Water Deficits and Plant Growth, Volume II: Plant Water Consumption and Response focuses on internal water deficits in plants, the measurement for such deficits, and the identification of physiological and growth responses of herbaceous and woody plants to water deficiency. Partitioned into six chapters, the book discusses the rate of water consumption of agricultural plants. Concerns in this part include evapotranspiration, characteristics of plants, and climate. The discussions move on to the study of water consumption in forests. The methods used in the research, the theoretical considerations, and a review of the results are also discussed. The next part focuses on the relationship of water deficits and physiological processes. This part also introduces the discussions on the effect of water deficiency on the growth of herbaceous plants and trees, including the emergence of diseases related to water deficiency. The book is a valuable source of data for readers who are interested in pursuing studies on the effect of water deficiency on the growth of plants.