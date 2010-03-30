Plastics in Medical Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815520276, 9780080951935

Plastics in Medical Devices

1st Edition

Properties, Requirements and Applications

Authors: Vinny R. Sastri
eBook ISBN: 9780080951935
eBook ISBN: 9780815520283
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815520276
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 30th March 2010
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. FDA and ISO Regulations
    3. Materials Used in Medical Devices
    4. Requirements for Plastics Used in Medical Devices
    5. Properties of Plastics in Selected Applications and Medical Device Segments
    6. Polymer Additives Used to Enhance Material Properties for Medical Device Applications
    7. Commodity Thermoplastics
    8. Engineering Thermoplastics
    9. High Temperature Thermoplastics
    10. Thermosets
    11. Elastomers
    12. Biodegradable and Bioresorbable Plastics
    13. Transparent Plastics
    14. Comparison Tables
    15. Economics and Future Trends

Description

No book has been published that gives a detailed description of all the types of plastic materials used in medical devices, the unique requirements that the materials need to comply with and the ways standard plastics can be modified to meet such needs. This book will start with an introduction to medical devices, their classification and some of the regulations (both US and global) that affect their design, production and sale. A couple of chapters will focus on all the requirements that plastics need to meet for medical device applications. The subsequent chapters describe the various types of plastic materials, their properties profiles, the advantages and disadvantages for medical device applications, the techniques by which their properties can be enhanced, and real-world examples of their use. Comparative tables will allow readers to find the right classes of materials suitable for their applications or new product development needs.

Readership

Engineers, product designers, product developers, manufacturing personnel, regulators, and marketers in the medical plastics industry.

About the Authors

Vinny R. Sastri Author

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Winovia LLC

