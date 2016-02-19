Plastics Materials
5th Edition
Description
Plastics Materials, Fifth Edition, reviews developments of plastics materials. The 1980s saw the introduction of many new materials, some of which were highly specialized in their function, particularly in the field of electronics. The book attempts to take such developments into account. It also highlights the commercial importance of materials discussed and includes representative production or consumption statistics. The book begins by tracing the historical development of plastics materials. This is followed by separate chapters on the production of polymers via addition polymerization, condensation polymerization, and rearrangement polymerization; physical states of aggregation of polymers; factors affecting the thermal and mechanical properties of polymers; the relation of structure to the chemical, electrical, and optical properties of plastics; plastics additives; and principles of plastics processing. Subsequent chapters focus on the properties of individual plastics materials. These include polyethylene, polypropylene, vinyl chloride polymers, poly(vinyl acetate), acrylic plastics, polystyrene, vinyl thermoplastics, polyamides and polyimides, polyacetals and related materials, and polycarbonates.
Table of Contents
Preface to Fifth Edition
Preface to First Edition
1 The Historical Development of Plastics Materials
1.1 Natural Plastics
1.2 Parkesine and Celluloid
1.3 1900-1930
1.4 The Evolution of the Vinyl Plastics
1.5 Developments since 1939
1.6 Raw Materials for Plastics
1.7 The Market for Plastics
1.8 The Future for Plastics
2 The Chemical Nature of Plastics
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Thermoplastic and Thermosetting Behavior
2.3 Further Consideration of Addition Polymerization
2.3.1 Elementary Kinetics of Free Radical Addition Polymerization
2.3.2 Ionic Polymerization
2.4 Condensation Polymerization
3 States of Aggregation in Polymers
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Linear Amorphous Polymers
3.2.1 Orientation in Linear Amorphous Polymers
3.3 Crystalline Polymers
3.3.1 Orientation and Crystallization
3.3.2 Liquid Crystal Polymers
3.4 Cross-Linked Structures
3.5 Polyblends
3.6 Summary
4 Relation of Structure to Thermal and Mechanical Properties
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Factors Affecting the Glass Transition Temperature
4.3 Factors Affecting the Ability to Crystallize
4.4 Factors Affecting the Crystalline Melting Point
4.5 Some Individual Properties
4.5.1 Melt Viscosity
4.5.2 Yield Strength and Modulus
4.5.3 Density
4.5.4 Impact Strength
5 Relation of Structure to Chemical Properties
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Chemical Bonds
5.3 Polymer Solubility
5.3.1 Plasticisers
5.3.2 Extenders
5.3.3 Determination of Solubility Parameter
5.3.4 Thermodynamics and Solubility
5.4 Chemical Reactivity
5.5 Effects of Thermal, Photochemical and High Energy Radiation
5.6 Aging and Weathering
5.7 Diffusion and Permeability
5.8 Toxicity
5.9 Fire and Plastics
6 Relation of Structure to Electrical and Optical Properties
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dielectric Constant, Power Factor and Structure
6.3 Some Quantitative Relationships of Dielectrics
6.4 Electronic Applications of Polymers
6.5 Electrically Conductive Polymers
6.6 Optical Properties
7 Additives for Plastics
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fillers
7.2.1 Coupling Agents
7.3 Plasticisers and Softeners
7.4 Lubricants and Flow Promoters
7.5 Anti-Aging Additives
7.5.1 Antioxidants
7.5.2 Antiozonants
7.5.3 Stabilizers Against Dehydrochlorination
7.5.4 Ultra-Violet Absorbers and Related Materials
7.6 Flame Retarders
7.7 Colorants
7.8 Blowing Agents
