Plate Tectonics & Crustal Evolution
3rd Edition
Description
This substantially revised edition includes recently published information relating to plate tectonics and continental origin. A large number of new figures have been added, and new sections included on meteorites, seismic tomography, mantle convection, accretionary terranes, mantle sources and evolution, continental growth, secular changes in Earth history, also a new chapter on exogenic Earth systems. In addition the following topics have been substantially revised: lunar origin, global gravity, origin of the core, metamorphism, plate boundaries, hotspots, tectonic settings, and magma associations. Among the new features the Tectonic Map of the World has also been updated.
Readership
For undergraduates on courses in geology, geophysics and geomorphology.
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. Origin of the earth-moon system. The mantle and core. The crust. Plate tectonics. Tectonic settings. Magma associations and mantle sources. Phanerozoic orogenic systems. Precambrian crustal provinces. Origin and evolution of the crust and mantle. Exogenic earth systems. References. Index. Plate 1 - Tectonic map of the earth.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286655
About the Author
Kent C. Condie
Affiliations and Expertise
New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology, NM, USA
Reviews
@qu:There is something here for everyone in the Earth sciences, and every institutional geological library should possess at least one reference copy. @source:Journal of Structural Geology. @qu:Offers a vastly expanded perspective of a dramatic subject which even as he writes continues to unfold. @source:Australian Mineral Foundation @qu:A great improvement on the 1st and 2nd editions "A very useful book I have no hesitation in recommending to my students. @source:Dr Trevor Emmett Anscia Higher Education College @qu:It is both very readable and useful.... lively and well-written Earth science textbook.... I would strongly recommend this book to undergraduates in all years as a very worth while read. No library should be without a copy.... good value as a refresher course in plate tectonics and crustal evolution for qualified, professional Earth scientists. There are not many textbooks I would read from cover to cover, but this is one that proved worth it! @source:Geology Magazine @qu:...it will appeal to anyone interested in global gephysics...should be an essential element of any geophysical library. @source:Pageoph Vol 133 No 3 @qu:...will appeal to anyone interested in global geophysics...an essential element of any geophysical library. @source:Pageoph Volume 133 Number 3 @qu:Excellent. A most up-to-date edition. Highly recommended for students taking courses in geochemistry, igneous petrology and geodynamics. @source:Dr Trevor Jackson Geology , University of The West Indies, Jamaica @qu:...the great strength of this book is its ability to summarize the important contributors made by many different sectors of geology to the evolution of the crust as a whole...it is to be highly recommended. @source:Geological Journal 26:1