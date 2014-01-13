Plant Virus-Host Interaction
1st Edition
Molecular Approaches and Viral Evolution
Plant Virus-Host Interaction contains cutting-edge research in plant molecular virology, including pathogenic viroids and transport by insect vectors, interference with transmission to control viruses, and synergism, with pivotal coverage of RNA silencing and the counter-defensive strategies used by viruses to overcome the silencing response in plants.
With a clear focus on plant virus evolution, including quantitative and population genetics, Plant Virus-Host Interaction provides insights on the major factors favoring disease emergence, such as genetic change in pathogen and host populations and changes in host ecology and environment. The book also examines socioeconomic implications of widespread plant viral agents. Contributions from leading experts around the globe provide varied perspectives, while comprehensive coverage ensures a complete look at this exciting field.
- Covers the emergence of new viral diseases
- Provides molecular approaches for virus-host interaction
- Highlights RNA silencing and counter-defensive strategies
- Discusses socioeconomic implications of viral spread and mitigation techniques
Researchers in basic and applied plant virology, plant pathology, microbiology, genetics and molecular biology, biological control, ecology, evolution, and related aspects of plant science; upper-level graduate students of plant virology
Chapter 1. Role of double-stranded RNA-binding proteins in RNA silencing and antiviral defense
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Introduction
DRbs in humans and animals
DRBs in plants
Structural analyses of Arabidopsis DRB proteins
Functional diversification of DRBs in animals and plants
DRBs and antiviral defense
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Alteration of host-encoded miRNAs in virus infected plants—experimentally verified
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
miRNAs responsive to virus infection
Effect of viral infection on mRNA targets of miRNAs
miRNA and symptoms
Interaction between miRNAs and their targets as well as viral silencing suppressors
The arms race between plants and plant viruses
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Host–virus interactions in banana-infecting viruses
Abstract
Introduction
Virus–host interaction at the plant level
The virus–vector relationship
Virus–host interaction at the molecular level
Transgenic plant and virus resistance
Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Recent advances on interactions between the whitefly Bemisia tabaci and begomoviruses, with emphasis on Tomato yellow leaf curl virus
Abstract
Introduction
Tomato yellow leaf curl virus causing worldwide epidemics
The whitefly Bemisia tabaci—pest and vector status
Parameters for acquisition, transmission and retention of TYLCV by B. tabaci
Transovarial transmission of TYLCV by B. tabaci
Sex-mediated transmission of TYLCV by B. tabaci
Molecular interactions between TYLCV and B. tabaci
Concluding remarks
References
Chapter 5. Hosts and non-hosts in plant virology and the effects of plant viruses on host plants
Abstract
Types of host–virus relationships
The role of host plants in virus diagnosis
Biologic decline of plants due to viral infection
Virus and fungal interactions in plants
The effects of artificial and natural substances on host–virus relationships
References
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Interference with insect transmission to control plant-pathogenic viruses
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Modes of transmission
Main groups of insect vectors of plant viruses
Control of insect vectors to control viral diseases
Interference with transmission
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Transmission and host interaction of Geminivirus in weeds
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
International recognition of Geminiviridae
Transmission vectors of the family Geminiviridae
Genomic organization in different genera
Host interaction of Geminivirus in weeds
RNAi technology: a spectacular approach against Geminivirus
Antiviral agent: docking framework
Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Tombusvirus-induced multivesicular bodies: Origin and role in virus–host interaction
Abstract
Introduction
General features of tombusviruses
Peroxisome-derived MVBs in plant cells
Mitochondrion-derived MVBs in plant cells
Tombusvirus replication complex in yeast cells
References
Chapter 9. Papaya ringspot virus-P: overcoming limitations of resistance breeding in Carica papaya L.