7.9 Cross-linking Agents
7.10 Photodegradants
8 Principles of the Processing of Plastics
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Melt Processing of Thermoplastics
8.2.1 Hygroscopic Behavior
8.2.2 Granule Characteristics
8.2.3 Thermal Properties Influencing Polymer Melting
8.2.4 Thermal Stability
8.2.5 Flow Properties
8.2.6 Thermal Properties Affecting Cooling
8.2.7 Crystallization
8.2.8 Orientation and Shrinkage
8.3 Melt Processing of Thermosetting Plastics
8.4 Processing in the Rubbery State
8.5 Solution, Suspension and Casting Processes
8.6 Summary
9 Principles of Product Design
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Rigidity of Plastics Materials
9.2.1 The Assessment of Maximum Service Temperature
9.3 Toughness
9.3.1 The Assessment of Impact Strength
9.4 Stress-Strain-Time Behavior
9.4.1 The WLF Equations
9.4.2 Creep Curves
9.4.3 Practical Assessment of Long Term Behavior
9.5 Recovery from Deformation
9.6 Distortion, Voids and Frozen-in Stress
9.7 Conclusions
10 Polyethylene
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Preparation of Monomer
10.3 Polymerization
10.3.1 High Pressure Polymerization
10.3.2 Ziegler Processes
10.3.3 The Phillips Process
10.3.4 Standard Oil Company (Indiana) Process
10.3.5 Processes for Making Linear Low Density Polyethylene
10.4 Structure and Properties of Polyethylene
10.5 Properties of Polyethylene
10.5.1 Mechanical Properties
10.5.2 Thermal Properties
10.5.3 Chemical Properties
10.5.4 Electrical Properties
10.5.5 Properties of LLDPE and VLDPE
10.6 Additives
10.7 Processing
10.8 Polyethylenes of Low and High Molecular Weight
10.9 Cross-linked Polyethylene
10.10 Chlorinated Polyethylene
10.11 Applications
11 Aliphatic Polyolefins other than Polyethylene, and Diene Rubbers
11.1 Polypropylene
11.1.1 Preparation of Polypropylene
11.1.2 Structure and Properties of Polypropylene
11.1.3 Properties of Isotactic Polypropylene
11.1.4 Additives for Isotactic Polypropylene
11.1.5 Processing Characteristics
11.1.6 Applications
11.1.7 Atactic Polypropylene
11.1.8 Chlorinated Polypropylene
11.2 Polybut-1-ene
11.2.1 Atactic Polybut-1-ene
11.3 Polyisobutylene
11.4Poly-(4-Methylpent-1-ene)
11.4.1 Structure and Properties
11.4.2 General Properties
11.4.3 Processing
11.4.4 Applications
11.5 Other Aliphatic Olefin Homopolymers
11.6 Copolymers Containing Ethylene
11.7 Diene Rubbers
11.7.1 Natural Rubber
11.7.2 Synthetic Polyisoprene (IR)
11.7.3 Polybutadiene
11.7.4 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
11.7.5 Nitrile Rubber (NBR)
11.7.6 Chloroprene Rubbers (CR)
11.7.7 Butadiene-Pentadiene Rubbers
11.8 Thermoplastic Diene Rubbers
11.9 Aliphatic Olefin Rubbers
11.9.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Rubbers
11.10 Rubbery Cyclo-Olefin (Cyclo-Alkene) Polymers
11.10.1 Aliphatic Polyalkenamers
11.10.2 Polynorbornene
11.10.3 Chlorine-Containing Copolymers
11.11 1,2-Polybutadiene
12 Vinyl Chloride Polymers
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Preparation of Vinyl Chloride
12.3 Polymerization
12.4 Structure of Poly(Vinyl Chloride)
12.4.1 Characterization of Commercial Polymers
12.5 Compounding Ingredients
12.5.1 Stabilizers
12.5.2 Plasticizers
12.5.3 Extenders
12.5.4 Lubricants
12.5.5 Fillers
12.5.6 Pigments
12.5.7 Polymeric Impact Modifiers and Processing Aids
12.5.8 Miscellaneous Additives
12.5.9 Formulations
12.6 Properties of PVC Compounds
12.7 Processing
12.7.1 Plasticized PVC
12.7.2 Unplasticized PVC
12.7.3 Pastes
12.7.4 Copolymers
12.7.5 Latices
12.8 Applications
12.9 Miscellaneous Products
12.9.1 Crystalline PVC
12.9.2 Chlorinated PVC
12.9.3 Graft Polymers Based on PVC
12.9.4 Vinyl Chloride-Propylene Copolymers
12.9.5 Vinyl Chloride-N-Cyclohexylmaleimide Copolymers
13 Fluorine-containing Polymers
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Polytetrafluoroethylene
