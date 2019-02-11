Pocket Companion for Physical Examination and Health Assessment - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323532020, 9780323550598

Pocket Companion for Physical Examination and Health Assessment

8th Edition

Authors: Carolyn Jarvis
Paperback ISBN: 9780323532020
eBook ISBN: 9780323550598
eBook ISBN: 9780323550574
eBook ISBN: 9780323550581
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th February 2019
Page Count: 304
A practical handbook for the assessment lab and the clinical setting, Jarvis’ Pocket Companion for Physical Examination & Health Assessment, 8th Edition makes it fast and easy to review essential assessment skills and techniques. You’ll conduct more effective exams by referring to summaries of examination steps, comparisons of normal versus abnormal findings, lifespan and cultural considerations, and more than 250 full-color photos and drawings. New to this edition are enhanced integration of QSEN competencies, and updated coverage of EHR documentation. Written by renowned educator and clinician Dr. Carolyn Jarvis, this companion handbook is a perfect clinical tool whether you’re a beginner who is learning assessment skills or a practitioner who needs a portable reference!

  • Convenient two-column format makes it easier to access, learn, and understand key physical examination skills and findings.
  • More than 250 full-color illustrations demonstrate examination skills, underlying anatomy and physiology, and normal and abnormal findings.
  • Color-coded design helps you to easily locate the information you need, dividing each body system chapter into major sections (anatomy, subjective data, objective data, and abnormal findings).
  • Abnormal findings tables help in recognizing, sorting, and describing key abnormal findings.
  • Summary checklists offer reviews of key examination steps for quick reference.
  • Developmental Competence sections highlight content specific to infants, children, adolescents, pregnant women, and older adults.
  • Spanish-language translation chart helps to improve communication with Hispanic patients during the physical examination.
  • Cultural Competence sections provide a context for care of multicultural patient groups.

1. The Interview and the Health History
2. Mental Status
3. Assessment Techniques and the Clinical Setting
4. The General Survey, Measurement, Vital Signs, and Pain Assessment
5. Skin, Hair, and Nails
6. Head, Face, and Neck, Including Regional Lymphatics
7. Eyes
8. Ears
9. Nose, Mouth, and Throat
10. Breasts and Axillae, Including Regional Lymphatics
11. Thorax and Lungs
12. Heart and Neck Vessels
13. Peripheral Vascular System and Lymphatics
14. Abdomen
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Neurologic System
17. Male Genitourinary System
18. Female Genitourinary System
19. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
20. Integration of the Complete Physical Examination
21. Bedside Assessment and Electronic Documentation
Index

Carolyn Jarvis

Carolyn Jarvis, PhD, APRN, CNP

Professor, School of Nursing, Illinois Wesleyan University; Nurse Practitioner, Community Health Care Clinic, Bloomington, Illinois

