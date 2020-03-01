Plastic Waste and Recycling
1st Edition
Environmental Impact, Societal Issues, Prevention, and Solutions
Description
Plastic Waste and Recycling: Environmental Impact, Societal Issues, Prevention, and Solutions begins with an introduction to the different types of plastic materials, their uses, and the concepts of reduce, reuse and recycle before examining plastic types, chemistry and degradation patterns that are organized by non-degradable plastic, degradable and biodegradable plastics, biopolymers and bioplastics. Other sections cover current challenges relating to plastic waste, explain the sources of waste and their routes into the environment, and provide systematic coverage of plastic waste treatment methods, including mechanical processing, monomerization, blast furnace feedstocks, gasification, thermal recycling, and conversion to fuel.
This is an essential guide for anyone involved in plastic waste or recycling, including researchers and advanced students across plastics engineering, polymer science, polymer chemistry, environmental science, and sustainable materials.
Key Features
- Presents actionable solutions for reducing plastic waste, with a focus on the concepts of collection, re-use, recycling and replacement
- Considers major societal and environmental issues, providing the reader with a broader understanding and supporting effective implementation
- Includes detailed case studies from across the globe, offering unique insights into different solutions and approaches
Readership
Academia: Researchers and advanced students across plastics engineering, polymer science, polymer chemistry, environmental science, and sustainable materials. Industry: Scientists, R&D professionals and engineers, in the areas of plastics processing and products, plastics recycling
Table of Contents
A. INTRODUCTION
1. Introduction
Professor Trevor M Letcher
2. Production, Use and Fate of all Synthetic Plastic
Professor Roland Geyer
B. INNOVATION IN PLASTIC MATERIALS
3. The Geography and Geology of Plastics: the environmental distribution and fate
Professor Sarah Gabbott, Dr Catherine Russell, Sarah Key, Yasmin Yohan and Professor Jan Zalasiewicz
4. Bio-based Plastics
Dr Stephan Kabasci
5. Biodegradable plastics
Professor Maja Rujnic Havstad
C. END OF LIFE PROBLEMS FOR PLASTIC WASTE
6. Current Industrial position on plastic production and recycling
Professor Edward Kosior
7. Plastic Waste in the Terrestrial Environment
Dr Rachel Hurley, Dr Alice Horton, Amy Lusher and Luca Nizzetto
8. The Environmental impacts of plastic pollution
Dr Natalie Waldren
9. Microplastics: from origins to impacts
Dr Natalie Waldren
10. Textile Production and End of Life Management Options
Professor Andreas Bartl
D. SOLUTIONS FOR PLASTIC WASTE
11. Mechanical Recycling of Packaging Waste
Professor Alexander Feil and Professor Thomas Pretz
12. Blast furnace feedstock and coke oven chemical feedstock
Dr Seiji Nomura
13. Chemical Routes for Recycling – dissolving, catalytic and thermochemical technologies
Dr Maija Pohjakallio and Dr Tommi Vuorinen
14. Conversion of Plastic Waste to fuel
Professor Chandran Mohanraj and Senthilkumar Tamilkolundu
15. The treatment of plastic in ASR (automobile shredder residue)
Emeritus Professor Trevor M Letcher and Professor Alfons Buekens
16. Solutions to the plastic waste problem: on land and in the ocean
Professor Edward Kosior
E. PLASTICS: SOCIETY AND THE ENVIRONMENT
17. Plastics we can’t live without
Dr Sharon Georgeuk
18. Secondary Plastic Products - examples and market trends
Dr Maija Pohjakallio
19. Plastic Waste in a Circular Economy
Professor John N. Hahladakis and Eleni Iacovidou
20. Ecological and Health issues of Plastic Waste
Professor Rolf U Halden and Cayla R Cook
F. PLASTIC WASTE AROUND THE WORLD
21. Plastic Waste in Asia
Professor Yasuhiko Hotta
22. The Challenge of Plastic Pollution in Nigeria
Dr Wilfred Emeka Dumbili and Dr Lesley Henderson
23. Plastic waste in the United Kingdom
Dr Libby Peake
24. EU’s plastic strategy and an impact assessment of the proposed directive on tackling single use plastics items
Tim Elliott, Hannah Gillie, and Alice Thomson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178805
About the Editor
Trevor Letcher
Trevor M. Letcher is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is a past Director of the International Association of Chemical Thermodynamics and his research involves the thermodynamics of liquid mixtures and energy from landfill. He was awarded the South African Chemical Institute’s Gold medal in 1999 and in 2000 he was awarded the South African Gold medal by the South African Association for the Advancement of Science. He has published over 250 papers in peer review journals and has edited, co-edited and written eleven books in his research and related fields. His latest books include Unraveling Environmental Disasters (2012), Materials for a Sustainable Future (2012), Waste (2011), Heat Capacities (2010), Climate Change (2009) and Future Energy (2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Chemistry, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa