Political Economy
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Political Economy, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the problems of political economy. This book presents the economic theory of social systems. Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the basic problems of the process of reproduction. This text then examines the theory of reproduction, mainly in terms of physical relationships, and the theory of commodity production. Other chapters consider the problems of generation and distribution of the surplus product, the social structure, the role of the superstructure, and the kinds of economic incentives that are specific to different social systems. This book discusses as well the theory of social systems, commodity production, and the law of value. The final chapter deals with the requirements of reproduction, which determine the production of specific quantities of commodities and their material form. This book is a valuable resource for economists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter I. Social Process of Production and Reproduction
Chapter II. Quantitative Relations in Production
Appendix to Chapter II. Mathematical Note
Chapter III. Renewal of Means of Production
Appendix to Chapter III. Mathematical Analysis of the Renewal Process
Chapter IV. Equilibrium Conditions of Reproduction
Annex
Introduction to the Book Man and Production Techniques
Appendix to Chapter IV. Equilibrium Conditions of Reproduction
Cybernetic Schems of the Theory of Reproduction
Dynamics of Regulated Processes
Table of Contents to the Whole Work and to Volume 2
Photostat of the First Draft Version of the Table of Contents of the Whole Work
Contents of the First Draft
Photostat of the Second Draft Version of the Table of Contents of the Whole Work
Contents of the Second Draft
Photostat of the First Draft Version of the Table of Contents of Volume 2
Contents of the First Draft of the Table of Contents to Volume 2
Photostat of the Second Draft Version of Summary Contents of Volume 2
Contents of the Second Draft Version of Summary Contents of Volume 2
Index of Names
Index of Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186818