Political Economy, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the problems of political economy. This book presents the economic theory of social systems. Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the basic problems of the process of reproduction. This text then examines the theory of reproduction, mainly in terms of physical relationships, and the theory of commodity production. Other chapters consider the problems of generation and distribution of the surplus product, the social structure, the role of the superstructure, and the kinds of economic incentives that are specific to different social systems. This book discusses as well the theory of social systems, commodity production, and the law of value. The final chapter deals with the requirements of reproduction, which determine the production of specific quantities of commodities and their material form. This book is a valuable resource for economists.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter I. Social Process of Production and Reproduction

Chapter II. Quantitative Relations in Production

Appendix to Chapter II. Mathematical Note

Chapter III. Renewal of Means of Production

Appendix to Chapter III. Mathematical Analysis of the Renewal Process

Chapter IV. Equilibrium Conditions of Reproduction

Annex

Introduction to the Book Man and Production Techniques

Appendix to Chapter IV. Equilibrium Conditions of Reproduction

Cybernetic Schems of the Theory of Reproduction

Dynamics of Regulated Processes

Table of Contents to the Whole Work and to Volume 2

Index of Names

Index of Terms