13.2.1 Preparation of Monomer
13.2.2 Polymerization
13.2.3 Structure and Properties
13.2.4 General Properties
13.2.5 Processing
13.2.6 Additives
13.2.7 Applications
13.3 Tetrafluoroethylene-Hexafluoropropylene Copolymers
13.4 Tetrafluoroethylene-Ethylene Copolymers (ETFE)
13.5 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Polymers (PCTFE) and Copolymers with Ethylene (ECTFE)
13.6 Poly(Vinyl Fluoride) (PVF)
13.7 Poly(Vinylidene Fluoride)
13.8 Perfluoroalkoxy Polymers
13.9 Hexafluoroisobutylene-Vinylidene Fluoride Copolymers
13.10 Fluorine-containing Rubbers
13.11 Miscellaneous Fluoropolymers
14 Poly(Vinyl Acetate) and its Derivatives
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Poly(Vinyl Acetate)
14.2.1 Preparation of the Monomer
14.2.2 Polymerization
14.2.3 Properties and Uses
14.3 Poly(Vinyl Alcohol)
14.3.1 Structure and Properties
14.3.2 Applications
14.4 The Poly(Vinyl Acetals)
14.4.1 Poly(Vinyl Formal)
14.4.2 Poly(Vinyl Acetal)
14.4.3 Poly(Vinyl Butyral)
14.5 Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymers
14.6 Poly(Vinyl Cinnamate)
14.7 Other Organic Vinyl Ester Polymers
15 Acrylic Plastics
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Poly(Methyl Methacrylate)
15.2.1 Preparation of Monomer
15.2.2 Polymerization
15.2.3 Structure and Properties
15.2.4 General Properties of Poly(Methyl Methacrylate)
15.2.5 Additives
15.2.6 Processing
15.2.7 Applications
15.3 Impact Resistant Methyl Methacrylate Polymers
15.4 Nitrile Resins
15.5 Aery Late Rubbers
15.6 Thermosetting Acrylic Polymers
15.7 Acrylic Adhesives
15.8 Hydrophilic Polymers
15.9 Poly(methacrylimide)
15.10 Miscellaneous Methacrylate and Chloroacrylate Polymers and Copolymers
15.11 Other Acrylic Polymers
16 Plastics Based on Styrene
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Preparation of the Monomer
16.2.1 Laboratory Preparation
16.2.2 Commercial Preparation
16.3 Polymerization
16.3.1 Mass Polymerization
16.3.2 Solution Polymerization
16.3.3 Suspension Polymerization
16.3.4 Emulsion Polymerization
16.3.5 Grades Available
16.4 Properties and Structure of Polystyrene
16.5 General Properties
16.6 High-Impact Polystyrenes (HIPS) (Toughened Polystyrenes (TPS))
16.7 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Copolymers
16.8 ABS Plastics
16.8.1 Production of ABS Materials
16.8.2 Processing of ABS Materials
16.8.3 Properties and Applications of ABS Plastics
16.9 Miscellaneous Rubber-modified Styrene-Acrylonitrile and Related Copolymers
16.10 Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymers
16.11 Miscellaneous Polymers and Copolymers
16.12 Stereoregular Polystyrene
16.13 Processing of Polystyrene
16.14 Expanded Polystyrene
16.14.1 Structural Foams
16.15 Oriented Polystyrene
16.16 Applications
17 Miscellaneous Vinyl Thermoplastics
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Vinylidene Chloride Polymers and Copolymers
17.2.1 Properties and Applications of Vinylidene Chloride-Vinyl Chloride Copolymers
17.2.2 Vinylidene Chloride-Acrylonitrile Copolymers
17.3 Coumarone-Indene Resins
17.4 Poly(Vinyl Carbazole)
17.5 Poly(Vinyl Pyrrolidone)
17.6 Poly(Vinyl Ethers)
17.7 Other Vinyl Polymers
18 Polyamides and Polyimides
18.1 Polyamides : Introduction
18.2 Intermediates for Aliphatic Polyamides
18.2.1 Adipicacid
18.2.2 Hexamethylenediamine
18.2.3 Sebacic Acid and Azelaic Acid
18.2.4 Caprolactam
18.2.5 w-Aminoundecanoic Acid
18.2.6 w-Aminoenanthic Acid
18.2.7 Dodecanelactam
18.3 Polymerization for Aliphatic Polyamides
18.3.1 Nylons 46, 66, 69, 610 and 612
18.3.2 Nylon 6
18.3.3 Nylon 11
18.3.4 Nylon 12
18.3.5 Nylon 7
18.4 Structure and Properties of Aliphatic Polyamides
18.5 General Properties of the Nylons
18.6 Additives
18.7 Glass-filled Nylons
18.8 Processing of the Nylons
18.9 Applications
18.10 Polyamides of Enhanced Solubility
18.11 Other Aliphatic Polyamides
