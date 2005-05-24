Plastics China: Technologies, Markets and Growth Strategies to 2008 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174442, 9780080514062

Plastics China: Technologies, Markets and Growth Strategies to 2008

1st Edition

Authors: Donald Rosato
eBook ISBN: 9780080514062
Paperback ISBN: 9781856174442
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th May 2005
Page Count: 232
Description

'Plastics China: Technologies, Markets and Growth Strategies to 2008' outlines the structure of the Chinese industry, assesses market and technological trends, offers market figures and forecasts to 2008 and identifies the major players.

Contents include:

  • Market figures and forecasts to the year 2008
  • Assessment of the Chinese plastics market including enduse plastics analysis
  • Plastic technology and growth strategies in China
  • Comprehensive directories of Chinese plastics suppliers, fabricators and endusers, state contracts, trade associations, trade journals and trade shows
  • Includes numberous tables, diagrams, charts and graphics.

Readership

Global raw material suppliers, plastics converter/fabricator manufacturers and end-users with a strong plastics design, product development, and captive manufacturing focus, corporate management, senior marketing management, business analysts, investment analysts, financial analysts, market forecasters, business development managers and mergers and acquisitions specialists.

Table of Contents

List of Figures List of Tables About the Author About Elsevier Advanced Technology Chapter 1 Executive Summary 1.1 Overview 1.2 Highlights 1.2.1 China Today 1.2.2 Plastics in China 1.3 Scope and Methodology 1.3.1 Scope 1.3.2 Methodology

Chapter 2 Plastics China Market Analysis 2.1 Chinese Plastics Manufacturing Organization 2.2 Major Chinese Plastics Manufacturers 2.3 Key Chinese Manufacturing Market Positions 2.3.1 Major Resins (PE, PVC, PP, PS) 2.3.2 Other Key Plastics (Acrylic, ABS, PC, Nylon, Acetal, PBT, Phenolic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Unsaturated Polyester, Amino Resins) 2.4 Chinese Plastics Supply and Demand 2.5 China’s Domestic Manufacturing: Expansion, Imports and Exports 2.6 China’s Multinational Plastics Trade Effect 2.6.1 Moulding Manufacturing: China Priorities 2.6.2 Globalizing Extruded Bag Film 2.7 End-use Markets for Plastics in China 2.7.1 Packaging 2.7.2 Automotive Market 2.7.3 Agriculture Market 2.7.4 Construction Market 2.7.5 Consumer Products Market 2.7.6 Other Markets 2.7.7 Major Chinese Plastics End Users 2.8 Globally Focused Chinese Companies 2.8.1 National Champions 2.8.2 Dedicated Exporters 2.8.3 Competitive Networks 2.8.4 Technology Start-ups 2.9 Foreign Capital Investment 2.9.1 Plastics Feedstocks 2.9.2 Plastics Resins 2.10 Chinese Plastics Technology 2.11 Global Currency Comparisons 2.11.1 Floating the Yuan 2.11.2 Fluctuating the Dollar 2.11.3 Inflating the Euro 2.12 Eastern Europe’s China-like Competitiveness 2.12.1 EU Accession Fundamentals 2.12.2 Eastwardly Mobile Manufacturing 2.12.3 Rising Costs, Growing Markets

Chapter 3 Plastics China Growth Strategies 3.1 Negotiation Process Summarized 3.2 Cultural Roots Analysis 3.3 Chinese Cultural Influences 3.3.1 Personal Connections (Guanxi) 3.3.2 The Intermediary (Zhongjian Ren) 3.3.3 Social Status (Shehui Dengji) 3.3.4 Interpersonal Harmony (Renji Hexie) 3.3.5 Holistic Thinking (Zhengti Guannian) 3.3.6 Thrift (Jiejian) 3.3.7 ‘Face’ (Mianzi) 3.3.8 Relentless Endurance (Chiku Nailao) 3.3.9 Cross-cultural Starting Points 3.4 Ford versus GM Automotive Negotiations in China 3.5 American versus Chinese Negotiating Focus 3.6 Multinational Company Development in China 3.7 China Development Strategy Guidelines 3.8 Joint Ventures 3.9 Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprises 3.10 Industrial Infrastructure 3.11 Chinese Trading Practices 3.12 Intellectual Property Guidelines

Chapter 4 Plastics China Database 4.1 Chinese Plastics Company Profiles 4.1.1 Key Plastics Market Leaders 4.1.2 Other Major Plastics Companies 4.2 China State Contacts 4.3 Overseas China-related State Contacts 4.4 Chinese Databases and Reference Works 4.5 Plastics-related Trade Associations 4.5.1 Mainland China 4.5.2 Hong Kong 4.5.3 Taiwan 4.5.4 Singapore 4.6 Key Asian Trade Shows 4.7 China Plastics Trade Journals 4.8 Global Corporate Rankings Directory 4.8.1 Major Global Plastics Companies in China 4.8.2 Major Global Plastics End Users in China

Chapter 5 Appendices A.1 Major International Trade Journals A.2 Global Trade Journal Publishers Directory A.3 Global Trade Show Organizers Directory A.4 Acronyms and Abbreviations

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080514062
Paperback ISBN:
9781856174442

About the Author

Donald Rosato

Affiliations and Expertise

President, PlastiSource, Concord, MA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

