Plant Virology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780123848710, 9780123848727

Plant Virology

5th Edition

Authors: Roger Hull
eBook ISBN: 9780123848727
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123848710
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 2013
Page Count: 1118
Description

The seminal text Plant Virology is now in its fifth edition. It has been 10 years since the publication of the fourth edition, during which there has been an explosion of conceptual and factual advances. The fifth edition of Plant Virology updates and revises many details of the previous edition while retaining the important earlier results that constitute the field's conceptual foundation. Revamped art, along with fully updated references and increased focus on molecular biology, transgenic resistance, aphid transmission, and new, cutting-edge topics, bring the volume up to date and maintain its value as an essential reference for researchers and students in the field.

Key Features

  • Thumbnail sketches of each genera and family groups
  • Genome maps of all genera for which they are known
  • Genetic engineered resistance strategies for virus disease control
  • Latest understanding of virus interactions with plants, including gene silencing
  • Interactions between viruses and insect, fungal, and nematode vectors
  • Contains over 300 full-color illustrations

Readership

Researchers and students in plant virology and pathology, as well as other branches of virology (animal, bacterial, etc.).

Table of Contents

Preface

Reference

Preface of the Fourth Edition

About the Author

List of Abbreviations

Section I: Introduction

Chapter 1. Introduction

Summary

I Historical (reviewed by van der Want and Dijkstra, 2006)

II Definition of a Virus

III Viruses and Koch’s Postulates

IV This Edition

References

Chapter 2. Plant Viruses and Their Classification

Summary

I Classification of Viruses

II Criteria Used for Classifying Viruses

III Strains of Viruses

IV Criteria for the Recognition of Strains and Species

V Correlations Between Criteria for Characterizing Viruses and Virus Strains

VI Viruses of Gymnosperms, Pteridophytes, Algae, and Fungi

VII Plant Virus Purification

References

Chapter 3. Architecture and Assembly of Virus Particles

Summary

I Methods

II Architecture of Rod-Shaped Viruses

III Assembly of Rod-Shaped Viruses

IV Architecture of Isometric Viruses

V Small Icosahedral Viruses

VI More Complex Isometric Viruses

VII Enveloped Viruses

VIII Discussion

References

Chapter 4. Symptoms and Host Range

Summary

I Disease Symptoms and Host Range

II Economic Losses Due to Plant Viruses (reviewed by Waterworth and Hadidid, 1998; Strange and Scott, 2005)

III Macroscopic Symptoms

IV Histological Changes

V Cytological Effects

VI The Host Range of Viruses

VII Factors Influencing the Course of Infection and Disease

VIII Processes Involved in Symptom Induction

IX Influence of Other Agents on Symptom Production

References

Chapter 5. Agents Resembling or Altering Virus Diseases

Summary

I Viroids

II Satellite Viruses and Satellite RNAs (SatRNA)

References

Section II: Virus-Plant-Vector; Molecular Mechanisms and Interactions

Chapter 6. Genome Composition, Organization, and Expression

Summary

I Genome Composition and Organization

II Plant Viral Genome Organization

III Virus Entry and Uncoating

IV Plant Viral Genome Expression Strategies

V Strategies of Positive-Sense ssRNA Viruses

VI Negative-Sense Single- Stranded RNA Viruses (reviewed by Kormelink et al., 2011)

VII Double-Stranded RNA Viruses

VIII DNA Viruses

IX Discussion

References

Chapter 7. Replication of Plant Viruses

Summary

I Cellular Compartments Involved in Replication

II Methods for Studying Viral Replication

III Host Functions Used by Plant Viruses

IV Replication of Positive-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Viruses

V Replication of Negative-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Viruses

VI Replication of Double-Stranded RNA Viruses

VII Replication of Reverse Transcribing Viruses

VIII Replication of Single-Stranded DNA Viruses

IX Mutation and Recombination

X Mixed Virus Assembly

XI Discussion

References

Chapter 8. Origins and Evolution of Plant Viruses

Summary

I Origins of Plant Viruses, Viroids, and Satellites

II Basics of Evolution of Plant Viruses

III Sources of Variation in Plant Viruses

IV Variation and Virus Evolution

V Selection Pressures for Evolution

VI Discussion and Summary

VII Coevolution of Viruses with Their Hosts and Vectors

VIII Evidence for Evolution of Viruses

IX General Discussion and Summary

References

Chapter 9. Virus–Plant Interactions: RNA Silencing

Summary

I Mechanism of RNA Silencing

II Plant Viruses and Silencing Pathways (reviewed by Csorba et al., 2009, Ding, 2010, and Zhu and Guo, 2012)

III Systemic Silencing (reviewed by Carr et al., 2010; Hyun et al., 2011; Parent et al., 2012)

IV Suppression of RNA Silencing

V Effects of Silencing and Suppression on Plant Virus Disease

VI Discussion

References

Chapter 10. Movement of Viruses Within Plants

Summary

I Virus Movement in Plants

II Cell-to-Cell Movement

III Intracellular Transport

IV Intercellular Transport

V Long-Distance Movement

VI Discussion

References

Chapter 11. Virus–Plant Interactions in Non-Permissive and Permissive Hosts

Summary

I Definitions and Terminology of Host Responses to Inoculation

II Resistance to Plant Viruses

III Dominant Resistance

IV Recessive Resistance (reviewed by Caranta and Dogimont, 2008; Truniger and Aranda, 2009; Le Gall et al., 2011)

V Steps in the Induction of Disease

VI Effects on Plant Metabolism

VII General Discussion

References

Chapter 12. Plant to Plant Movement

Summary

I Invertebrate Vectors

II Properties of Invertebrates Relating to Virus Transmission

III Virus–Vector Interactions—Arthropods

IV Virus–Vector Interactions—Nematodes

V Transmission of Viruses by Fungi and Protists (reviewed by Rochon et al., 2004)

