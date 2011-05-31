Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 6-2
1st Edition
Authors: Debbie Mathis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455779888
eBook ISBN: 9781455709458
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st May 2011
Page Count: 112
Description
This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Debbie H. Mathis RN, MS, CNOR, RNFA, will focus on Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, with topics including: The role of interruptions in the OR; Surgical site infections; Special considerations for history and physical for plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive patients; History and assessment requirement for ambulatory plastic and reconstructive surgery; and Skin assessment.
About the Authors
Debbie Mathis Author
Renue Plastic Surgery, Brunswick, GA
