Pneumatic and Hydraulic Control Systems, Volume 1 covers the collection of Russian works on the subject of pneumatic and hydraulic automatic control. The book discusses applications and means of pneumatic control; systems of pneumatic and hydraulic automation; devices of pneumatic and hydraulic control units; and the regulation of final mechanisms. The text also describes the automatic compressed air plant; nozzle-baffle elements of pneumatic and hydraulic devices; the variations of the effective areas of diaphragms; and characteristics of diaphragms used in sensing elements of controllers. The elements of pneumatic and hydraulic devices are also considered. Automatic control specialists will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Contents to Volume 2
Translator's Foreword
To English Readers from the Editor of the Russian Original
New Applications and New Means of Pneumatic Control
Pneumatic Extremum Controllers IAT AN U.S.S.R.
Pneumatic Ratio Controllers (Without Mechanical Dividers)
Pneumatic Controllers with Automatic Readjustment According to the Load
Pneumatic Switching Circuits
Universal Pneumatic Multiplying-Dividing Device and Device for Square Rooting
The Application of Jet-tube Elements for Non-linear Transformations in Pneumatic Systems
New Compact Pneumatic Instruments for the Automatic Control and Regulation Developed in "NIITeplopribor"
Investigations of Pneumatic Jet-tube Elements
New Systems of Pneumatic and Hydraulic Automation
Pneumatic Aggregate System of KB-TsMA
Hydraulic Equipment of Automatic Machine-tool Lines
Elements of Hydraulic Control Systems
Devices of Pneumatic and Hydraulic Control Units
Three-term Controller Set KB-TsMA
Compact Hydraulic Controllers IAT AN U.S.S.R.
Problems in the Design of Primary
Instruments-Differential Pressure Transducers with Force Balance
Electro-pneumatic Transducers IAT AN U.S.S.R.
Pneumatic Relays with Constant Pressure Differential Restrictions
Improvement of Static Characteristics of Pneumatic Relays by Using Constant Pressure Differential Restrictions Regulating Final Mechanisms
A Hydraulic Follow-up Power Control Unit for General Industrial Use
Equations of a Stabilizing System, Consisting of a Hydraulic Linear Motor (Ram) Connected to the Control Element by Pipelines
Pneumatic Power Plant
Automatic Compressed Air Plant
Elements of Pneumatic and Hydraulic Devices. Nozzle-baffle Elements
Calculation of Static Characteristics of Nozzle-baffle Elements
The Results of Experimental and Theoretical Investigations of Control Devices of the Nozzle-baffle type
Force of the Jet Action on the Baffle in Pneumatic and Hydraulic Control Units
Theory of Control Devices of the "Nozzle-baffle" Type, Working with Oil
Diaphragms
Variations of the Effective Areas of Diaphragms
Characteristics of Diaphragms Used in Sensing Elements of Controllers
Elements of Pneumatic and Hydraulic Devices
Hydraulic Loss Coefficients and Discharge Coefficient for the Ports of Spool Valves Used in Hydraulic Control Systems
Network Analysis Applied to Hydraulic Control Systems
Diagrams for Parameters of Steady-state Air Flow through Systems of Orifices in Pneumatic Controllers
Laminar Flow of Air at High Velocities in Flat Capillary Channels
Silting of Small Restrictions
Some Methods of Combating Silting and Ensuring Controlled Flow through Small Restrictions in Hydraulic Control Elements
Author Index
Subject Index
