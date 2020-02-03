Policy & Politics in Nursing and Health Care
8th Edition
Authors: Diana Mason Adrianna Perez Monica R. McLemore Elizabeth Lynne Dickson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323554985
Paperback ISBN: 9780323749602
eBook ISBN: 9780323597975
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 800
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323554985
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323749602
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597975
About the Author
Diana Mason
Affiliations and Expertise
Rudin Professor, Co-Director of the Center for Health, Media, and Policy, Hunter College, City University of New York, New York, NY
Adrianna Perez
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Nursing, Senior Fellow, Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Philadelphia, PA
Monica R. McLemore
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Family Health Care Nursing Department, Research Scientist, Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH), University of California, San Francisco, CA
Elizabeth Lynne Dickson
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant, University of New Mexico, College of Nursing, Rio Ranch, New Mexico
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.