Pocket Companion for Physical Examination and Health Assessment

A practical handbook for the assessment lab and the clinical setting, Jarvis’ Pocket Companion for Physical Examination & Health Assessment, 8th Edition makes it fast and easy to review essential assessment skills and techniques. You’ll conduct more effective exams by referring to summaries of examination steps, comparisons of normal versus abnormal findings, lifespan and cultural considerations, and more than 250 full-color photos and drawings. New to this edition are enhanced integration of QSEN competencies, and updated coverage of EHR documentation. Written by renowned educator and clinician Dr. Carolyn Jarvis, this companion handbook is a perfect clinical tool whether you’re a beginner who is learning assessment skills or a practitioner who needs a portable reference!