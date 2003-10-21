Pneumatic Conveying Design Guide
2nd Edition
Description
The Pneumatic Conveying Design Guide will be of use to both designers and users of pneumatic conveying systems. Each aspect of the subject is discussed from basic principles to support those new to, or learning about, this versatile technique.
The Guide includes detailed data and information on the conveying characteristics of a number of materials embracing a wide range of properties. The data can be used to design pneumatic conveying systems for the particular materials, using logic diagrams for design procedures, and scaling parameters for the conveying line configuration. Where pneumatic conveyors already exist, the improvement of their performance is considered, based on strategies for optimizing and up-rating, and the extending of systems or adapting them for a change of material is also considered.
All aspects of the pneumatic conveying system are considered, such as the type of material used, conveying distance, system constraints including feeding and discharging, health and safety requirements, and the need for continuous or batch conveying.
Key Features
- Highly practical, enabling suppliers and users to choose, design, and build suitable systems with a high degree of confidence
- Health and safety requirements taken into consideration in the safe conveying methods described in this book
- Practical application combined with background theory makes this an excellent resource for those learning about the topic
Readership
Design, plant, maintenance and process engineers, industrial engineers and manufacturers in process industries. Library reference for universities teaching postgraduate courses on Bulk Solids Handling.
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 21st October 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473796
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750654715
About the Author
David Mills
David Mills has worked in the field of pneumatic conveying for over forty years. From 1998 – 2006 he was Professor of Bulk Solids Handling at Glasgow Caledonian University. He has published over 170 papers in the field, and has been working as an independent consultant in pneumatic conveying since 1996.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant on Pneumatic Conveying, UK
Reviews
"Excellent practical data for industry. There is some outstanding content in this book - data and insights that are very hard to find elsewhere". T. A. Bell, Dupont, USA "The book contains detailed practical knowledge, much of which is of direct benefit to industry. Although aimed at professional engineers, most technically competent personnel in the process industires will find the book of value. In summary, the book contains much mateial of real value to the target audience. Good guidelines an advice of a practical nature backed up by sound principles". Prof. M. Jones, The University of Newcastle, Centre for Bulk Solids and Particulate Technologies, Callaghan, Australia. "The text blends theory with application and strategically uses case studies to illuminate good industrial design practices, which will be invaluable to the practitioner...This new edition is not just a reissue of the first edition with cosmetic changes. All the chapters have been updated and greatly expounded upon...it is a desirable easy to use reference book." - E-Streams, Vol. 8, No. 5 - May 2005