Plasma Deposition, Treatment, and Etching of Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122004308, 9780323139083

Plasma Deposition, Treatment, and Etching of Polymers

1st Edition

The Treatment and Etching of Polymers

Series Editors: Daniel Flamm Orlando Auciello
Editors: Riccardo d'Agostino
eBook ISBN: 9780323139083
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1990
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents

N. Morosoff, An Introduction to Plasma Polymerization. R. d'Agostino, F. Cramarossa, F. Fracassi, and F. Illuzzi, Plasma Polymerization of Fluorocarbons. A.M. Wrobel and M.R. Wertheimer, Plasma-Polymerized Organosilicones and Organometallics. H. Biederman and L. Martinu, Plasma Polymer-Metal Composite Films. F.D. Egitto, V. Vukanovic, and G.N. Taylor, Plasma Etching of Organic Polymers. S. Morita and S. Hattori, Applications of Plasma Polymers. B.D. Ratner, A. Chilkoti, and G.P. Lopez, Plasma Deposition and Treatment for Biomaterial Applications. Index.

Description

Plasma Deposition, Treatment, and Etching of Polymers takes a broad look at the basic principles, the chemical processes, and the diagnostic procedures in the interaction of plasmas with polymer surfaces. This recent technology has yielded a large class of new materials offering many applications, including their use as coatings for chemical fibers and films. Additional applications include uses for the passivation of metals, the surface hardening of tools, increased biocompatibility of biomedical materials, chemical and physical sensors, and a variety of micro- and optoelectronic devices.

Key Features

  • Appeals to a broad range of industries from microelectronics to space technology
  • Discusses a wide array of new uses for plasma polymers
  • Provides a tutorial introduction to the field
  • Surveys various classes of plasma polymers, their chemical and morphological properties, effects of plasma process parameters on the growth and structure of these synthetic materials, and techniques for characterization
  • Interests scientists, engineers, and students alike

Readership

Scientists, technicians, and engineers in industry, academia, and at national laboratories; graduate students of electrical engineering and materials science

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139083

Reviews

"This is an excellent book on the subject of plasma polymerization...The authors have done an excellent job in presenting the fundamentals, techniques and applications of plasma polymerization in the various areas and the text is very well referenced." --SOCIETY OF VACUUM COATERS

"This book is a timely and welcome addition to the series. Since the presentation of materials usually begins with the basic principles and then progresses to the more advanced topics, it could serve as an extremely useful souce of information for newcomers to this field; and yet the depth and scope of coverage should make this a valuable reference for experienced researchers as well." --MATERIALS AND PROCESSING REPORT

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Daniel Flamm Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

AT&T Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey

Orlando Auciello Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Microelectronics Center of North Carolina and North Carolina University

About the Editors

Riccardo d'Agostino Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centro di Studio per la Chimica dei Plasmi, CNR, University of Bari

