Edition
Municipal Solid Wastes Incineration: Bottom Ash and Fly Ash
Description
Pollution Control and Resource Recovery: Municipal Solid Wastes Incineration: Bottom Ash and Fly Ash explains the tools and technologies needed to characterize, stabilize, treat, recycle, or properly dispose bottom and fly ash.
The public concern for the environmental impact of MSW incineration has increased significantly over the last 20 years, forcing manufacturers to develop, and plants to install and operate, high-cost advanced technology for pollution control. This book explores the latest information on this important topic.
Key Features
- Includes methods for characterization, stabilization, and solidification, treatment, and final disposal and recycling of bottom ash and fly ash
- Provides the characterization of bottom ash and fly ash, the impact of moisture on the incineration process of municipal solid waste, and the weathering process of bottom ash in a landfill
- Presents a brief, but rigorous, discussion of the constituents of fly and bottom ash, including polynuclear aromatic compounds and heavy metals
Readership
Civil Engineers and Environmental Engineers, Chemical Engineers, and Environmental Scientist
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Biography
- Preface
- Abbreviations
- List of Environmental Criteria & Standards Involved
- Chapter One. Municipal Solid Waste Incineration Process and Generation of Bottom Ash and Fly Ash
- Abstract
- 1.1 Municipal Solid Waste (MSW, Refuse) Treatment Technologies
- 1.2 Municipal Solid Waste Incineration General Flowsheet
- 1.3 MSW Incineration Process and Integrated Technology
- 1.4 Determination of MSW Incinerators
- 1.5 Auxiliary Equipment for The Incineration Process
- 1.6 Incineration Power Generation System
- 1.7 Flue Gas Treatment Technology in Incineration
- 1.8 The Paradox of Municipal Solid Waste Incineration
- 1.9 Environmental Impact of a Large-Scale Incinerator Processing Mixed MSW with High Water Content, from an LCA Perspective
- 1.10 Impact of Moisture and Components on Incineration Process
- Chapter Two. Characterization and Recycling of Bottom Ash
- Abstract
- 2.1 Components of Bottom Ash and Their Distribution
- 2.2 Size Distribution in Bottom Ash
- 2.3 Mass Distribution in Bottom Ash
- 2.4 Ceramic Distribution in Bottom Ash
- 2.5 Metal Items’ Distribution in Bottom Ash
- 2.6 Glass Distribution in Bottom Ash
- 2.7 Molten Slag Distribution in Bottom Ash
- 2.8 Physical and Chemical Properties of Bottom Ash
- 2.9 Mineral Composition of Bottom Ash
- 2.10 Chemical Composition of Bottom Ash
- 2.11 Mineralogical Characterization of Incineration Bottom Ash with an Emphasis on Heavy Metal-Bearing Phases
- Chapter Three. Heavy Metals and Recycling of Bottom Ash
- Abstract
- 3.1 Source Trace of Heavy Metals
- 3.2 Determination of Total Heavy Metals Contents in Bottom Ash
- 3.3 Contents of Heavy Metals in Bottom Ash
- 3.4 Heavy Metals Contents and Speciation Analysis in Different Particle Sizes of Bottom Ash
- 3.5 Leaching Toxicity of Heavy Metals in Bottom Ash
- 3.6 Acid Neutralizing Capacity of Bottom Ash
- 3.7 Leaching Behavior of Bottom Ash with Different Sizes and Leaching Time
- 3.8 Environmental Safety Evaluation System of Bottom Ash
- 3.9 Treatment of Livestock Wastewater Using a Bottom Ash Bioreactor
- 3.10 Different Separation Pretreatment Technologies of Bottom Ash from Municipal Solid Waste Incineration
- Chapter Four. Weathering Process and Biological Dechlorination of Bottom Ash
- Abstract
- 4.1 Weathering Process and Copper Leaching from Bottom Ash Codisposed with Refuse on Weathering
- 4.2 Characterization of Chlorine and Heavy Metals for the Potential Recycling of Bottom Ash as Cement Additives
- 4.3 Biological Dechlorination of Incineration Bottom Ash