18.12 Aromatic Polyamides
18.12.1 Glass-Clear Polyamides
18.12.2 Poly-m-xylylene Adipamide
18.12.3 Aromatic Polyamide Fibres
18.13 Polyimides
18.14 Modified Polyimides
18.14.1 Polyamide-Imides
18.14.2 Polyetherimides
18.15 Elastomeric Polyamides
19 Polyacetals and Related Materials
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Preparation of Formaldehyde
19.3 Acetal Resins
19.3.1 Polymerization of Formaldehyde
19.3.2 Structure and Properties of Acetal Resins
19.3.3 Properties of Acetal Resins
19.3.4 Processing
19.3.5 Additives
19.3.6 Acetal-Polyurethane Alloys
19.3.7 Applications of the Acetal Polymers and Copolymers
19.4 Miscellaneous Aldehyde Polymers
19.5 Polyethers from Glycols and Alkylene Oxides
19.5.1 Elastomeric Polyethers
19.6 Oxetane Polymers
19.7 Polysulphides
20 Polycarbonates
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Production of Intermediates
20.3 Polymer Preparation
20.3.1 Ester Exchange
20.4 Relation of Structure and Properties
20.4.1 Variations in Commercial Grades
20.5 General Properties
20.6 Processing Characteristics
20.7 Applications of Bis-Phenol A Polycarbonates
20.8 Alloys based on Bis-Phenol A Polycarbonates
20.9 Commercial Copolymers Based on Bis-Phenol A Polycarbonates
20.10 Miscellaneous Carbonic Ester Polymers
21 Other Thermoplastics Containing p-Phenylene Groups
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Polyphenylenes
21.3 Poly-p-xylylene
21.4 Poly(phenylene oxides) and Halogenated Derivatives
21.5 Alkyl Substituted Poly(phenylene oxides) including PPO
21.5.1 Structure and Properties of Poly-(2,6-Dimethyl-Pphenylene Oxide) (PPO)
21.5.2 Processing and Applications of PPO
21.5.3 Blends Based in Polyphenylene Oxides
21.5.4 Processing of Blends Based on PPO
21.5.5 Poly(2,6-Dibromo-1,4-Phenylene Oxide)
21.6 Polyphenylene Sulphides
21.7 Polysulphones
21.7.1 Properties and Structure of Polysulphones
21.7.2 General Properties of Sulphones
21.7.3 Processing of Polysulphones
21.7.4 Applications
21.7.5 Blends Based on Polysulphones
21.8 Aromatic Polyether Ketones
21.9 Phenoxy Resins
21.10 Linear Aromatic Polyesters
21.11 Polyhydantoin Resins
21.12 Poly(Parabanic Acids)
21.13 Summary
22 Cellulose Plastics
22.1 Nature and Occurrence of Cellulose
22.2 Cellulose Esters
22.2.1 Cellulose Nitrate
22.2.2 Cellulose Acetate
22.2.3 Other Cellulose Esters
22.3 Cellulose Ethers 588
22.3.1 Ethyl Cellulose
22.3.2 Miscellaneous Ethers
22.4 Regenerated Cellulose
22.5 Vulcanized Fiber
23 Phenolic Resins
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Raw Materials
23.2.1 Phenol
23.2.2 Other Phenols
23.2.3 Aldehydes
23.3 Chemical Aspects
23.3.1 Novolaks
23.3.2 Resols
23.3.3 Hardening
23.4 Resin Manufacture
23.5 Molding Powders
23.5.1 Compounding Ingredients
23.5.2 Compounding of Phenol-Formaldehyde Molding Compositions
23.5.3 Processing Characteristics
23.5.4 Properties of Phenolic Moldings
23.5.5 Applications
23.6 Phenolic Laminates
23.6.1 The Properties of Phenolic Laminates
23.6.2 Applications of Phenolic Laminates
23.7 Miscellaneous Applications
23.8 Resorcinol-Formaldehyde Adhesives
23.9 Friedel-Crafts and Related Polymers
23.10 Phenolic Resin Fibers
24 Aminoplastics
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Urea-Formaldehyde Resins
24.2.1 Raw Materials
24.2.2 Theories of Resinification
24.2.3 U-F Molding Materials
24.2.4 Adhesives and Related Uses
24.2.5 Foams and Firelighters
24.2.6 Other Applications
24.3 Melamine-Formaldehyde Resins
24.3.1 Melamine
24.3.2 Resinification
24.3.3 Molding Powders
24.3.4 Laminates Containing Melamine-Formaldehyde Resin
24.3.5 Miscellaneous Applications
24.4 Melamine-Phenolic Resins
24.5 Aniline-Formaldehyde Resins
24.6 Resins Containing Thiourea
25 Polyester Resins
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Unsaturated Polyester Laminating Resins
