Pocket Companion to Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247068, 9788131247259

Pocket Companion to Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Mitchell Vinay Kumar Abul Abbas Jon Aster
eBook ISBN: 9788131247259
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247068
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 13th September 2016
Page Count: 892
Description

This pocket companion offers rapid, portable access to the most important pathology facts and concepts from Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, First South Asia Edition. It distills the key concepts and principles of pathology into a condensed, at-a-glance format, making it the perfect pocket-sized reference for quick review anytime!

Key Features

    • Access key concepts and principles of pathology in a condensed, at-a-glance format that fits in your pocket.
    • Locate additional information with abundant page references to the parent text.

    Table of Contents

    General Pathology

    Chapter 1 The Cell as a Unit of Health and Disease

    Chapter 2 Cellular Responses to Stress and Toxic Insults: Adaptation, Injury, and Death

    Chapter 3 Inflammation and Repair

    Chapter 4 Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock

    Chapter 5 Genetic Disorders

    Chapter 6 Diseases of the Immune System

    Chapter 7 Neoplasia

    Chapter 8 Infectious Diseases

    Chapter 9 Environmental and Nutritional Diseases

    Chapter 10 Diseases of Infancy and Childhood

    Systemic Pathology: Diseases of Organ Systems

    Chapter 11 Blood Vessels

    Chapter 12 The Heart

    Chapter 13 Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus

    Chapter 14 Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders

    Chapter 15 The Lung

    Chapter 16 Head and Neck

    Chapter 17 The Gastrointestinal Tract

    Chapter 18 Liver and Gallbladder

    Chapter 19 The Pancreas

    Chapter 20 The Kidney

    Chapter 21 The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System

    Chapter 22 The Female Genital Tract

    Chapter 23 The Breast

    Chapter 24 The Endocrine System

    Chapter 25 The Skin

    Chapter 26 Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors

    Chapter 27 Peripheral Nerves and Skeletal Muscles

    Chapter 28 The Central Nervous System

    Chapter 29 The Eye

    About the Author

    Richard Mitchell

    Richard N Mitchell, MD, PhD, Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

    Vinay Kumar

    Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

    Abul Abbas

    Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

    Jon Aster

    Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

