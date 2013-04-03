Pleural Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770731, 9781455771486

Pleural Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jonathan Puchalski
eBook ISBN: 9781455771486
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770731
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd April 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine is Guest Edited by Jon Puchalski, MD, from Yale and will focus on Pleural Disease. Article topics include Obtaining Pleural Fluid, Analyzing Pleural Fluid, Pleural Interventions and Genetic Therapy and Biomarkers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771486
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770731

About the Authors

Jonathan Puchalski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.