Abstract
Introduction
Papaya ringspot virus
Present strategies for PRSV-P management
Breeding PRSV-P-resistant papaya cultivars
Recent developments
Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Synergism in plant–virus interactions: A case study of CMV and PVY in mixed infection in tomato
Abstract
Introduction
Virus properties
Moving from field crops into a model system
The loss-of-function approach to dissect the single cell, local, and systemic patterns of mixed infections
PVY-SON41 complements movement defects of the CMV-FnyΔ2b Mutant
CMV-satRNA makes a more complex pattern
Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Methods of diagnosis, stability, transmission, and host interaction of Papaya lethal yellowing virus in papaya
Abstract
Introduction
Occurrence and geographic distribution of Papaya lethal yellowing virus
Methods of virus diagnosis
Virus properties, symptoms, and host range
Virus transmission and stability
Virus distribution inside infected plants
Interaction with Papaya ringspot virus
Strategies for disease control
References
Chapter 12. Establishment of endogenous pararetroviruses in the rice genome
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Introduction
Endogenous Rice tungro bacilliform virus-like sequences are preferentially present between AT dinucleotide repeats in rice genomes
The existence of AT dinucleotide repeats prior to endogenous Rice tungro bacilliform virus-like sequence integration
Possible mechanisms of integration using AT dinucleotide repeats
At dinucleotide repeats are hot spots of double-stranded breaks
Differences in Rice tungro bacilliform virus and endogenous Rice tungro bacilliform virus-like sequence with regard to genome integration
Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Volatile organic compounds and plant virus–host interaction
Abstract
Introduction
VOCs as products of plant metabolic pathways
Leaf wounding in VOC emission and plant virus infection
VOC-Mediated priming of plants and its role in virus infection
VOCs and virus-transmitted vectors
Conclusion
References
Chapter 14. Diversity of latent plant–virus interactions and their impact on the virosphere
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Viroid–insect–plant interactions
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Distribution
Transmission
Conclusion
References
Chapter 16. Engineering crops for resistance to geminiviruses
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Introduction
Conventional disease resistance strategies for geminiviruses
Nonconventional disease resistance strategies for geminiviruses
Pathogen-derived resistance to geminiviruses
Non-pathogen-derived resistance to geminiviruses
Conclusion
References
Chapter 17. Cauliflower mosaic virus (CaMV) upregulates translation reinitiation of its pregenomic polycistronic 35S RNA via interaction with the cell’s translation machinery
Abstract
Introduction
Control of cellular initiation and reinitiation of translation
Control of translation initiation by the TOR signaling pathway
Translation of viral polycistronic mRNAs via reinitiation
Mechanism of virus-activated reinitiation of translation—involvement of eIF3 and RISP host factors
Mechanism of virus-activated reinitiation of translation—involvement of host factor TOR
Auxin and TOR signaling in plants
Conclusions and perspectives
References
Chapter 18. Molecular mechanism of Begomovirus evolution and plant defense response
Abstract
Introduction
Evolution of begomoviruses
Consequences of mutation and recombination
Interaction of viral suppressors with the silencing pathway
Role of phytohormones in plant defense responses
How do plants defend themselves against the evolutionary potential of invading viruses?
RNA-directed DNA methylation as a plant genome defense mechanism
Conclusion
References
Chapter 19. Impact of the host on plant virus evolution
Abstracts
Introduction
Impact of the host on viral genome stnability
Impact of the host on viral amino acid usage
Impact of the host on viral synonymous codon choice
Impact of the host on viral dinucleotide frequency
Conclusion
References
Chapter 20. Virus-induced physiologic changes in plants
Abstract
Chloroplast ultrastructure
Chloroplast degradation in the susceptible hosts
Chloroplasts in the resistant or necrotic host
Changes in chlorophyll–protein complexes and chloroplast proteins
Fluorescence emission and excitation spectra
Inhibition of chlorophyll biosynthesis
Decrease in POR quantities and reduction in the galactolipid content
Changes in CO2 fixation
Effect of virus replication products
References
Further reading
Chapter 21. Virus–virus interactions
Abstract
Cross protection
Synergistic antagonistic interactions
Recombination
Heteroencapsidation
Gene silencing
Further reading
Index
R.K. Gaur
Department of Science, Mody Institute of Technology & Science, Rajasthan, India.
Thomas Hohn
Institute of Botany,University of Basel, Switzerland
Pradeep Sharma
Dr. Sharma’s research focuses on Agriculture Biotechnology, specifically on the characterization of genes for stresses, bioinformatics & RNAi for wheat improvement, and molecular genetic variability of Pathogens, Gene silencing.
Directorate of Wheat Research, Haryana, India