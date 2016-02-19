Plastics in Building Structures
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Held in London, 14-16 June 1965
Description
Plastics in Building Structures covers the proceedings of a conference, held in London on June 14-16, 1965. This conference focuses on the applications of plastics materials in structures.
This book emerged from 39 papers presented at the conference. The introductory papers describe the properties of plastics in relation to building structures, and the economic aspects, fire regulations, and flammability of these materials. Considerable papers are devoted to various areas of application of plastics, including adhesives, polymer cements, cored chipboard units, and glued timber. These topics are followed by discussions on the characterization, design, and structural and physical properties of plastics. The final chapters review the commercial development and applications of plastic materials. This book will prove useful to engineers, designer, manufacturers, and researchers in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1 Building in Plasticsâ€”Plastics in Building: What is Needed
2 The Properties of Plastics in Relation to Building Structures
Discussion on Papers 1 and 2
3 Cost and Cost Techniques
Discussion on Paper 3
4 Dimensional Co-Ordination
Discussion on Paper 4
5 Fire Regulations and Plastics
6 Plastics in Buildings and Fire Insurance
7 Results of Fire Tests on Plastics Pipes and Sheets for Covering Walls and Ceilings
8 assessment of the Flammability of Plastics Materials
Discussion on Papers 5, 6, 7 and 8
9 Developments in Service Core Units and Prefabricated Bathrooms
10 Service Core Units and Prefabricated Bathrooms in Industrialized Building
Discussion on Papers 9 and 10
11 The Use of Epoxy Adhesives for Bonding Concrete
Part I
The Use of Epoxy Adhesives for Bonding Concrete
Part II
12 The Fire-Resistance of Resin-Jointed Concrete
13 Polymer Cements
14 Cored Chipboard Units
15 Plastics in Glued Timber Structural Joints
Discussion on Papers 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15
16 Weathering of Plastics
17 Measurement of Photochemical Degradation in Rigid Poly(Vinyl Chloride)
18 Acrylics under Load
Discussion on Papers 16, 17 and 18
19 Acceptable Standards of Sound Insulation in Houses, Flats and offices
20 The General Problems of Sound Isolation
21 *
22 Design of Lightweight Partitions with High Sound Insulation
Discussion on Papers 19, 20 and 22
23 Design Construction and Experience with Post-Tensioned Polyester Roof in the Swiss National Exhibition
24 The Analysis of Folded-Plate Structures in Plastics
25 Recent Developments in Plastics Stressed-Skin Pyramidal Roof Systems
26 Prefabricated Shell Structure of Glass-Reinforced Plastics for A Greenhouse
27 The Development of A Long-Span Load-Bearing Reinforced-Plastics Roofing and Walling Unit
Discussion on Papers 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27
28 Optimum Design of Sandwich Struts and Beams
29 Plastics Sandwich Panels with Various Foamed Core Materials, and their Behavior under Load
30 Structural Behavior of Sandwich Panels with Foamed-Plastics Cores
Discussion on Papers 28, 29 and 30
31 Structural Potentials of Paper-Skin Polyurethane Foam Board
32 Structural Building Panels with Expanded Polystyrene Cores
33 The Physical Properties of Rigid Urethane Foam Sandwich Panels
34 The Design and Structural Applications of Urethanecored Sandwich Panels
Discussion on Papers 31, 32, 33 and 34
35 Application of Minimum Structure to Cellular Plastics
36 The Capillary Structureâ€”A New System for Producing Sandwich Panels
37 Commercial Development of Panelized Cold-Storage Units
Discussion on Papers 35, 36 and 37
38 Building Structures with Plastics
39 Evaluation of the Long-Term Strength of Structural Synthetic Materials
Views in Retrospect
Authors' Biographical Notes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223186