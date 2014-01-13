Plant Virus-Host Interaction

Contributors

Preface

About the Editors

Chapter 1. Role of double-stranded RNA-binding proteins in RNA silencing and antiviral defense

Abstract

Acknowledgment

Introduction

DRbs in humans and animals

DRBs in plants

Structural analyses of Arabidopsis DRB proteins

Functional diversification of DRBs in animals and plants

DRBs and antiviral defense

Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Alteration of host-encoded miRNAs in virus infected plants—experimentally verified

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

miRNAs responsive to virus infection

Effect of viral infection on mRNA targets of miRNAs

miRNA and symptoms

Interaction between miRNAs and their targets as well as viral silencing suppressors

The arms race between plants and plant viruses

Conclusion

References

Chapter 3. Host–virus interactions in banana-infecting viruses

Abstract

Introduction

Virus–host interaction at the plant level

The virus–vector relationship

Virus–host interaction at the molecular level

Transgenic plant and virus resistance

Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. Recent advances on interactions between the whitefly Bemisia tabaci and begomoviruses, with emphasis on Tomato yellow leaf curl virus

Abstract

Introduction

Tomato yellow leaf curl virus causing worldwide epidemics

The whitefly Bemisia tabaci—pest and vector status

Parameters for acquisition, transmission and retention of TYLCV by B. tabaci

Transovarial transmission of TYLCV by B. tabaci

Sex-mediated transmission of TYLCV by B. tabaci

Molecular interactions between TYLCV and B. tabaci

Concluding remarks

References

Chapter 5. Hosts and non-hosts in plant virology and the effects of plant viruses on host plants

Abstract

Types of host–virus relationships

The role of host plants in virus diagnosis

Biologic decline of plants due to viral infection

Virus and fungal interactions in plants

The effects of artificial and natural substances on host–virus relationships

References

Further Reading

Chapter 6. Interference with insect transmission to control plant-pathogenic viruses

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Modes of transmission

Main groups of insect vectors of plant viruses

Control of insect vectors to control viral diseases

Interference with transmission

Conclusion

References

Chapter 7. Transmission and host interaction of Geminivirus in weeds

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

International recognition of Geminiviridae

Transmission vectors of the family Geminiviridae

Genomic organization in different genera

Host interaction of Geminivirus in weeds

RNAi technology: a spectacular approach against Geminivirus

Antiviral agent: docking framework

Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Tombusvirus-induced multivesicular bodies: Origin and role in virus–host interaction

Abstract

Introduction

General features of tombusviruses

Peroxisome-derived MVBs in plant cells

Mitochondrion-derived MVBs in plant cells

Tombusvirus replication complex in yeast cells

References

Chapter 9. Papaya ringspot virus-P: overcoming limitations of resistance breeding in Carica papaya L.

Abstract

Introduction

Papaya ringspot virus

Present strategies for PRSV-P management

Breeding PRSV-P-resistant papaya cultivars

Recent developments

Conclusion

References

Chapter 10. Synergism in plant–virus interactions: A case study of CMV and PVY in mixed infection in tomato

Abstract

Introduction

Virus properties

Moving from field crops into a model system

The loss-of-function approach to dissect the single cell, local, and systemic patterns of mixed infections

PVY-SON41 complements movement defects of the CMV-FnyΔ2b Mutant

CMV-satRNA makes a more complex pattern

Conclusion

References

Chapter 11. Methods of diagnosis, stability, transmission, and host interaction of Papaya lethal yellowing virus in papaya

Abstract

Introduction

Occurrence and geographic distribution of Papaya lethal yellowing virus

Methods of virus diagnosis

Virus properties, symptoms, and host range

Virus transmission and stability

Virus distribution inside infected plants

Interaction with Papaya ringspot virus

Strategies for disease control

References

Chapter 12. Establishment of endogenous pararetroviruses in the rice genome

Abstract

Acknowledgment

Introduction

Endogenous Rice tungro bacilliform virus-like sequences are preferentially present between AT dinucleotide repeats in rice genomes

The existence of AT dinucleotide repeats prior to endogenous Rice tungro bacilliform virus-like sequence integration

Possible mechanisms of integration using AT dinucleotide repeats

At dinucleotide repeats are hot spots of double-stranded breaks

Differences in Rice tungro bacilliform virus and endogenous Rice tungro bacilliform virus-like sequence with regard to genome integration

Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. Volatile organic compounds and plant virus–host interaction

Abstract

Introduction

VOCs as products of plant metabolic pathways

Leaf wounding in VOC emission and plant virus infection

VOC-Mediated priming of plants and its role in virus infection

VOCs and virus-transmitted vectors

Conclusion

References

Chapter 14. Diversity of latent plant–virus interactions and their impact on the virosphere

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Conclusion

References

Chapter 15. Viroid–insect–plant interactions

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Distribution

Transmission

Conclusion

References

Chapter 16. Engineering crops for resistance to geminiviruses

Abstract

Acknowledgment

Introduction

Conventional disease resistance strategies for geminiviruses

Nonconventional disease resistance strategies for geminiviruses

Pathogen-derived resistance to geminiviruses

Non-pathogen-derived resistance to geminiviruses

Conclusion

References

Chapter 17. Cauliflower mosaic virus (CaMV) upregulates translation reinitiation of its pregenomic polycistronic 35S RNA via interaction with the cell’s translation machinery

Abstract

Introduction

Control of cellular initiation and reinitiation of translation

Control of translation initiation by the TOR signaling pathway

Translation of viral polycistronic mRNAs via reinitiation

Mechanism of virus-activated reinitiation of translation—involvement of eIF3 and RISP host factors

Mechanism of virus-activated reinitiation of translation—involvement of host factor TOR

Auxin and TOR signaling in plants

Conclusions and perspectives

References

Chapter 18. Molecular mechanism of Begomovirus evolution and plant defense response

Abstract

Introduction

Evolution of begomoviruses

Consequences of mutation and recombination

Interaction of viral suppressors with the silencing pathway

Role of phytohormones in plant defense responses

How do plants defend themselves against the evolutionary potential of invading viruses?

RNA-directed DNA methylation as a plant genome defense mechanism

Conclusion

References

Chapter 19. Impact of the host on plant virus evolution

Abstracts

Introduction

Impact of the host on viral genome stnability

Impact of the host on viral amino acid usage

Impact of the host on viral synonymous codon choice

Impact of the host on viral dinucleotide frequency

Conclusion

References

Chapter 20. Virus-induced physiologic changes in plants

Abstract

Chloroplast ultrastructure

Chloroplast degradation in the susceptible hosts

Chloroplasts in the resistant or necrotic host

Changes in chlorophyll–protein complexes and chloroplast proteins

Fluorescence emission and excitation spectra

Inhibition of chlorophyll biosynthesis

Decrease in POR quantities and reduction in the galactolipid content

Changes in CO2 fixation

Effect of virus replication products

References

Further reading

Chapter 21. Virus–virus interactions

Abstract

Cross protection

Synergistic antagonistic interactions

Recombination

Heteroencapsidation

Gene silencing

Further reading

Index