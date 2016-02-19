Plasmas
1st Edition
Applied Atomic Collision Physics, Vol. 2
Description
Applied Atomic Collision Physics, Volume 2: Plasmas covers topics on magnetically confined plasmas. The book starts by providing the history of fusion research and describing the various approaches in both magnetically and inertially confined plasmas. The text then gives a general discussion of the basic concepts and properties in confinement and heating of a plasma. The theory of atomic collisions that result in excited quantum states, particularly highly ionized impurity atoms; and diverse diagnostic topics such as emission spectra, laser scattering, electron cyclotron emission, particle beams, and bremsstrahlung are also considered. The book further tackles heating of plasma by energetic particles; the boundary or edge plasma and particle-surface interactions; and the role of atomic physics in hot dense plasmas. Physicists and people involved in plasma and fusion energy studies will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Treatise Preface
Preface
1 Introduction
I. Evolution of Atomic Physics in Fusion Research
II. Approaches to Fusion
III. Atomic Physics in Fusion
References
2 Basic Concepts of Fusion Research
I. Introduction
II. The Principles of a D-T Fusion Reactor
III. Magnetic Confinement of Fusion Plasmas
IV. Energy Balance Conditions in a Magnetically Confined Fusion Plasma
V. Auxiliary Heating
VI. Inertial Confinement
References
3 Atomic Radiation from Low Density Plasma
I. Preliminary Discussion
II. The Boltzmann Equation
III. Components of the Statistical Balance Equations
IV. The Collective Viewpoint of Ionization and Recombination
V. The Distribution among the Stages of Ionization
VI. Spectral Line Intensities
VII. Radiated Power Loss
References
4 Properties of Magnetically Confined Plasmas in Tokamaks
I. Introduction
II. Magnetic Configuration
III. Moment Equations
IV. Particle Balance
V. Energy Balance
VI. Impurity Transport
References
5 Diagnostics
5A Diagnostics Based on Emission Spectra
I. Introduction
II. Ionization Equilibrium
III. Atomic Level Populations
IV. Spectral Features and Their Diagnostic Application to Fusion Plasmas
V. Neutral-Beam Spectroscopy
VI. Basic Atomic Physics
References
5B Laser Diagnostics
I. Introduction
II. Faraday Rotation
III. Interferometry
IV. Thomson Scattering
References
5C Plasma Diagnostics Using Electron Cyclotron Emission
I. Introduction
II. The Theory of Electron Cyclotron Emission
III. Instrumentation
IV. Applications
V. Concluding Remarks
References
5D Particle Plasma Diagnostics
I. Introduction
II. Particle Diagnostic Atomic Physics
III. Neutral-Particle Spectrometers Used in Determining Ion Temperatures
IV. Plasma Ion Density and Effective Charge by Neutral-Beam Attenuation
V. Beam Scattering Diagnostics
VI. Impurity Ion Density
VII. Magnetic Field Measurements
VIII. Heavy-Ion Beam Probe
References
5E The Electron Bremsstrahlung Spectrum from Neutral Atoms and Ions
I. Introduction
II. Bremsstrahlung in a Plasma: Observables and Assumptions
III. Coulomb Spectrum
IV. Atomic Electron Screening Effects for an Isolated Atom or Ion
V. End Points of the Spectrum: Elastic Scattering and Direct Radiative Recombination
VI. Angular Distributions and Polarization Correlations
VII. Bremsstrahlung Emission in Hot Dense Plasmas
References
6 Heating of Plasma by Energetic Particles
6A Introduction
Reference
6B Trapping and Thermalization of Fast Ions
I. Introduction
II. Fast-Ion Deposition
III. The Slowing Down of the Fast Ions
IV. Energy and Momentum Transfer Rates
V. Effect on Plasma Temperature, Current, and Rotation
References
6C Neutral-Beam Formation and Transport
I. Introduction
II. Ion Beam Extraction and Acceleration
III. Plasma Sources for Positive Ions
IV. Beam Transport in a Gas Neutralizer
V. Negative-Ion Beams
References
6D Alpha-Particle Heating
I. Alpha-Particle Production and Heating
II. Fast-Alpha-Particle Diagnostics
III. Alpha-Particle Ash
References
7 Boundary Plasma
I. Description of the Boundary Region
II. The Boundary of a Toroidal Device
III. The Sheath and Long-Range Electric Field Regions
IV. Particle-Surface Interactions
V. Atomic Processes in the Boundary Plasma
VI. Significance of the Boundary Plasma
References
8 Atomic Phenomena in Hot Dense Plasmas
I. Introduction
II. The Plasma Environment
III. Perturbations of Atomic Structure
IV. Perturbations of Atomic Collisions
V. Formation of Spectral Lines
VI. Dielectronic Recombination
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st June 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218670