Plasma Astrophysics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Description
Plasma Astrophysics is a translation from the Russian language; the topics discussed are based on lectures given by V.N. Tsytovich at several universities. The book describes the physics of the various phenomena and their mathematical formulation connected with plasma astrophysics. This book also explains the theory of the interaction of fast particles plasma, their radiation activities, as well as the plasma behavior when exposed to a very strong magnetic field. The text describes the nature of collective plasma processes and of plasma turbulence. One author explains the method of elementary excitation which he has developed. The book also discusses the sporadic radio-emission of the sun, galactic nuclei, radio-galaxies, quasars, and pulsars. The book explains that problems involving terrestrial plasma can be split into parts; in astrophysics, the approach is different. For example, particle acceleration is determined by turbulence spectra that in turn depends on the energy distribution of the accelerated particles. The authors also give theoretical results based on many calculations analysis of observational data: Tsytovich contributes new theoretical calculations. This book can prove helpful for nuclear scientists and researchers working with plasma physics or astro-physics.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Russian Edition
Preface to the English Edition
Introduction
General Discussion of the Role of Plasma Processes under Cosmic Conditions
In How Far is Plasma Astrophysics Different from Laboratory Plasma Physics?
Plasma Turbulence Astrophysics
Statement of the Problems in Plasma Astrophysics and Contents of the Present Book
Chapter 1. The Physics of Plasma Turbulence
§ 1. The Frequencies and Waves of Plasma Turbulence
Characteristic Frequencies of Plasma Processes
Types (Modes) of Collective Waves in a Plasma
§ 2. Emission and Absorption Mechanisms for Waves in a Plasma
Energy Spectral Density and Number of Waves in Plasma Turbulence
Spontaneous Emission Mechanisms for Waves in a Plasma
Stimulated Emission and Absorption of Waves in a Plasma
§ 3. Non-Linear Wave Interactions in a Plasma
Non-Linear Scattering of Waves by Thermal Ions and Electrons in a Plasma
Decay and Fusion of Waves in a Plasma
§ 4. Nature, Spectrum, and Excitation of Plasma Turbulence
Langmuir Wave (Longitudinal Plasmon) Turbulence
Ion-Sound Turbulence and Anomalous Plasma Resistivity
Magnetohydrodynamic Plasma Turbulence
Excitation of Plasma Turbulence and Plasma Instabilities
§ 5. Diffusion of Charged Particles and of Electromagnetic Radiation in the Field of Plasma Turbulence
Fast Particle Acceleration in a Plasma
Scattering of Electromagnetic Waves in a Turbulent Plasma
Amplification of High-Frequency Electromagnetic Radiation during Its Propagation through a Turbulent Plasma
Some Non-Linear Transfer Equations for Electromagnetic Radiation
§ 6. Laboratory Studies of Plasma Turbulence and Possible Laboratory Models for Cosmic Plasma Phenomena
Some Experimental Data on Particle Acceleration in a Turbulent Plasma
Anomalous Plasma Resistivity
Plasma Turbulence Emission
Laboratory Models for Cosmic Plasma Phenomena
Chapter 2. Sporadic Radio-Emission of the Sun (Turbulent Processes in a Non-Relativistic Plasma)
§ 7. Observational Data on the Sporadic Solar Radio-Emission
Electron Density and Temperature Distribution in the Outer Solar Atmosphere
Chromospheric Flares
Fast-Drifting Radio-Bursts (Type III, V and U Bursts)
Slowly Drifting or Stationary Radio-Bursts (Type II, IV and I Bursts, Noise Storms)
Radar Observations of the Sun
§ 8. Excitation of Longitudinal and Transverse Plasmon Turbulence by a Beam Instability
Quasi-Linear Beam Relaxation
Non-Linear Beam Stabilization
Longitudinal and Transverse Plasmon Turbulence
Escape of the Radio-Emission from Turbulence Regions
Influence of a Magnetic Field on the Longitudinal and Transverse Plasmon Turbulence
§ 9. Electromagnetic Radiation from Ion-Sound Turbulence
Fast Electrons in Shock Waves
Emission at Plasma Frequencies from Regions of Magnetic Field Gradients (Shock Waves)
Accumulation of Particles in Magnetic Traps by Ion-Sound Turbulence
§ 10. Discussion of the Theory of Solar Radio-Bursts
