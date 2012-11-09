Play Therapy Treatment Planning and Interventions
2nd Edition
The Ecosystemic Model and Workbook
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Theoretical Foundations
A Map of Play Therapy Treatment
Philosophical Perspective
Ecosystemic Play Therapy Theory as a Systemic Theory
Critical Elements of Ecosystemic Play Therapy Theory
Ecosystemic Play Therapy Practice
Chapter 2. Recognizing, Addressing, and Celebrating Diversity
Definition of Terms
The Value of Multiculturalism
Becoming Diversity Competent
Celebrating Diversity in Play Therapy
Chapter 3. Logistics
Overview
Initial Contact
Interviewing Caregivers
Interviewing Children
Interviewing Families
Summary
Chapter 4. Data Collection: Intake and Mental Status
Overview
Intake, Part I: Clinician–Facility Information
Intake, Part II: Client and Responsible Adult(s) Information
Intake, Part III: Systems Review
Summary
Chapter 5. Assessment
Overview: Workbook, Part IV: Assessment Data
Data Sources
Assessing Individual Functioning
Assessing Interpersonal Functioning
Baseline Data and Treatment Monitoring
Summary
Chapter 6. Case Conceptualization
Overview
Ecosystemic Play Therapy Planner, Part 1: Developmental Integration of Intake Information
Ecosystemic Play Therapy Planner, Part 2: Developmental Description of the Child
Ecosystemic Play Therapy Planner, Part 3: Hypothesis Development – Etiologic Factors
Ecosystemic Play Therapy Planner, Part 4: Hypothesis Development – Maintaining Factors
Ecosystemic Intake Evaluation, Part V: Diagnosis
Ecosystemic Intake Evaluation, Part VI: Case Conceptualization
Chapter 7. Treatment Planning
Ecosystemic Treatment Planner, Part 5: Goal Development, Synthesis, and Treatment Planning
Therapist and Contextual Factors
Intake, Part VII: Treatment Contract and General Plan
Extended Play Therapy Treatment Plan
Summary
Chapter 8. Interventions
Overview
Intervention Modalities
Therapy Process
Interventions to Address Specific Content Areas
Session Activities for Each Treatment Stage
Summary
Chapter 9. Session Activities
General Issues
Level I Children: Developmental and Therapeutic Issues
Level I Activities
Level II Children: Developmental and Therapeutic Issues
Level II Activities
Level III Children: Developmental and Therapeutic Issues
Level III Activities
Summary
Chapter 10. Jennifer J
References
Index
Play Therapy Treatment Planning Workbook
Description
Play Therapy: Treatment Planning and Interventions: The Ecosystemic Model and Workbook, 2e, provides key information on one of the most rapidly developing and growing areas of therapy. Ecosystemic play therapy is a dynamic integrated therapeutic model for addressing the mental health needs of children and their families. The book is designed to help play therapists develop specific treatment goals and focused treatment plans as now required by many regulating agencies and third-party payers. Treatment planning is based on a comprehensive case conceptualization that is developmentally organized, strength-based, and grounded in an ecosystemic context of multiple interacting systems.
The text presents guidelines for interviewing clients and families as well as pretreatment assessments and data gathering for ecosystemic case conceptualization. The therapist's theoretical model, expertise, and context are considered. The book includes descriptions of actual play therapy activities organized by social-emotional developmental levels of the children. Any preparation the therapist may need to complete before the session is identified, as is the outcome the therapist may expect. Each activity description ends with a suggestion about how the therapist might follow up on the content and experience in future sessions. The activity descriptions are practical and geared to the child. Case examples and completed sections of the workbook are provided. It provides the therapist with an easy-to-use format for recording critical case information, specific treatment goals, and the overall treatment plan. Workbook templates can be downloaded and adapted for the therapist's professional practice.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive theory of play therapy
- Clearly relates the theoretical model to interventions
- Provides examples of the application of both the theory and the intervention model to specific cases
- Describes actual play therapy activities
- Workbook format provides a means of obtaining comprehensive intake and assessment data
- Case examples provided throughout
Readership
Beginning, mid-level, and experienced mental health practitioners. Graduate-level students in child mental health practice programs.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 9th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920214
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123736529
About the Authors
Kevin O'Connor Author
Kevin John O'Connor, PhD, RPT-S, is a Clinical Psychologist and Distinguished Professor in Clinical PsyD and PhD programs at the California School of Professional Psychology in Fresno, California where he is also the Coordinator of the Ecosystemic Clinical Child Psychology Emphasis and Director of the Ecosystemic Play Therapy Training Center. He is the cofounder and a Director Emeritus of the Association for Play Therapy. He also maintains a small private practice treating children and adults recovering from childhood trauma. Dr. O'Connor is the coeditor of the Handbook of Play Therapy, Volumes I & II and Play Therapy Theory and Practice, Second Edition, and the author of the Play Therapy Primer, Second Edition as well as numerous articles on child psychotherapy and professional practice. Dr. O'Connor is also currently researching both the Marschak Interation Method Rating System (MIMRS), a clinical tool for rating the quality of caregiver-child interactions and the personal and professional issues and struggles faced by gay and lesbian psychotherapists who choose to work with children and families. He presents regularly such topics as Play Therapy Assessment and Treatment Planning, Increasing Children's Verbalizations in Play Therapy, the Use of Interpretation in Play Therapy, Structured Group Play Therapy, and others, across the United States and abroad.
California School of Professional Psychology, Fresno, California, USA
Sue Ammen Author
Sue Ammen, PhD, RPT-S, is a Clinical Psychologist, Professor and Director of the Infant Preschooler Mental Health Certificates Program at Alliant International University in California and an instructor with the Harris Infant Mental Health Post-Graduate Program at the University of Colorado. She is endorsed as an early childhood mental health specialist and reflective facilitator mentor in California and was a member of the California workgroup that developed guidelines for training in Infant-Family and Early Childhood Mental Health. She is also an early childhood mental health consultant/trainer in Colorado. Dr. Ammen frequently presents workshops and classes on ecosystemic play therapy and early childhood mental health, parent-child relationship assessment, and play-based assessments. She has authored several chapters and professional articles on play therapy and assessment, including Play Therapy with Preschoolers using the Ecosystemic Model, Ecosystemic Play Therapy with Infants, Toddlers, and their Families, and A Play-Based Teen Parenting Program to Facilitate Parent-Child Attachment. She is a co-developer of the Marschak Interaction Method Rating System.
California School of Professional Psychology, Fresno, California, U.S.A.