VI Discussion and Summary of Transmission by Biological Vectors

VII Transmission by Direct Passage in Living Higher Plant Material

References

Section III: Applied Aspects

Chapter 13. Assay, Detection, and Diagnosis of Plant Viruses

Summary

I Methods Involving Biological Activities of the Virus

II Methods Depending on Physical Properties of the Virus Particle

III Methods Depending on Properties of Viral Proteins

IV Methods Involving Properties of the Viral Nucleic Acid

V Decision Making on Diagnosis

VI Discussion and Summary

References

Chapter 14. Ecology, Epidemiology, and Control of Plant Viruses

Summary

I Ecology and Epidemiology

II Aspects of Epidemiology

III Control of Plant Viruses by Avoidance and Vector Control (reviewed by Jones, 2006; Thresh, 2006b)

IV Control by Protecting the Plant from Systemic Disease

V Discussion

References

Chapter 15. Plant Viruses and Technology

Summary

I Transgenic Protection Against Plant Viruses

II Discussion and Conclusions on Transgenic Protection

III Uses of Plant Viruses in Plant Molecular Biology

IV Uses of Plant Viruses in Industry

References

Section IV: Plant Virus Viromics

Chapter 16. Plant Virus Viromics: Involvement of Genomes of Three Organisms—Virus, Host, and Vector

Summary

I Introduction

II The Virus

III The Host

IV The Vector

V Virus–Host Interactions

VI Virus–Vector and Vector–Host Interactions

VII Virus–Vector–Host Interactions

References

Appendix A. Profiles of Families and Genera of Plant Viruses

Family: Geminiviridae

Family: Nanoviridae

Family: Caulimoviridae

Family: Metaviridae

Family: Pseudoviridae

Family: Endornaviridae

Family: Partitiviridae

Family: Reoviridae

Family: Rhabdoviridae

Family: Bunyaviridae

Order: Picornavirales Family: Secoviridae

Family: Secoviridae: Other Genera

Order: Tymovirales Family: Alphaflexiviridae

Family: Betaflexiviridae

Family: Tymoviridae

Family: Bromoviridae

Family: Closteroviridae

Family: Luteoviridae

Family: Potyviridae

Family: Tombusviridae

Family: Virgaviridae

Family: Unassigned

Appendix B. Plant Virus Biological Properties

Appendix C. Plant Virus Genomes

Appendix D. List of Plant Virus Names in Alphabetical Order and Their Abbreviations That Are Used in the Ninth ICTV Report

Index

About the Author

Roger Hull

Roger Hull

Roger Hull graduated in Botany from Cambridge University in 1960, and subsequently studied plant virus epidemiology at London University’s Wye College, gaining a PhD in 1964. He lectured on agricultural botany there between 1960 and 1965.

He was seconded to Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda in 1964 where he taught, and learnt tropical agricultural botany and studied the epidemiology of groundnut rosette disease. By watching aphids land on groundnut plants he gained an understanding of the edge effect of spread of virus into the field. In 1965 Roger Hull joined Roy Markham at the ARC Virus Research Unit in Cambridge, UK where he worked on biophysical and biochemical characterization of a range of viruses, especially Alfalfa mosaic virus. This work continued when he moved to the John Innes Institute, Norwich with Roy Markham in 1968. There Dr Hull became a project leader and deputy head of the Virus Research Department. In 1974 he spent a sabbatical year with Bob Shepherd in the University of California, Davis where he worked on the characterization of cauliflower mosaic virus. There he was introduced to the early stages of molecular biology which changed the direction of his research. On returning to the John Innes Institute he applied a molecular biological approach to the study of cauliflower mosaic virus elucidating that it replicated by reverse transcription, the first plant virus being shown to do so. Involvement with the Rockefeller Rice Biotechnology Program reawakened his interest in tropical agricultural problems and he led a large group studying the viruses of the rice tungro disease complex. He also promoted the use of transgenic technology to the control of virus diseases and was in the forefront in discussing biosafety issues associated with this approach. Moving from rice to bananas (plantains) his group was among those who discovered that the genome of banana streak badnavirus was integrated into the host genome and in certain cultivars was activated to give episomal infection – another first for plant viruses. He retired at the statutory age in 1997.

Dr Hull is an Honorary Professor at Peking and Fudan Universities, a Doctoris Honoris Causa at the University of Perpignan, France, and a Fellow of the American Phytopathological Society. He is an Emeritus Fellow at the John Innes Centre where he continued research on banana streak virus for five or more years after retirement. He has published over 225 peer-reviewed papers on plant virology, many reviews and four books including the previous edition of Plant Virology and Comparative Plant Virology.

In retirement Roger Hull became involved in promoting the uptake of transgenic technology by developing countries as one approach to alleviating food insecurity. He is on the International faculty of e-learning diploma course training decision makers, mainly in developing countries, in plant biotechnology regulation. His other interests are gardening, bird watching, travelling and his children and grandchildren.

Affiliations and Expertise

John Innes Center, Norwich, UK

Reviews

"...a refreshing addition to the agricultural and plant sciences literature...A summary of information on taxonomy, biological properties, and genome organization of plant viruses in an appendix is especially valuable... Summing Up: Highly recommended."--CHOICE Reviews Online,Nov 01 2014

"...this book is still unique, being the most comprehensive survey of classic and modern plant virology."--JOURNAL OF PLANT PHYSIOLOGY (August 2005)
"The book is strong in its coverage of recent developments. This is a book for the advanced student and researcher."—Ron Fraser for MICROBIOLOGY TODAY (2002)

Ratings and Reviews

