Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455779888, 9781455709458

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 6-2

1st Edition

Authors: Debbie Mathis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455779888
eBook ISBN: 9781455709458
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st May 2011
Page Count: 112
Description

This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Debbie H. Mathis RN, MS, CNOR, RNFA, will focus on Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, with topics including: The role of interruptions in the OR; Surgical site infections; Special considerations for history and physical for plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive patients; History and assessment requirement for ambulatory plastic and reconstructive surgery; and Skin assessment.

Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455779888
eBook ISBN:
9781455709458

About the Authors

Debbie Mathis Author

Renue Plastic Surgery, Brunswick, GA

