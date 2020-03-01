Plastic Waste and Recycling

A. INTRODUCTION

1. Introduction

Professor Trevor M Letcher

2. Production, Use and Fate of all Synthetic Plastic

Professor Roland Geyer

B. INNOVATION IN PLASTIC MATERIALS

3. The Geography and Geology of Plastics: the environmental distribution and fate

Professor Sarah Gabbott, Dr Catherine Russell, Sarah Key, Yasmin Yohan and Professor Jan Zalasiewicz

4. Bio-based Plastics

Dr Stephan Kabasci

5. Biodegradable plastics

Professor Maja Rujnic Havstad

C. END OF LIFE PROBLEMS FOR PLASTIC WASTE

6. Current Industrial position on plastic production and recycling

Professor Edward Kosior

7. Plastic Waste in the Terrestrial Environment

Dr Rachel Hurley, Dr Alice Horton, Amy Lusher and Luca Nizzetto

8. The Environmental impacts of plastic pollution

Dr Natalie Waldren

9. Microplastics: from origins to impacts

Dr Natalie Waldren

10. Textile Production and End of Life Management Options

Professor Andreas Bartl

D. SOLUTIONS FOR PLASTIC WASTE

11. Mechanical Recycling of Packaging Waste

Professor Alexander Feil and Professor Thomas Pretz

12. Blast furnace feedstock and coke oven chemical feedstock

Dr Seiji Nomura

13. Chemical Routes for Recycling – dissolving, catalytic and thermochemical technologies

Dr Maija Pohjakallio and Dr Tommi Vuorinen

14. Conversion of Plastic Waste to fuel

Professor Chandran Mohanraj and Senthilkumar Tamilkolundu

15. The treatment of plastic in ASR (automobile shredder residue)

Emeritus Professor Trevor M Letcher and Professor Alfons Buekens

16. Solutions to the plastic waste problem: on land and in the ocean

Professor Edward Kosior

E. PLASTICS: SOCIETY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

17. Plastics we can’t live without

Dr Sharon Georgeuk

18. Secondary Plastic Products - examples and market trends

Dr Maija Pohjakallio

19. Plastic Waste in a Circular Economy

Professor John N. Hahladakis and Eleni Iacovidou

20. Ecological and Health issues of Plastic Waste

Professor Rolf U Halden and Cayla R Cook

F. PLASTIC WASTE AROUND THE WORLD

21. Plastic Waste in Asia

Professor Yasuhiko Hotta

22. The Challenge of Plastic Pollution in Nigeria

Dr Wilfred Emeka Dumbili and Dr Lesley Henderson

23. Plastic waste in the United Kingdom

Dr Libby Peake

24. EU’s plastic strategy and an impact assessment of the proposed directive on tackling single use plastics items

Tim Elliott, Hannah Gillie, and Alice Thomson