Type III, V, and U Radio-Bursts
Type II Radio-Bursts
The Interpretation of "Long-Lived" Stationary Bursts
The Interpretation of Radar Observations
Particle Acceleration in Chromospheric Flares
Chapter 3. Galactic Nuclei, Radio-Galaxies, Quasars (Turbulent Processes in a Plasma with an Admixture of Ultra-Relativistic Electrons)
§ 11. Brief Summary of Observational Data on Galactic Nuclei, Radio-Galaxies, and Quasars
Characteristic Properties of Galactic Nuclei
Activity of Galactic Nuclei, Quasars
Radio-Galaxies, Outbursts and Their Radio-Spectra
§ 12. Emission by Ultra-Relativistic Particles in a Plasma
The Distribution Function of the Relativistic Particles
Spontaneous Synchrotron Emission of Electromagnetic and Langmuir Waves
Cherenkov Emission of Langmuir and Alfven Waves by Relativistic Particles
Stimulated Emission and Reabsorption of Relativistic Electrons
Anisotropic Distributions and Excitation of Plasma Waves by Relativistic Particles
Stabilization of Relativistic Particle Instabilities
§ 13. Plasma and Compton Emission Mechanisms of Ultra-Relativistic Particles
Analysis of the Conservation Laws for Scattering
Non-Linear Scattering of Electromagnetic and Langmuir Waves by Relativistic Ions
Compton Scattering of Electromagnetic and Langmuir Waves by Relativistic Electrons
Amplification and Stabilization of the Electromagnetic Radiation Generated in Compton Scattering of Langmuir and Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization of the Electromagnetic Emission from a Turbulent Plasma
Bremsstrahlung Mechanisms for Relativistic Electrons and Ions in a Turbulent Plasma
§ 14. Plasma Turbulent Reactors for Relativistic Electrons
Electromagnetic Radiation Spectrum in a Turbulent Reactor
Acceleration of Electrons through Absorption of Electromagnetic Radiation
Formation of a Power-Law Energy Distribution Function in a Plasma Reactor
§ 15. The Interpretation of the Electromagnetic Radiation of Galactic Nuclei, Radio-Galaxies, and Quasars
Synchrotron Interpretation of the Radio-Emission of Cosmic Sources
Plasma Interpretation of the Emission from Powerful Radio-Sources
Infra-Red Emission Sources in Galactic Centers and the Possibility of a Direct Emission from a Plasma Turbulence Reactor
Relativistic Electron Beams in the Intergalactic and the Galactic Space and the Interpretation of Outburst Emission
Chapter 4. Pulsar Emission (Turbulent Processes of a Relativistic Plasma in a Strong Magnetic Field)
§ 16. Observational Data about Pulsars
Radio-Emission of the Pulsars
The Crab Pulsar
§ 17. A Relativistic Plasma in a Strong Magnetic Field
Dispersion Relations for an Ultra-Relativistic Plasma without a Magnetic Field
Non-Linear Interactions in an Ultra-Relativistic Plasma without a Magnetic Field
Dispersion Relations for an Ultra-Relativistic Plasma in a Very Strong Magnetic Field
Instability of Alfven Waves in an Ultra-Relativistic Plasma in a Strong Magnetic Field
Non-Linear Wave Interactions in an Ultra-Relativistic Plasma in a Strong Magnetic Field
§ 18. Emission by an Ultra-Relativistic Plasma in a Strong Magnetic Field
Emission Mechanisms in a Very Strong Magnetic Field
Spectral Emission Coefficients
Reabsorption Coefficients
Radiative Compression of the Particle Motion Towards the Magnetic Field Lines
§ 19. Turbulent Reactors in a Relativistic Plasma
Turbulent Reactors in a Relativistic Plasma in a Weak Magnetic Field
Spectral Radiation Intensity in an Optically Dense Relativistic Plasma in a Strong Magnetic Field
Particle Acceleration through Absorption of Electromagnetic Radiation
Turbulent Reactor in a Relativistic Plasma in a Strong Magnetic Field
§ 20. The Interpretation of Pulsar Emission
Transfer of Rotational Energy to the Close Circumpulsar Space and Its Properties
Synchrotron Hypothesis of Pulsar Emission
Compton Mechanism Hypothesis for the Emission in a Weak Magnetic Field
The Hypothesis of Cyclotron and Magneto-Brems Emission of a Plasma in a Strong Magnetic Field
Pulsars and the Activity of Supernova Shells
Conclusion. Problems for the Further Development of Plasma Astrophysics
Unsolved Problems in Plasma Astrophysics
The Problem of the Cosmic-Ray Spectra
Appendix. Tables of Averaged Probabilities for Plasma Processes
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187051