25.2.1 Selection of Raw Materials
25.2.2 Production of Resins
25.2.3 Curing Systems
25.2.4 Structure and Properties
25.2.5 Polyester-Glass Fiber Laminates
25.2.6 Water-Extended Polyesters
25.2.7 Allyl Resins
25.3 Polyester Molding Compositions
25.4 Fiber and Film-Forming Polyesters
25.5 Poly(Ethylene Terephthalate) Molding Materials
25.6 Poly(butylene Terephthalate)
25.7 Poly-(1,4-Cyclohexylenedimethylene Terephthalate-CO-Isophthalate)
25.8 Highly Aromatic Linear Polyesters
25.8.1 Liquid Crystal Polyesters
25.9 Polyester Thermoplastic Elastomers
25.10 Poly(Pivalolactone)
25.11 Polycaprolactones
25.12 Surface Coatings, Plasticizers and Rubbers
26 Epoxide Resins
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Preparation of Resins from Bis-Phenol A
26.3 Curing of Glycidyl Ether Resins
26.3.1 Amine Hardening Systems
26.3.2 Acid Hardening Systems
26.3.3 Miscellaneous Hardener Systems
26.3.4 Comparison of Hardening Systems
26.4 Miscellaneous Epoxide Resins
26.4.1 Miscellaneous Glycidyl Ether Resins
26.4.2 Non-Glycidyl Ether Epoxides
26.5 Diluents, Flexibilizers and other Additives
26.6 Structure and Properties of Cured Resins
26.7 Applications
27 Polyurethanes and Polyisocyanurates
27.1 Introduction
27.2 Isocyanates
27.3 Fibers and Crystalline Molding Compounds
27.4 Rubbers 734
27.4.1 Cast Polyurethane Rubbers
27.4.2 Millable Gums
27.4.3 Properties and Applications of Cross-Linked Polyurethane Rubbers
27.4.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Rubbers and Spandex Fibers
27.5 Flexible Foams
27.5.1 One-Shot Polyester Foams
27.5.2 Polyether Prepolymers
27.5.3 Quasi-Prepolymer Polyether Foams
27.5.4 Polyether One-Shot Foams
27.5.5 Properties and Applications of Flexible Foams
27.6 Rigid and Semi-Rigid Foams
27.6.1 Self-Skinning Foams and the RIM Process
27.7 Coatings Arid Adhesives
27.8 Polyisocyanurates
27.9 Polycarbodi-Imide Resins
27.10 Polyurethane-Acrylic Blends
27.11 Miscellaneous Isocyanate-Based Materials
28 Furan Resins
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Preparation of Intermediates
28.3 Resinification
28.4 Properties of the Cured Resins
28.5 Applications
29 Silicones and Other Heat-Resisting Polymers
29.1 Introduction
29.1.1 Nomenclature
29.1.2 Nature of Chemical Bonds Containing Silicon
29.2 Preparation of Intermediates
29.2.1 The Grignard Method
29.2.2 The Direct Process
29.2.3 The Olefin Addition Method
29.2.4 Sodium Condensation Method
29.2.5 Rearrangement of Organochlorosilanes
29.3 General Methods of Preparation and Properties of Silicones
29.4 Silicone Fluids
29.4.1 Preparation
29.4.2 General Properties
29.4.3 Applications
29.5 Silicone Resins
29.5.1 Preparation
29.5.2 Properties
29.5.3 Applications
29.6 Silicone Rubbers
29.6.1 Dimethylsilicone Rubbers
29.6.2 Modified Polydimethylsiloxane Rubbers
29.6.3 Compounding
29.6.4 Fabrication and Cross Linking
29.6.5 Properties and Applications
29.6.6 Liquid Silicone Rubbers
29.7 Polymers for Use at High Temperatures
29.7.1 Fluorine-Containing Polymers
29.7.2 Inorganic Polymers
29.7.3 Cross-Linked Organic Polymers
29.7.4 Linear Polymers with p-Phenylene Groups and other Ring Structures
29.7.5 Ladder Polymers and Spiro Polymers
29.7.6 Co-Ordination Polymers
29.7.7 Summary
30 Miscellaneous Plastics Materials
30.1 Introduction
30.2 Casein
30.2.1 Chemical Nature
30.2.2 Isolation of Casein from Milk
30.2.3 Production of Casein Plastics
30.2.4 Properties of Casein
30.2.5 Applications
30.3 Miscellaneous Protein Plastics
30.4 Derivatives of Natural Rubber
30.5 Gutta Percha and Related Materials
30.6 Shellac
30.6.1 Occurrence and Preparation
30.6.2 Chemical Composition
30.6.3 Properties
30.6.4 Applications
30.7 Amber
30.7.1 Composition and Properties
30.8 Bituminous Plastics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 21st February 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144795