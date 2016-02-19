Plasma Waves
1st Edition
Description
Plasma Waves discusses the basic development and equations for the many aspects of plasma waves. The book is organized into two major parts, examining both linear and nonlinear plasma waves in the eight chapters it encompasses. After briefly discussing the properties and applications of plasma wave, the book goes on examining the wave types in a cold, magnetized plasma and the general forms of the dispersion relation that characterize the waves and label the various types of solutions. Chapters 3 and 4 analyze the acoustic phenomena through the fluid model of plasma and the kinetic effects. These chapters also describe the averaging process for the fluid element motion using expanded Boltzmann equation for each species in a velocity moment expansion, truncating the expansion at some suitable level, depending on the particular problem. The remaining four chapters discuss the effects of adding sharp boundaries, slowly varying inhomogeneities, nonlinearities at several levels, and turbulent plasmas. Supplementary texts on complex variables and the special functions in plasma physics are provided in the concluding section of this text. The book is an advanced text for graduate students who have had an introductory plasma course at some level.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 Properties of Plasmas
1.1.1 Unmagnetized Plasmas
1.1.2 Magnetized Plasmas
1.1.3 Thermal Plasmas
1.2 Plasma Wave Applications
1.2.1 Plasma Waves in Ionospheric Physics
1.2.2 Plasma Waves in Astrophysics
1.2.3 Plasma Waves in Magnetized Fusion Plasmas
1.2.4 Plasma Waves in Laser-Produced Plasmas
1.3 Review of Electromagnetic Wave Propagation
1.3.1 The Maxwell Equations
1.3.2 Properties of the Helmholtz Equation
1.3.3 Conservation Laws
1.3.4 Conservation Laws with Fourier Amplitudes
1.3.5 Geometric Optics - WKB Theory
1.4 Statistical Mechanics of Plasmas
1.5 Overview of the Plasma Wave Zoo
I Linear Plasma Waves
2 Waves in a Cold Uniform Plasma
2.1 The Cold Plasma Dispersion Relation
2.2 The CMA Diagram
2.3 Phase and Group Velocity in 3-D
2.4 ω(k,θ) Dispersion Surfaces
2.5 Examples of Propagation at Arbitrary θ
2.6 Faraday Rotation
2.7 Plasma Interferometry
2.8 Electrostatic Waves
2.9 Particle Motions near Resonance
3 Waves in Fluid Plasmas
3.1 Moments of the Distribution Function
3.2 The Fluid Equations
3.3 Low Frequency Waves
3.4 Partially Ionized Plasmas and Collisions
3.5 Amplifying Waves and Instabilities
4 Kinetic Theory of Plasma Waves
4.1 The Basic Equations
4.2 Waves in a Thermal, Unmagnetized Plasma
4.3 Waves in a Hot Magnetized Plasma
4.4 Electrostatic Waves
4.5 Velocity Space Instabilities
4.6 Conservation of Energy and Power Flow
4.7 Relativistic Plasma Effects
5 Bounded Homogeneous Plasmas
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Boundary Conditions
5.3 Unmagnetized Plasmas
5.4 Electrostatic Waves
5.5 Cold Plasma-Filled Waveguide
5.6 Conducting Wall with Vacuum Layer, m = 0, ± 1
5.7 Infinite Magnetic Field
6 Inhomogeneous Plasma Waves
6.1 Introduction
6.2 WKB Method for 1-D Inhomogeneities
6.3 Mode Conversion Theory
6.4 Ray Tracing in 3-D Inhomogeneous Plasmas
6.5 Drift Waves and Instabilities
II Nonlinear Plasma Waves
7 Weak Turbulence Theory
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Quasilinear Theory
7.3 Nonlinear Wave-Particle-Wave Applications
8 Finite Amplitude Plasma Waves
8.1 Nonlinear Mechanisms in Plasmas
8.2 Solitary Waves and Solitons
8.3 Trapped Particle Effects
8.4 Parametric Instabilities
A Complex Variables
A.l Contour Integrals
A.2 Analytic Continuation
A.3 Steepest Descents - Saddle Point Method
Β Special Functions in Plasma Physics
B.l Plasma Dispersion Function, Ζ(ζ)
B.2 Relativistic Dispersion Function, Fq(z)
B.3 Gamma Function, Γ(z)
C The Amplitude Equations
D Answers to Selected Problems
Bibliography
Index
