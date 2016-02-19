Plants and Organelles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125125147, 9781483282176

Plants and Organelles

1st Edition

A Compilation from the GenBank® and EMBL data libraries

Authors: Edwin J. Atencio Howard S. Bilofsky June Bossinger
eBook ISBN: 9781483282176
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1987
Page Count: 470
Description

Nucleotide Sequences 1986/1987, Volume IV: Plants and Organelles presents data that reflect the information found in GenBank Release 44.0 of August 1986. This book provides information pertinent to the unique international collaboration between two leading nucleotide sequence data libraries, one based in Europe and one in the United States.

Organized into two sections, this volume begins with an overview of the sequences, some basic identifying information, and some of the biological annotations. This text then discusses the EMBL Nucleotide Sequence Data Library, an international center of fundamental research with its main focus in the fields of cell biology, molecular structures, instrumentation, and differentiation. This book discusses as well the GenBank database established in 1982 by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the U.S National Institutes of Health.

This book is a valuable resource for molecular biologists and other investigators collecting the large number of reported DNA and RNA sequences and making them available in computer-readable form.

Table of Contents


Volume IV Plants and Organelles

Preface

Introduction

Section 6. Plant Sequences

Section 7. Organelle Sequences

Technical Appendix A: Entry Name and Molecule Type Conventions

Technical Appendix B: Reference Citation Conventions

Technical Appendix C: Sites and Features Tables

Technical Appendix D: Sequence Representation Conventions

Technical Appendix E: EMBL and GenBank Format Comparison

Volume IV Keyword Phrase Index

Volume IV Taxonomic Classification Index

Volume IV Journal Citation Index

Volume IV Author Index

Volume IV Accession Number Index

Volume IV EMBL Entry Index

Volume IV GenBank Entry Index

Sequence Entries Found in Volumes I, II, III, V, VI, and VII

Volume I. Primates

Section 1. Primate Sequences

Volume II. Rodents

Section 2. Rodent Sequences

Volume III. Other Vertebrates and Invertebrates

Section 3. Other Mammalian Sequences

Section 4. Other Vertebrate Sequences

Section 5. Other Invertebrate Sequences

Volume V. Bacteria and Bacteriophage

Section 8. Bacterial Sequences

Section 9. Bacteriophage Sequences

Volume VI. Viruses

Section 10. Viral Sequences

Volume VII. Structural RNA, Synthetic, and Unannotated Sequences

Section 11. Structural RNA Sequences

Section 12. Synthetic Sequences

Section 13. Unannotated Sequences

