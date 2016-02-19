Applied Atomic Collision Physics, Volume 2: Plasmas covers topics on magnetically confined plasmas. The book starts by providing the history of fusion research and describing the various approaches in both magnetically and inertially confined plasmas. The text then gives a general discussion of the basic concepts and properties in confinement and heating of a plasma. The theory of atomic collisions that result in excited quantum states, particularly highly ionized impurity atoms; and diverse diagnostic topics such as emission spectra, laser scattering, electron cyclotron emission, particle beams, and bremsstrahlung are also considered. The book further tackles heating of plasma by energetic particles; the boundary or edge plasma and particle-surface interactions; and the role of atomic physics in hot dense plasmas. Physicists and people involved in plasma and fusion energy studies will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Treatise Preface

Preface

1 Introduction

I. Evolution of Atomic Physics in Fusion Research

II. Approaches to Fusion

III. Atomic Physics in Fusion

References

2 Basic Concepts of Fusion Research

I. Introduction

II. The Principles of a D-T Fusion Reactor

III. Magnetic Confinement of Fusion Plasmas

IV. Energy Balance Conditions in a Magnetically Confined Fusion Plasma

V. Auxiliary Heating

VI. Inertial Confinement

References

3 Atomic Radiation from Low Density Plasma

I. Preliminary Discussion

II. The Boltzmann Equation

III. Components of the Statistical Balance Equations

IV. The Collective Viewpoint of Ionization and Recombination

V. The Distribution among the Stages of Ionization

VI. Spectral Line Intensities

VII. Radiated Power Loss

References

4 Properties of Magnetically Confined Plasmas in Tokamaks

I. Introduction

II. Magnetic Configuration

III. Moment Equations

IV. Particle Balance

V. Energy Balance

VI. Impurity Transport

References

5 Diagnostics

5A Diagnostics Based on Emission Spectra

I. Introduction

II. Ionization Equilibrium

III. Atomic Level Populations

IV. Spectral Features and Their Diagnostic Application to Fusion Plasmas

V. Neutral-Beam Spectroscopy

VI. Basic Atomic Physics

References

5B Laser Diagnostics

I. Introduction

II. Faraday Rotation

III. Interferometry

IV. Thomson Scattering

References

5C Plasma Diagnostics Using Electron Cyclotron Emission

I. Introduction

II. The Theory of Electron Cyclotron Emission

III. Instrumentation

IV. Applications

V. Concluding Remarks

References

5D Particle Plasma Diagnostics

I. Introduction

II. Particle Diagnostic Atomic Physics

III. Neutral-Particle Spectrometers Used in Determining Ion Temperatures

IV. Plasma Ion Density and Effective Charge by Neutral-Beam Attenuation

V. Beam Scattering Diagnostics

VI. Impurity Ion Density

VII. Magnetic Field Measurements

VIII. Heavy-Ion Beam Probe

References

5E The Electron Bremsstrahlung Spectrum from Neutral Atoms and Ions

I. Introduction

II. Bremsstrahlung in a Plasma: Observables and Assumptions

III. Coulomb Spectrum

IV. Atomic Electron Screening Effects for an Isolated Atom or Ion

V. End Points of the Spectrum: Elastic Scattering and Direct Radiative Recombination

VI. Angular Distributions and Polarization Correlations

VII. Bremsstrahlung Emission in Hot Dense Plasmas

References

6 Heating of Plasma by Energetic Particles

6A Introduction

Reference

6B Trapping and Thermalization of Fast Ions

I. Introduction

II. Fast-Ion Deposition

III. The Slowing Down of the Fast Ions

IV. Energy and Momentum Transfer Rates

V. Effect on Plasma Temperature, Current, and Rotation

References

6C Neutral-Beam Formation and Transport

I. Introduction

II. Ion Beam Extraction and Acceleration

III. Plasma Sources for Positive Ions

IV. Beam Transport in a Gas Neutralizer

V. Negative-Ion Beams

References

6D Alpha-Particle Heating

I. Alpha-Particle Production and Heating

II. Fast-Alpha-Particle Diagnostics

III. Alpha-Particle Ash

References

7 Boundary Plasma

I. Description of the Boundary Region

II. The Boundary of a Toroidal Device

III. The Sheath and Long-Range Electric Field Regions

IV. Particle-Surface Interactions

V. Atomic Processes in the Boundary Plasma

VI. Significance of the Boundary Plasma

References

8 Atomic Phenomena in Hot Dense Plasmas

I. Introduction

II. The Plasma Environment

III. Perturbations of Atomic Structure

IV. Perturbations of Atomic Collisions

V. Formation of Spectral Lines

VI. Dielectronic Recombination

References

Index

