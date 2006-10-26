Platelets
2nd Edition
Description
Platelets, Second Edition is the definitive current source of state-of-the-art knowledge about platelets and covers the entire field of platelet biology, pathophysiology, and clinical medicine. Recently there has been a rapid expansion of knowledge in both basic biology and the clinical approach to platelet-related diseases including thrombosis and hemorrhage. Novel platelet function tests, drugs, blood bank storage methods, and gene therapies have been incorporated into patient care or are in development. This book draws all this information into a single, comprehensive and authoritative resource.
Key Features
- First edition won Best Book in Medical Science Award from the Association of American Publishers
- Contains fourteen new chapters on topics such as platelet genomics and proteomics, inhibition of platelet function by the endothelium, clinical tests of platelet function, real time in vivo imaging of platelets, and inherited thrombocytopenias
- A comprehensive full color reference comprising over 70 chapters, 1400 pages, and 16,000 references
Readership
Hematologists, cardiologists, blood bankers, stroke physicians, pathologists, researchers in thrombosis and hemostasis, and students and fellows working in these fields
Table of Contents
Foreword
A Brief History of Ideas About Platelets in Health and Disease
Barry S. Coller
Part One: Platelet Biology
1. The Evolution of Mammalian Platelets
Jack Levin
2. Megakaryocyte Development and Platelet Formation
Joseph E. Italiano, Jr., John H. Hartwig
3. Platelet Structure
James G. White
4. The Platelet Cytoskeleton
John H. Hartwig
5. Platelet Genomics and Proteomics
Angel García, Yotis Senis, Michael G. Tomlinson, Steve P. Watson
6. Platelet Receptors
Kenneth J. Clemetson, Jeannine M. Clemetson
7. The Glycoprotein Ib-IX-V Complex
Robert K. Andrews, Michael C. Berndt, José A. López
8. Integrin αIIbβ3
Edward F. Plow, Michelle Pesho, Yan-Qing Ma
9. Thrombin Receptors
Wadie F. Bahou
10. The Platelet P2 Receptors
Marco Cattaneo
11. PECAM-1
Melanie S. Novinska, Vipul Rathore, Debra K. Newman, Peter J. Newman
12. P-Selectin/PSGL-1 and Other Interactions Between Platelets, Leukocytes, and Endothelium
Rodger P. McEver
13. Inhibition of Platelet Function by the Endothelium
Sybille Rex, Jane E. Freedman
14. Platelet Polymorphisms
Vahid Afshar-Kharghan, K. Vinod Vijayan, Paul F. Bray
15. Platelet Secretion
Guy L. Reed
16. Signal Transduction During the Platelet Plug Formation
Lawrence F. Brass, Timothy J. Stalker, Li Zhu, Donna S. Woulfe
17. Outside-in Signaling By Integrin αIIbβ3
Nicolas Prévost, Sanford J. Shattil
18. Platelet Thrombus Formation in Flowing Blood
Brian Savage, Zaverio M. Ruggeri
19. Interactions Between Platelets and the Coagulation System
Beth A. Bouchard, Saulius Butenas, Kenneth G. Mann, Paula B. Tracy
20. Platelet-Derived Microparticles
Rienk Nieuwland, Augueste Sturk
21. The Role of Platelets in Fibrinolysis
Bradley A. Maron, Joseph Loscalzo
22. Platelet Function in the Newborn
Sara J. Israels
Part Two: Tests of Platelet Function
23. Clinical Tests of Platelet Function
Paul Harrison, David Keeling
24. Platelet Counting
Carol Briggs, Paul Harrison, Samuel J. Machin
25. The Bleeding Time
Stuart E. Lind, Carla D. Kurkjian
26. Platelet Aggregation
Lisa K. Jennings, Melanie McCabe White
27. The VerifyNow System
Steven R. Steinhubl
28. Platelet Function Analyzer (PFA)-100
John L. Francis
29. Impact Cone and Plate(let) Analyzer
David Varon, Naphtali Savion
30. Flow Cytometry
Alan D. Michelson, Matthew D. Linden, Marc R. Barnard, Mark. I. Furman, A.L. Frelinger III
31. Thromboxane Generation
Tilo Grosser, Susanne Fries, Garret A. FitzGerald
32. Perfusion Chambers
Philip G. de Groot, Jan J. Sixma
33. Animal Models
David H. Lee, Morris A. Blajchman
34. Real Time In Vivo Imaging of Platelets During Thrombus Formation
Christophe Dubois, Ben Atkinson, Barbara Furie, Bruce Furie
Part Three: The Role of Platelets in Disease
35. Atherothrombosis and Coronary Artery Disease
Pascal J. Goldschmidt, Neuza Lopes, Lawrence E. Crawford, Richard C. Becker
36. Central Nervous System Ischemia
Gregory J. del Zoppo
37. Peripheral Vascular Disease
Michael Sobel
38. Diabetes Mellitus
Bernd Stratmann, Barbara Menart, Diethelm Tschoepe
39. Inflammation
Wolfgang Bergmeier, Denisa D. Wagner
40. Antimicrobial Host Defense
Michael R. Yeaman, Arnold S. Bayer
41. Angiogenesis
Alexander Brill, David Varon
42. Tumor Growth and Metastasis
Mary Lynn Nierodzik, Simon Karpatkin
43. Alzheimer’s Disease
Qiao-Xin Li, Colin L. Masters
44. Psychiatric Disorders
George N. M. Gurguis
Part Four: Disorders of Platelet Number and Function
45. The Clinical Approach to Disorders of Platelet Number and Function
Alan D. Michelson
46. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura
James B. Bussel
47. HIV-1-related Thrombocytopenia
