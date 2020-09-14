Plant Water Consumption and Response
1st Edition
Description
Water Deficits and Plant Growth, Volume II: Plant Water Consumption and Response focuses on internal water deficits in plants, the measurement for such deficits, and the identification of physiological and growth responses of herbaceous and woody plants to water deficiency. Partitioned into six chapters, the book discusses the rate of water consumption of agricultural plants. Concerns in this part include evapotranspiration, characteristics of plants, and climate. The discussions move on to the study of water consumption in forests. The methods used in the research, the theoretical considerations, and a review of the results are also discussed. The next part focuses on the relationship of water deficits and physiological processes. This part also introduces the discussions on the effect of water deficiency on the growth of herbaceous plants and trees, including the emergence of diseases related to water deficiency. The book is a valuable source of data for readers who are interested in pursuing studies on the effect of water deficiency on the growth of plants.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1. Water Consumption by Agricultural Plants
I. Introduction
II. Historical Aspects
III. Determining Evapotranspiration
IV. Climatic Regimes
V. Crop Characteristics and Evapotranspiration
VI. Evapotranspiration with Soil Water Nonlimiting
VII. Evapotranspiration with Limited Soil Water
References
2. Water Consumption by Forests
I. Introduction
II. Discussion of Methods
III. Review of Results
IV. Some Theoretical Considerations
References
3. Water Deficits and Physiological Processes
I. Introduction
II. Water in Physiological Processes
References
4. Water Deficits and Growth of Herbaceous Plants
I. The Course of Development
II. Growth Response of Various Herbaceous Plants
III. General Characteristics of the Growth Response at Various Stages of Ontogeny
IV. Detailed Studies with Suitable Test Plants
V. Conclusions Regarding Growth and Moisture Stress
References
5. Water Deficits and Growth of Trees
I. Introduction
II. Water Deficits and Extension Growth
III. Water Deficits and Growth in Girth
IV. Water Deficits and Root Development
V. Water Deficits and Reproductive Growth
References
6. Water Deficits in Vascular Disease
I. Introduction
II. The Syndrome in Vascular Disease
III. Symptoms of Water Deficit in Plants: The Drought Syndrome
IV. Mechanisms of Pathogenic Water Stress
V. Mechanisms Compensating for Vascular Dysfunction
VI. Etiological Duality in Vascular Pathogenesis
VII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154789
About the Editor
T.T. Kozlowski
