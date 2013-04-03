Pleural Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 34-1
1st Edition
Authors: Jonathan Puchalski
eBook ISBN: 9781455771486
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770731
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd April 2013
Description
This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine is Guest Edited by Jon Puchalski, MD, from Yale and will focus on Pleural Disease. Article topics include Obtaining Pleural Fluid, Analyzing Pleural Fluid, Pleural Interventions and Genetic Therapy and Biomarkers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 3rd April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455771486
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455770731
About the Authors
Jonathan Puchalski Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.