Pneumatic Conveying Design Guide - 2nd Edition

Pneumatic Conveying Design Guide

2nd Edition

Authors: David Mills David Mills
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st October 2003
Page Count: 650
Description

The Pneumatic Conveying Design Guide will be of use to both designers and users of pneumatic conveying systems. Each aspect of the subject is discussed from basic principles to support those new to, or learning about, this versatile technique.

The Guide includes detailed data and information on the conveying characteristics of a number of materials embracing a wide range of properties. The data can be used to design pneumatic conveying systems for the particular materials, using logic diagrams for design procedures, and scaling parameters for the conveying line configuration. Where pneumatic conveyors already exist, the improvement of their performance is considered, based on strategies for optimizing and up-rating, and the extending of systems or adapting them for a change of material is also considered.

All aspects of the pneumatic conveying system are considered, such as the type of material used, conveying distance, system constraints including feeding and discharging, health and safety requirements, and the need for continuous or batch conveying.

Key Features

  • Highly practical, enabling suppliers and users to choose, design, and build suitable systems with a high degree of confidence
  • Health and safety requirements taken into consideration in the safe conveying methods described in this book
  • Practical application combined with background theory makes this an excellent resource for those learning about the topic

Readership

Design, plant, maintenance and process engineers, industrial engineers and manufacturers in process industries. Library reference for universities teaching postgraduate courses on Bulk Solids Handling.

Table of Contents

PART A: SYSTEMS AND COMPONENTS Introduction to pneumatic conveying and the guide: Introduction. Pneumatic conveying. Information provided. Review of chapters. Definitions. Nomenclature. References. Review of pneumatic conveying systems: Introduction. System types. System requirements. Material property influences. References. Pipeline feeding devices: PART I: LOW PRESSURE AND VACUUM Introduction. Rotary valves. Screw feeders. Venturi feeders. Gate lock valves. Suction nozzles. Trickle valves. Blow tanks. References. Pipeline feeding derives: PART II: HIGH PRESSURE Introduction. Screw feeders. Rotary valves. Blow tanks. Lock hoppers. References. Pipelines and valves: Introduction. Pipelines. Valves. Rubber hose. References. Air movers: Introduction. Types of air mover. Air compression effects. Pre-cooling systems. References. Gas-solid separation devices: Introduction. Dust control. Separation devices. System considerations. References. System selection considerations: Introduction. Variables involved. Variables investigated. Material compatibility. Design curves. Power requirements. System selection considerations. PART B: SYSTEM DESIGN Air flow rate evaluation: Introduction. Volumetric flow rate. The influence of pressure. Stepped pipeline systems. Pipeline purging. The influence of temperature. The influence of altitude. The use of air mass flow rate. Nomenclature. Air only relations: Introduction. Pipeline pressure drop. Ventura analysis. Air flow rate control. Stepped pipelines. Conveying characteristics: Introduction. Single phase flow. Gas-solid flows. The determination of conveying characteristics. Energy considerations. Component pressure drop relationships. Nomenclature. References. Conveying capability: Introduction. The influence of materials. System capability. References. Material property influences: Introduction. Conveying modes. Conveying capability correlations. Material grade influences. Material degradation effects. References. Pipeline scaling parameters: Introduction. Scaling requirements. Conveying distance. Pipeline bore. Pipeline bends. Vertical pipelines. Pipeline material. Stepped pipelines. References. Design procedures: Introduction. The use of equations in system design. The use of test data in system design. Typical pipeline and material influences. Case studies: PART I - FINE MATERIAL Introduction. Conveying data. Procedure. Case studies: PART II - COARSE MATERIAL Introduction. Conveying data. Procedure. First approximation design methods: Introduction. Air only pressure drop method. Universal conveying characteristics method. Multiple use systems: Introduction. Multiple material handling. Multiple delivery points. The use of stepped pipelines. References. PART C: SYSTEM OPERATION Troubleshooting and material flow problems: Introduction. Pipeline blockage. Optimizing and up-rating of existing systems: Introduction. System not capable of duty. Optimizing existing systems. Case study. Alternative methods of up-rating. Operating problems: Introduction. Types of system. System components. System related. Material related. References. Erosive wear: Introduction. Influence of variables. Industrial solutions and practical issues. References. Particle degradation: Introduction. Influence of variables. Recommendations and practical issues. Pneumatic conveying data. Particle melting. References. Moisture and condensation: Introduction. Humidity. Air processes. Energy considerations. Nomenclature. Health and safety: Introduction. Dust risks. Conveying systems. System components. Conveying operations. Explosion protection. References. Appendix 1: Determination of relevant material properties: Introduction. Particle size and shape. Particle and bulk density. Flow properties. Aeration properties. References. Appendix 2: Additional conveying data: Introduction. Materials and pipelines listings. Material properties listings. Additional conveying data. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
650
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080473796
Paperback ISBN:
9780750654715

About the Author

David Mills

David Mills has worked in the field of pneumatic conveying for over forty years. From 1998 – 2006 he was Professor of Bulk Solids Handling at Glasgow Caledonian University. He has published over 170 papers in the field, and has been working as an independent consultant in pneumatic conveying since 1996.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Consultant on Pneumatic Conveying, UK

Reviews

"Excellent practical data for industry. There is some outstanding content in this book - data and insights that are very hard to find elsewhere". T. A. Bell, Dupont, USA "The book contains detailed practical knowledge, much of which is of direct benefit to industry. Although aimed at professional engineers, most technically competent personnel in the process industires will find the book of value. In summary, the book contains much mateial of real value to the target audience. Good guidelines an advice of a practical nature backed up by sound principles". Prof. M. Jones, The University of Newcastle, Centre for Bulk Solids and Particulate Technologies, Callaghan, Australia. "The text blends theory with application and strategically uses case studies to illuminate good industrial design practices, which will be invaluable to the practitioner...This new edition is not just a reissue of the first edition with cosmetic changes. All the chapters have been updated and greatly expounded upon...it is a desirable easy to use reference book." - E-Streams, Vol. 8, No. 5 - May 2005

Ratings and Reviews