Michael A. Nardi, Zongdong Li, Simon Karpatkin
48. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia
Beng H. Chong
49. Drug-induced Thrombocytopenia
Richard H. Aster
50. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura and the Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome
Joel L. Moake
51. Thrombocytopenia in Pregnancy
Keith R. McCrae
52. Thrombocytopenia in the Newborn
Irene A. G. Roberts, Neil A. Murray
53. Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia
Cecile Kaplan, John Freedman
54. Inherited Thrombocytopenias
Michele P. Lambert, Mortimer Poncz
55. Pseudothrombocytopenia
Nicola Bizzaro
56. Thrombocytosis and Essential Thrombocythemia
Ayalew Tefferi
57. Inherited Disorders of Platelet Function
Alan T. Nurden, Paquita Nurden
58. Acquired Disorders of Platelet Function
A. Koneti Rao
59. Cardiopulmonary Bypass
Brian Richard Smith, Henry M. Rinder, Christine S. Rinder
Part Five: Pharmacology: Antiplatelet Therapy
60. Aspirin
Eric H. Awtry, Joseph Loscalzo
61. ADP Receptor Antagonists
Marco Cattaneo
62. αIIbβ3 (GPIIb-IIIa) Antagonists
Ramtin Agah, Edward F. Plow, Eric J. Topol
63. Dipyridamole
Wolfgang G. Eisert
64. Cilostazol
Yasuo Ikeda, Toshiki Sudo, Yukio Kimura
65. Experimental Antiplatelet Therapy
Anthony A. Bavry, Deepak L. Bhatt, Eric J. Topol
Part Six: Pharmacology: Therapy to Increase Platelet Numbers and/or Function
66. Platelet Growth Factors
David J. Kuter
67. Desmopressin (DDAVP)
Pier Mannuccio Mannucci, Marco Cattaneo
68. Factor VIIa
Man-Chiu Poon
Part Seven: Platelet Transfusion Medicine
69. Platelet Storage and Transfusion
Peter L. Perrotta, Edward L. Snyder
70. Platelet Substitutes and Novel Methods of Platelet Preservation
David H. Lee, Morris A. Blajchman
Part Eight: Gene Therapy for Platelet Disorders
71. Gene Therapy for Platelet Disorders
David A. Wilcox, Gilbert C. White II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 26th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465869
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123693679
About the Editor
Alan Michelson
Dr. Michelson is Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A. He is also the Director of the Center for Platelet Research Studies (www.platelets.org) and the Director of the Thrombosis and Anticoagulation Program at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. After receiving his medical degree with honors from the University of Adelaide, Australia, Dr. Michelson continued his medical and research training on a Fulbright Scholarship at Boston Children’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Harvard Medical School. In 2019 he received the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Esteemed Career Award. Dr. Michelson has been an invited participant in numerous National Institutes of Health working groups, international workshops and consensus conferences. He is the co-organizer and co-chair of the biennial International Platelets Symposium. Dr. Michelson is a past Chairman of the Platelet Physiology Scientific Subcommittee of the ISTH. He has published more than 450 original research articles, original research abstracts, and invited reviews – nearly all on the topic of platelets. Dr. Michelson has been the principal investigator on more than 100 research grants. He has been an invited speaker at over 200 major medical conferences worldwide. Dr. Michelson is an inventor on two awarded and three provisional U.S. patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Director, Center for Platelet Research Studies and Director, Thrombosis and Anticoagulation Program, Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Boston, MA, USA
Reviews
"This is the second edition of a comprehensive book on everything you could ever possibly want to know about platelets...The purpose is to provide a comprehensive, definitive, and authoritative book on platelets. These are worthy objectives, well met in this updated edition...This book would interest anyone wanting to learn about platelets: physicians at all stages of training or practice, clinical laboratory scientists at any stage of training or practice, and basic scientists interested in learning about clinical aspects of platelets...This is the book I'll use whenever I have to answer any type of platelet question. If you field platelet questions, you should get this book, too." --Valerie L. Ng, PhD, MD, Alameda County Medical Center/Highland Hospital, FOR DOODY'S (4 Stars)
"...the book is a clearly written, concise, and comprehensive discussion of platelets and their disorders that will be useful to anyone whose professional activity involves these important little cells." --Michael J. Domanski, MD, National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, in JAMA
"This is a fantastic resource for anyone who treats patients with platelets disorders or is engaged in platelet or megakaryocyte-based research." --BRITISH JOURNAL OF HAEMATOLOGY