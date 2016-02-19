Plastics in Building Structures covers the proceedings of a conference, held in London on June 14-16, 1965. This conference focuses on the applications of plastics materials in structures. This book emerged from 39 papers presented at the conference. The introductory papers describe the properties of plastics in relation to building structures, and the economic aspects, fire regulations, and flammability of these materials. Considerable papers are devoted to various areas of application of plastics, including adhesives, polymer cements, cored chipboard units, and glued timber. These topics are followed by discussions on the characterization, design, and structural and physical properties of plastics. The final chapters review the commercial development and applications of plastic materials. This book will prove useful to engineers, designer, manufacturers, and researchers in the allied fields.

Table of Contents



Foreword

1 Building in Plasticsâ€”Plastics in Building: What is Needed

2 The Properties of Plastics in Relation to Building Structures

Discussion on Papers 1 and 2

3 Cost and Cost Techniques

Discussion on Paper 3

4 Dimensional Co-Ordination

Discussion on Paper 4

5 Fire Regulations and Plastics

6 Plastics in Buildings and Fire Insurance

7 Results of Fire Tests on Plastics Pipes and Sheets for Covering Walls and Ceilings

8 assessment of the Flammability of Plastics Materials

Discussion on Papers 5, 6, 7 and 8

9 Developments in Service Core Units and Prefabricated Bathrooms

10 Service Core Units and Prefabricated Bathrooms in Industrialized Building

Discussion on Papers 9 and 10

11 The Use of Epoxy Adhesives for Bonding Concrete

Part I

The Use of Epoxy Adhesives for Bonding Concrete

Part II

12 The Fire-Resistance of Resin-Jointed Concrete

13 Polymer Cements

14 Cored Chipboard Units

15 Plastics in Glued Timber Structural Joints

Discussion on Papers 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15

16 Weathering of Plastics

17 Measurement of Photochemical Degradation in Rigid Poly(Vinyl Chloride)

18 Acrylics under Load

Discussion on Papers 16, 17 and 18

19 Acceptable Standards of Sound Insulation in Houses, Flats and offices

20 The General Problems of Sound Isolation

21 *

22 Design of Lightweight Partitions with High Sound Insulation

Discussion on Papers 19, 20 and 22

23 Design Construction and Experience with Post-Tensioned Polyester Roof in the Swiss National Exhibition

24 The Analysis of Folded-Plate Structures in Plastics

25 Recent Developments in Plastics Stressed-Skin Pyramidal Roof Systems

26 Prefabricated Shell Structure of Glass-Reinforced Plastics for A Greenhouse

27 The Development of A Long-Span Load-Bearing Reinforced-Plastics Roofing and Walling Unit

Discussion on Papers 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27

28 Optimum Design of Sandwich Struts and Beams

29 Plastics Sandwich Panels with Various Foamed Core Materials, and their Behavior under Load

30 Structural Behavior of Sandwich Panels with Foamed-Plastics Cores

Discussion on Papers 28, 29 and 30

31 Structural Potentials of Paper-Skin Polyurethane Foam Board

32 Structural Building Panels with Expanded Polystyrene Cores

33 The Physical Properties of Rigid Urethane Foam Sandwich Panels

34 The Design and Structural Applications of Urethanecored Sandwich Panels

Discussion on Papers 31, 32, 33 and 34

35 Application of Minimum Structure to Cellular Plastics

36 The Capillary Structureâ€”A New System for Producing Sandwich Panels

37 Commercial Development of Panelized Cold-Storage Units

Discussion on Papers 35, 36 and 37

38 Building Structures with Plastics

39 Evaluation of the Long-Term Strength of Structural Synthetic Materials

Views in Retrospect

Authors' Biographical Notes

