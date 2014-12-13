Pocket Protocols for Sonography Scanning

Tempkin, Betty Bates, BA

ISBN: 978-1-4160-3101-7, NLM: WN 39, LC: RC78.7, 748 pages, spiral bound cover.





Kathleen Mary Christopher, RTR; RDMS(Froedtert Hospital)



**Description**

In this imaging reference for ultrasound examinations, images are presented in logical order and are accompanied by a gray scale, color-coded drawing to identify anatomy. The first edition was published in 1999.



**Purpose**

It is intended to be used during ultrasound examinations to help student sonographers obtain consistent and technically accurate images of ultrasound studies.



**Audience**

This is an excellent book for student or novice sonographers or residents. It is also a useful reference for someone developing department protocols using the AIUM standards for normal and abnormal studies. The author is a well known expert and author in the field of ultrasonography.



**Features**

The accompanying drawings that depict the anatomy that should be seen and the correct orientation are the best part of the book. The scanning tips throughout are also very useful. The book is intended to be propped on the ultrasound machine during the exam for easy access, but I'm sure that would not instill confidence in the patient. Some of the reproductions of the ultrasound scans are not the best quality.



**Assessment**

This is a useful book for student sonographers or residents, but it also could be used for developing department protocols and standards. It is comprehensive, yet concise, and its portability adds to its usefulness.





Weighted Numerical Score: 76 - 3 Stars



