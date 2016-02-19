Policy Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080196015, 9781483279244

Policy Sciences

1st Edition

Methodologies and Cases

Authors: Arie Y. Lewin Melvin F. Shakun
eBook ISBN: 9781483279244
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 500
Description

Policy Sciences presents the framework of situational normativism, a descriptive-normative methodology by which the components of policy sciences may be pragmatically integrated and applied to real decision problems. The uniqueness of this approach derives from the integration of behavioral, political, and social considerations with a broad range of systems and quantitative methodologies. Furthermore, this approach encompasses specific considerations of implementation, political feasibility, and organization redesign.

Organized into three parts, this book begins with an overview of policy sciences followed by a description of the adaptive analytical framework of situational normativism. Policy making is considered as a process of adaptation and a policy-making system generally composed of two or more coupled policy makers, each of whom is viewed as an adaptive purposeful system, is described. The last part consists of nine original cases that demonstrate the application of specific methodologies to real-world problems within the framework of situational normativism. Three of the case studies focus on the zoning decision process in the city of Pittsburgh; the use of a Delphi procedure to isolate and define the influential goals of an organization; and national policies toward foreign private investment.

This monograph is intended for senior undergraduates and graduates taking a course in policy sciences and inter-organizational decision making and similar courses.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Introduction

Overview of Policy Sciences

Part II Methodologies

Chapter 1. A View of Policy-Making Systems

Chapter 2. Situational Normativism: A Descriptive-Normative Methodology for Policy Sciences

Chapter 3. Situational Normativism—Descriptive Models

Chapter 4. Situational Normativism—Normative Analysis

Chapter 5. Situational Normativism—Implementation

Part III Cases

Introduction to the Cases

Case 1. Davis, O. and Rueter, F., “An Information-Processing Simulation of Zoning Decisions.”

Case 2. Cutuly, E., “Goal Definition and Influence: A Delphi Case Study.”

Case 3. Lewin, A.Y., Shakun, M.F., Hortberg, D.R., Hyfantis, J.F., Iarossi, F.J., and Miles, II, J.C., “The Fourth Jetport for Metropolitan New York: A Case Study.”

Case 4. Tsaklanganos, A.A. and Rao, A.G., “National Policies Toward Foreign Private Investment.”

Case 5. Kurnow, E., Brief, R.P. and Silberman, I.H., “Effecting Change in Public Policy: Financing Urban Transportation in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Region.”

Case 6. McKinley, J.K., and Coppoc, W.J., “Statement by Texaco, Inc., to the Air and Water Pollution Subcommittee of the Senate Public Works Committee,” June 26, 1973.

Case 7. Bunting, D. and Trulove, W.T., “Some Experience with Guaranteed Incomes and Lump Sum Payments: The Case of the Klamath Indians.”

Case 8. Lewin, A.Y., and Cahill, G.A., “Annual Reporting by Municipal Governments: An Extension of the Corporate Annual Report.”

Case 9. Rogers, D., “The Politics of Manpower Delivery Systems.”

References

Selected Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Arie Y. Lewin

Melvin F. Shakun

