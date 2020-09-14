COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Plant Water Consumption and Response - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955050, 9780323154789

Plant Water Consumption and Response

1st Edition

Editor: T.T. Kozlowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323154789
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 348
Description

Water Deficits and Plant Growth, Volume II: Plant Water Consumption and Response focuses on internal water deficits in plants, the measurement for such deficits, and the identification of physiological and growth responses of herbaceous and woody plants to water deficiency. Partitioned into six chapters, the book discusses the rate of water consumption of agricultural plants. Concerns in this part include evapotranspiration, characteristics of plants, and climate. The discussions move on to the study of water consumption in forests. The methods used in the research, the theoretical considerations, and a review of the results are also discussed. The next part focuses on the relationship of water deficits and physiological processes. This part also introduces the discussions on the effect of water deficiency on the growth of herbaceous plants and trees, including the emergence of diseases related to water deficiency. The book is a valuable source of data for readers who are interested in pursuing studies on the effect of water deficiency on the growth of plants.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

1. Water Consumption by Agricultural Plants

I. Introduction

II. Historical Aspects

III. Determining Evapotranspiration

IV. Climatic Regimes

V. Crop Characteristics and Evapotranspiration

VI. Evapotranspiration with Soil Water Nonlimiting

VII. Evapotranspiration with Limited Soil Water

References

2. Water Consumption by Forests

I. Introduction

II. Discussion of Methods

III. Review of Results

IV. Some Theoretical Considerations

References

3. Water Deficits and Physiological Processes

I. Introduction

II. Water in Physiological Processes

References

4. Water Deficits and Growth of Herbaceous Plants

I. The Course of Development

II. Growth Response of Various Herbaceous Plants

III. General Characteristics of the Growth Response at Various Stages of Ontogeny

IV. Detailed Studies with Suitable Test Plants

V. Conclusions Regarding Growth and Moisture Stress

References

5. Water Deficits and Growth of Trees

I. Introduction

II. Water Deficits and Extension Growth

III. Water Deficits and Growth in Girth

IV. Water Deficits and Root Development

V. Water Deficits and Reproductive Growth

References

6. Water Deficits in Vascular Disease

I. Introduction

II. The Syndrome in Vascular Disease

III. Symptoms of Water Deficit in Plants: The Drought Syndrome

IV. Mechanisms of Pathogenic Water Stress

V. Mechanisms Compensating for Vascular Dysfunction

VI. Etiological Duality in Vascular Pathogenesis

VII. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index




About the Editor

T.T. Kozlowski

