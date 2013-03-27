Plasma Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859778, 9780123859785

Plasma Engineering

1st Edition

Applications from Aerospace to Bio and Nanotechnology

Authors: Michael Keidar Isak Beilis
eBook ISBN: 9780123859785
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859778
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th March 2013
Page Count: 424
Description

Plasma Engineering is the first textbook that addresses plasma engineering in the aerospace, nanotechnology, and bioengineering fields from a unified standpoint. It covers the fundamentals of plasma physics at a level suitable for an upper level undergraduate or graduate student, and applies the unique properties of plasmas (ionized gases) to improve processes and performance over a wide variety of areas such as materials processing, spacecraft propulsion, and nanofabrication.

The book starts by reviewing plasma particle collisions, waves, and instabilities, and proceeds to diagnostic tools, such as planar, spherical, and emissive probes, and the electrostatic analyzer, interferometric technique, and plasma spectroscopy. The physics of different types of electrical discharges are considered, including the classical Townsend mechanism of gas electrical breakdown and the Paschen law. Basic approaches and theoretical methodologies for plasma modeling are described, based on the fluid description of plasma solving numerically magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) equations and the kinetic model particle techniques that take into account kinetic interactions among particles and electromagnetic fields. Readers are then introduced to the widest variety of applications in any text on the market, including space propulsion applications and application of low-temperature plasmas in nanoscience and nanotechnology. The latest original results on cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) applications in medicine are presented. The book includes a large number of worked examples, end of chapter exercises, and historical perspectives. There is also an accompanying plasma simulation software covering the Particle in Cell (PIC) approach, available at http://www.particleincell.com/blog/2011/particle-in-cell-example/.

This book is appropriate for grad level courses in Plasma Engineering/Plasma Physics in departments of Aerospace Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Physics. It will also be useful as an introduction to plasma engineering and its applications for early career researchers and practicing engineers.

Key Features

  • The first textbook that addresses plasma engineering in the aerospace, nanotechnology, and bioengineering fields from a unified standpoint
  • Includes a large number of worked examples, end of chapter exercises, and historical perspectives
  • Accompanying plasma simulation software covering the Particle in Cell (PIC) approach, available at http://www.particleincell.com/blog/2011/particle-in-cell-example/

Readership

Appropriate for grad level courses in Plasma Engineering/Plasma Physics in departments of Aerospace Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Physics. Also useful as an introduction to plasma engineering and its applications for early career researchers and practicing engineers.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1. Plasma Concepts

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Plasma particle phenomena

1.3 Waves and instabilities in plasmas

1.4 Plasma–wall interactions

1.5 Surface phenomena: electron emission and vaporization

Homework problems

References

Chapter 2. Plasma Diagnostics

2.1 Langmuir probes

2.2 Orbital motion limit

2.3 Langmuir probes in collisional-dominated regime

2.4 Emissive probe

2.5 Probe in magnetic field

2.6 Ion energy measurements: electrostatic analyzer

2.7 HF cutoff plasma diagnostics

2.8 Interferometric technique

2.9 Optical measurements and fast imaging

2.10 Plasma spectroscopy

2.11 Microwave scattering

Homework problems

References

Chapter 3. Electrical Discharges

3.1 Electrical breakdown and Paschen law

3.2 Spark discharges and streamer phenomena

3.3 Glow discharge

3.4 Arc discharges

Homework problems

References

Chapter 4. Plasma Dynamics

4.1 Plasma in electric and magnetic field

4.2 Magnetic mirrors

4.3 Remarks on particle drift

4.4 The crossed E×B fields plasma dynamics in plasma devices

4.5 Diffusion and transport of plasmas

4.6 Simulation approaches

4.7 Particle-in-cell techniques

4.8 Fluid simulations of plasmas: free boundary expansion

Homework problems

References

Chapter 5. Plasma in Space Propulsion

5.1 Plasma in ablative plasma thrusters

5.2 Bulk plasma and near-wall phenomena in Hall thruster

5.3 Micropropulsion

5.4 Plasma plumes from thrusters

Homework problems

References

Chapter 6. Plasma Nanoscience and Nanotechnology

6.1 Plasmas for nanotechnology

6.2 Magnetically enhanced synthesis of nanostructures in plasmas

6.3 Nanoparticle synthesis in electrical arcs: modeling and diagnostics

Homework problems

References

Chapter 7. Plasma Medicine

7.1 Plasmas for biomedical applications

7.2 Cold plasma interaction with cells

7.3 Application of CAP in cancer therapy

Homework problems

References

Appendix. Physical Constants in SI

A.1 Ionization potentials

A.2 Work function

A.3 Ion-induced secondary emission coefficients [1]

A.4 Vacuum arcs

A.5 Arc burning voltage

A.6 Sputtering yield (xenon ions) [7]

A.7 Cross sections for helium and nitrogen [8,9]

Index

About the Author

Michael Keidar

A. James Clark Professor of Engineering, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

The George Washington University

Research Activities: Advanced spacecraft propulsion, plasma medicine, bioengineering, plasma-based nanotechnology.

Teaching: thermodynamics, heat transfer, propulsion, plasma engineering

Awards:

2009 Outstanding SEAS Young Researcher Award

2008 elected Associate Fellow, AIAA

2006 Research Faculty Recognition Award by University of Michigan

Professional Memberships:

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Senior Member

American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), Associate Fellow

American Physical Society (APS), Member

International Society of Plasma Medicine (ISPM), Founding Member

Member of AIAA Electric Propulsion Technical Committee (EP)

Founder and Director, Micropropulsion and Nanotechnology Laboratory (MpNL)

Steering Committee, Plasma Nanoscience Symposium (iPlasmaNanoSym)

Steering Committee, GW Institute for Biomedical Engineering (IBE)

Editorial Board: International Journal of Plasma Science and Engineering

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, School of Engineering and Applied Science, The George Washington University, Washington, DC

Isak Beilis

Faculty of Engineering

Tel Aviv University

RESEARCH INTERESTS

Physical phenomena in high current electrical discharges, at the electrode surface and in

the near electrode plasma

author of over 150 journal articles, 12 book chapters, and 2 patents

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Faculty of Engineering, Tel Aviv University

Reviews

"This is a very well written, accessible book on a usually very mathematically intensive subject…The text could be used for a graduate class in physics or material science…Professionals working in related plasma science fields would also find this book useful as an up-to-date source on the latest developments in plasma arc theory and related applications."--IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, May/June 2014

