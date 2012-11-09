Play Therapy Treatment Planning and Interventions - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123736529, 9780080920214

Play Therapy Treatment Planning and Interventions

2nd Edition

The Ecosystemic Model and Workbook

Authors: Kevin O'Connor Sue Ammen
eBook ISBN: 9780080920214
Paperback ISBN: 9780123736529
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th November 2012
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the Authors

Chapter 1. Theoretical Foundations

A Map of Play Therapy Treatment

Philosophical Perspective

Ecosystemic Play Therapy Theory as a Systemic Theory

Critical Elements of Ecosystemic Play Therapy Theory

Ecosystemic Play Therapy Practice

Chapter 2. Recognizing, Addressing, and Celebrating Diversity

Definition of Terms

The Value of Multiculturalism

Becoming Diversity Competent

Celebrating Diversity in Play Therapy

Chapter 3. Logistics

Overview

Initial Contact

Interviewing Caregivers

Interviewing Children

Interviewing Families

Summary

Chapter 4. Data Collection: Intake and Mental Status

Overview

Intake, Part I: Clinician–Facility Information

Intake, Part II: Client and Responsible Adult(s) Information

Intake, Part III: Systems Review

Summary

Chapter 5. Assessment

Overview: Workbook, Part IV: Assessment Data

Data Sources

Assessing Individual Functioning

Assessing Interpersonal Functioning

Baseline Data and Treatment Monitoring

Summary

Chapter 6. Case Conceptualization

Overview

Ecosystemic Play Therapy Planner, Part 1: Developmental Integration of Intake Information

Ecosystemic Play Therapy Planner, Part 2: Developmental Description of the Child

Ecosystemic Play Therapy Planner, Part 3: Hypothesis Development – Etiologic Factors

Ecosystemic Play Therapy Planner, Part 4: Hypothesis Development – Maintaining Factors

Ecosystemic Intake Evaluation, Part V: Diagnosis

Ecosystemic Intake Evaluation, Part VI: Case Conceptualization

Chapter 7. Treatment Planning

Ecosystemic Treatment Planner, Part 5: Goal Development, Synthesis, and Treatment Planning

Therapist and Contextual Factors

Intake, Part VII: Treatment Contract and General Plan

Extended Play Therapy Treatment Plan

Summary

Chapter 8. Interventions

Overview

Intervention Modalities

Therapy Process

Interventions to Address Specific Content Areas

Session Activities for Each Treatment Stage

Summary

Chapter 9. Session Activities

General Issues

Level I Children: Developmental and Therapeutic Issues

Level I Activities

Level II Children: Developmental and Therapeutic Issues

Level II Activities

Level III Children: Developmental and Therapeutic Issues

Level III Activities

Summary

Chapter 10. Jennifer J

References

Index

Play Therapy Treatment Planning Workbook

Description

Play Therapy: Treatment Planning and Interventions: The Ecosystemic Model and Workbook, 2e, provides key information on one of the most rapidly developing and growing areas of therapy. Ecosystemic play therapy is a dynamic integrated therapeutic model for addressing the mental health needs of children and their families. The book is designed to help play therapists develop specific treatment goals and focused treatment plans as now required by many regulating agencies and third-party payers. Treatment planning is based on a comprehensive case conceptualization that is developmentally organized, strength-based, and grounded in an ecosystemic context of multiple interacting systems.

The text presents guidelines for interviewing clients and families as well as pretreatment assessments and data gathering for ecosystemic case conceptualization. The therapist's theoretical model, expertise, and context are considered. The book includes descriptions of actual play therapy activities organized by social-emotional developmental levels of the children. Any preparation the therapist may need to complete before the session is identified, as is the outcome the therapist may expect. Each activity description ends with a suggestion about how the therapist might follow up on the content and experience in future sessions. The activity descriptions are practical and geared to the child. Case examples and completed sections of the workbook are provided. It provides the therapist with an easy-to-use format for recording critical case information, specific treatment goals, and the overall treatment plan. Workbook templates can be downloaded and adapted for the therapist's professional practice.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive theory of play therapy
  • Clearly relates the theoretical model to interventions
  • Provides examples of the application of both the theory and the intervention model to specific cases
  • Describes actual play therapy activities
  • Workbook format provides a means of obtaining comprehensive intake and assessment data
  • Case examples provided throughout

Readership

Beginning, mid-level, and experienced mental health practitioners.  Graduate-level students in child mental health practice programs.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080920214
Paperback ISBN:
9780123736529

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Kevin O'Connor Author

Kevin John O'Connor, PhD, RPT-S, is a Clinical Psychologist and Distinguished Professor in Clinical PsyD and PhD programs at the California School of Professional Psychology in Fresno, California where he is also the Coordinator of the Ecosystemic Clinical Child Psychology Emphasis and Director of the Ecosystemic Play Therapy Training Center. He is the cofounder and a Director Emeritus of the Association for Play Therapy. He also maintains a small private practice treating children and adults recovering from childhood trauma. Dr. O'Connor is the coeditor of the Handbook of Play Therapy, Volumes I & II and Play Therapy Theory and Practice, Second Edition, and the author of the Play Therapy Primer, Second Edition as well as numerous articles on child psychotherapy and professional practice. Dr. O'Connor is also currently researching both the Marschak Interation Method Rating System (MIMRS), a clinical tool for rating the quality of caregiver-child interactions and the personal and professional issues and struggles faced by gay and lesbian psychotherapists who choose to work with children and families. He presents regularly such topics as Play Therapy Assessment and Treatment Planning, Increasing Children's Verbalizations in Play Therapy, the Use of Interpretation in Play Therapy, Structured Group Play Therapy, and others, across the United States and abroad.

Affiliations and Expertise

California School of Professional Psychology, Fresno, California, USA

Sue Ammen Author

Sue Ammen, PhD, RPT-S, is a Clinical Psychologist, Professor and Director of the Infant Preschooler Mental Health Certificates Program at Alliant International University in California and an instructor with the Harris Infant Mental Health Post-Graduate Program at the University of Colorado. She is endorsed as an early childhood mental health specialist and reflective facilitator mentor in California and was a member of the California workgroup that developed guidelines for training in Infant-Family and Early Childhood Mental Health. She is also an early childhood mental health consultant/trainer in Colorado. Dr. Ammen frequently presents workshops and classes on ecosystemic play therapy and early childhood mental health, parent-child relationship assessment, and play-based assessments. She has authored several chapters and professional articles on play therapy and assessment, including Play Therapy with Preschoolers using the Ecosystemic Model, Ecosystemic Play Therapy with Infants, Toddlers, and their Families, and A Play-Based Teen Parenting Program to Facilitate Parent-Child Attachment. She is a co-developer of the Marschak Interaction Method Rating System.

Affiliations and Expertise

California School of Professional Psychology, Fresno, California, U.S.A.