- 4.4 Geoenvironmental Weathering/Deterioration of Landfilled Bottom Ash Glass
- 4.5 Leaching Behavior and Alterations of Heavy Metals in Bottom Ash under Geochemical Weathering at Landfill
- Chapter Five. Characterization of Heavy Metals and Dioxins in Fly Ash
- Abstract
- 5.1 Compositions of Heavy Metals in Fly Ash
- 5.2 Formation and Control Technology of Dioxins in Fly Ash
- 5.3 Leaching Toxicity of Heavy Metals in Fly Ash
- 5.4 Speciation of Heavy Metals and Mineral Components in Fly Ash
- 5.5 XRD Analysis of Mineral Components of Fly Ash
- 5.6 Effects of pH on Leaching Behavior of Heavy Metals in Fly Ash
- 5.7 Effects of Temperature on Volatilization Ratios of Heavy Metals
- Chapter Six. Thermal Characterization of Fly Ash
- Abstract
- 6.1 DTA–TGA Analysis for Fly Ash
- 6.2 Elementary Component Variation as a Function of Temperature for Fly Ash
- 6.3 Chemical Component Variation as a Function of Temperature for Fly Ash
- 6.4 Radical Component Transformation as a Function of Temperature for Fly Ash
- 6.5 Mineralogical Component Transformation as a Function of Temperature for Fly Ash
- 6.6 Microstructure Transfer as a Function of Temperature for Fly Ash
- 6.7 Leaching Toxicity as a Function of Temperature for Fly Ash
- 6.8 Speciation Transformation as a Function of Temperature for Fly Ash
- Chapter Seven. Utilization of Fly Ash in Ceramic Brickmaking
- Abstract
- 7.1 Ceramic Brickmaking Technique
- 7.2 Use of Red Ceramic Clay
- 7.3 Use of Gang Sand
- 7.4 Use of Feldspar
- 7.5 Orthogonal Test
- 7.6 Analysis of Ceramic Brick Performance Based on R20 and R32
- 7.7 Analysis of Performance Variation of Bricks Based on R20 As a Function of Temperature
- 7.8 Analysis of Ceramic Brick Microstructure Variation and Transformation of Phases
- 7.9 Leaching Toxicity Analysis of Bricks Based on R20
- 7.10 Production Technology of Facing Bricks Using Fly Ash
- 7.11 Pilot Scale Test for Production of Facing Brick Using Fly Ash
- Chapter Eight. Solidification/Stabilization Process of Fly Ash
- Abstract
- 8.1 Solidification/Stabilization Process of Fly Ash
- 8.2 Characterization and Leaching Toxicity of Fly Ash Used
- 8.3 Solidification Methods for Fly Ash
- 8.4 Treatment of Fly Ash with Four Stabilizers
- 8.5 High-pressure Compression for a Volume Reduction of Fly Ash
- Chapter Nine. Engineering Design for Fly Ash Solidification and Stabilization
- Abstract
- 9.1 Characteristics of The Original Fly Ash
- 9.2 Chemical Stabilization Tests of Fly Ash
- 9.3 Stabilization/Solidification Process
- 9.4 Requirements of the System
- 9.5 Parameters of Stabilization/Curing Process (Mass Balance)
- 9.6 Bill of Quantities and Environmental Protection, Health and Safety Measures
- 9.7 Security Landfill for Stabilized Hazardous Wastes
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 22nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124970
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121658
About the Author
Zhao Youcai
Zhao Youcai, is currently a professor of environmental engineering at School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Tongji University. He had authored or co-authored 138 publications published in the peer-reviewed internationally recognized journals, 420 publications in China journals, authored or co-authored 75 books (as an author or Editor-in-chief).
Zhen Guangyin, is currently JSPS research fellow at the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES), Japan. He received his BEng Degree in Environmental Engineering from Hunan University, China in 2008 and his Ph.D. from Tongji University, China
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Pollution Control and Resource Reuse, School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Tongji University, Shanghai, China