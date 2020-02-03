Policy & Politics in Nursing and Health Care - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323554985, 9780323597975

Policy & Politics in Nursing and Health Care

8th Edition

Authors: Diana Mason Adrianna Perez Monica R. McLemore Elizabeth Lynne Dickson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323554985
Paperback ISBN: 9780323749602
eBook ISBN: 9780323597975
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 800
About the Author

Diana Mason

Affiliations and Expertise

Rudin Professor, Co-Director of the Center for Health, Media, and Policy, Hunter College, City University of New York, New York, NY

Adrianna Perez

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Nursing, Senior Fellow, Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Philadelphia, PA

Monica R. McLemore

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Family Health Care Nursing Department, Research Scientist, Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH), University of California, San Francisco, CA

Elizabeth Lynne Dickson

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant, University of New Mexico, College of Nursing, Rio Ranch, New Mexico

