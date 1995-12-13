Plasma Lipoproteins, Part C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121821647, 9780080883762

Plasma Lipoproteins, Part C, Volume 263

1st Edition

Quantitation

Serial Volume Editors: William Bradley Sandra Gianturco Jere Segrest
Editor-in-Chiefs: John Abelson Melvin Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780080883762
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121821647
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th December 1995
Page Count: 403
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
206.32
175.37
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Characterization of Plasma Lipoproteins

W. Patsch and A.M. Gotto, Jr., Apolipoproteins: Pathophysiology and Clinical Implications. P. Alaupovic, Significance of Apolipoproteins for Structure, Function, and Classification of Plasma Lipoproteins.

Apolipoproteins Apolipoprotein B

G.L. Vega and S.M. Grundy, Quantitation of Apolipoprotein B by Chemical Methods. N. Bergeron, L. Kotite, and R.J. Havel, Simultaneous Quantification of Apolipoproteins B-100, B-48, and E Separated by SDS–PAGE. F. Karpe, A. Hamsten, K. Uffelman, and G. Steiner, Apolipoprotein B-48. J.D. Sparks and C.E. Sparks, Chromatographic Method for Isolation and Quantification of Apolipoproteins B-100 and B-48. S.G. Young, E.S. Krul, S. McCormick, R.V. Farese, Jr., and M.F. Linton,Identification and Characterization of Truncated Forms of Apolipoprotein B in Hypobetalipoproteinemia. D.M. Lee, Apolipoprotein B-48: Problems Related to Quantification. R.W. Milne, Immunochemical Separation of Apolipoprotein B-48- and B-100-Containing Lipoproteins.

Apolipoprotein E

E.S. Krul and T.G. Cole, Quantitation of Apolipoprotein E.

Apolipoprotein C

P.W. Connelly, C. Vezina, and G.F. Maguire, Quantification of Apolipoprotein C-II by Immunochemical and Chromatographic Methods. M.L. Kashyap, Immunochemical Methods for Quantification of Human Apolipoprotein C-III.

Apolipoprotein [a]

J.W. Gaubatz, P. Mital, and J.D. Morrisett, Electrophoretic Methods for Quantitation of Lipoprotein [a]. G.M. Fless and M.L. Snyder, Quantitation of Lipoprotein (a) after Lysine-Sepharose Chromatography and Density Gradient Centrifugation. Apolipoprotein A: C.J. Fielding and P.E. Fielding, Two-Dimensional Nondenaturing Electrophoresis of Lipoproteins: Applications to High-Density Lipoprotein Speciation. S.T. Kunitake, P. O'Connor, and J. Naya-Vigne, Heterogeneity of High-Density Lipoproteins and Apolipoprotein A-I as Related to Quantification of Apolipoprotein A-I. G.M. Anantharamaiah and D.W. Garber, Chromatographic Methods for Quantitation of Apolipoprotein A-I. R.B. Weinberg, R.A. Hopkins, and J.B. Jones,Purification, Isoform Characterization, and Quantitation of Human Apolipoprotein A-IV. N.H. Fidge, Immunochemical Methods for Quantification of Apolipoprotein A-IV.

Apolipoprotein J

S.H. Jenkins, W.D. Stuart, L.A. Bottoms, and J.A.K. Harmony, Quantitation of Plasma Apolipoprotein J.

Lipases and Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein

R. Potenz, J.-Y. Lo, E. Zsigmond, L.C. Smith, and L. Chan, Human Lipoprotein Lipase: Production in Vitro, Purification, and Generation of Polyclonal Antibody. E. Zsigmond, J.-Y. Lo, L.C. Smith, and L. Chan, Immunochemical Quantitationof Lipoprotein Lipase. A. Bensadoun, Sandwich Immunoassay for Measurement of Human Hepatic Lipase. K.C. Glenn and M.A. Melton, Quantification of Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein: Activity and Immunochemical Assay. A. Mitchell and N. Fidge, Determination of Apolipoprotein mRNA Levels by Ribonuclease Protection Assay.

Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerlyawaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. More than 250 volumes have been published (all of them still in print) and much of the material is relevant even today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Key Features

  • Methods for the quantitation of apolipoproteins related to cardiovascular disease
  • Problems of lipoprotein heterogeneity and quantitation
  • Apolipoproteins B-100 and B-48, timely because of current interest in post-prandial lipoproteins and their contribution to risk for atherosclerosis and coronary disease

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, physiologists, clinical chemists, and biomedical researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
403
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080883762
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121821647

Reviews

Praise for the Series
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --NEUROSCIENCE

"Incomparably useful." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY

"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." --BIO/TECHNOLOGY

"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY

"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." --AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS

"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." --ENZYMOLOGIA

"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

William Bradley Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.

Sandra Gianturco Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.

Jere Segrest Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

John Abelson Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.