Pocket Protocols for Sonography Scanning
4th Edition
Take the guesswork out of image documentation with Pocket Protocols for Sonography Scanning, 4th Edition. This compact new edition provides protocols that follow the imaging guidelines of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM), including a universal method for documenting any type of pathology. Examples of the required images for the physician's diagnostic interpretation are included. Documentation specifics are provided for full and limited abdominal studies, gynecological and obstetric exams, and prostate evaluations. Also provided are protocols for small parts, vascular system, and echocardiography.
- Protocols following guidelines provided by AIUM provide standardized scanning methods and image documentation.
- Step-by-step instructions for sonographic studies of various organs and body areas reinforce AIUM protocols while scanning.
- Over 700 images create a visual step-by-step scanning approach to the performance of scans and image documentation for physician diagnostic interpretation.
PART II: Image Protocol for Abnormal Sonographic Findings
PART III: The Abdomen
Section One: Image Protocols for Full Sonographic Studies of the Abdomen
Liver Study with Full Abdomen
Aorta Study with Full Abdomen
Inferior Vena Cava Study with Full Abdomen
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Study with Full Abdomen
Pancreas Study with Full Abdomen
Renal Study with Full Abdomen
Spleen Study with Full Abdomen
Section Two: Image Protocols for Limited Sonographic Studies of the Abdomen
Aorta Study
Inferior Vena Cava Study
Right Upper Quadrant Study
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Study
Pancreas Study
Renal Study
Spleen Study
PART IV: The Pelvis
Section One: Image Protocol for the Transabdominal Sonographic Study of the Female Pelvis
Transabdominal Female Pelvis Study
Section Two: Image Protocol for the Transvaginal Sonographic Study of the Female Pelvis
Transvaginal Female Pelvis Study
Section Three: Image Protocols for Sonographic Studies of the Male Pelvis
Transrectal Prostate Gland Study
Scrotum Study
Penis Study
PART V: Obstetrics
Section One: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Early First Trimester
Early First Trimester Study
Section Two: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Late First Trimester
Late First Trimester Study
Section Three: Image Protocol for Sonographic Studies of the Second and Third Trimesters
Second and Third Trimesters Study
Section Four: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of Multiple Gestations
Multiple Gestations Study
The Biophysical Profile
PART VI: Small Parts
Section One: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Musculoskeletal System
Section Two: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Thyroid Gland
Section Three: Image Protocols for the Sonographic Study of the Breast
Breast Lesion Characterization
Whole Breast Study
Section Four: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Neonatal Brain
PART VII: Vascular System
Section One: Image Protocols for Abdominal Doppler and Color Flow Studies
Mesenteric Arterial Study
Renal Arterial Study
Image Examples of Various Studies
Section Two: Image Protocol for Cerebrovascular Duplex Scanning
Section Three: Image Protocols for Peripheral Arterial and Venous Duplex Scanning
Lower Extremity Venous Duplex Study
Lower Extremity Peripheral Arterial Duplex Study
PART VIII: Echocardiography
Section One: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Adult Heart
Adult Heart Study
Section Two: Image Protocol for the Sonographic Study of the Pediatric Heart
Pediatric Heart Study
PART IX: Abbreviation Glossary
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 13th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455773220
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292788
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323327510
Betty Tempkin
Member, Board of Directors, Piedmont Virginia Community College, Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program, Charlottesville, VA; Ultrasound Consultant, Middlebrook, VA; Formerly, Clinical Director, Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program, Hillsborough Community College, Tampa, FL
Tempkin, Betty Bates, BA
ISBN: 978-1-4160-3101-7, NLM: WN 39, LC: RC78.7, 748 pages, spiral bound cover.
Kathleen Mary Christopher, RTR; RDMS(Froedtert Hospital)
**Description**
In this imaging reference for ultrasound examinations, images are presented in logical order and are accompanied by a gray scale, color-coded drawing to identify anatomy. The first edition was published in 1999.
**Purpose**
It is intended to be used during ultrasound examinations to help student sonographers obtain consistent and technically accurate images of ultrasound studies.
**Audience**
This is an excellent book for student or novice sonographers or residents. It is also a useful reference for someone developing department protocols using the AIUM standards for normal and abnormal studies. The author is a well known expert and author in the field of ultrasonography.
**Features**
The accompanying drawings that depict the anatomy that should be seen and the correct orientation are the best part of the book. The scanning tips throughout are also very useful. The book is intended to be propped on the ultrasound machine during the exam for easy access, but I'm sure that would not instill confidence in the patient. Some of the reproductions of the ultrasound scans are not the best quality.
**Assessment**
This is a useful book for student sonographers or residents, but it also could be used for developing department protocols and standards. It is comprehensive, yet concise, and its portability adds to its usefulness.
Weighted Numerical Score: 76 - 3 Stars