Plant Virology
5th Edition
The seminal text Plant Virology is now in its fifth edition. It has been 10 years since the publication of the fourth edition, during which there has been an explosion of conceptual and factual advances. The fifth edition of Plant Virology updates and revises many details of the previous edition while retaining the important earlier results that constitute the field's conceptual foundation. Revamped art, along with fully updated references and increased focus on molecular biology, transgenic resistance, aphid transmission, and new, cutting-edge topics, bring the volume up to date and maintain its value as an essential reference for researchers and students in the field.
- Thumbnail sketches of each genera and family groups
- Genome maps of all genera for which they are known
- Genetic engineered resistance strategies for virus disease control
- Latest understanding of virus interactions with plants, including gene silencing
- Interactions between viruses and insect, fungal, and nematode vectors
- Contains over 300 full-color illustrations
Researchers and students in plant virology and pathology, as well as other branches of virology (animal, bacterial, etc.).
Preface
Reference
Preface of the Fourth Edition
List of Abbreviations
Section I: Introduction
Chapter 1. Introduction
Summary
I Historical (reviewed by van der Want and Dijkstra, 2006)
II Definition of a Virus
III Viruses and Koch’s Postulates
IV This Edition
References
Chapter 2. Plant Viruses and Their Classification
Summary
I Classification of Viruses
II Criteria Used for Classifying Viruses
III Strains of Viruses
IV Criteria for the Recognition of Strains and Species
V Correlations Between Criteria for Characterizing Viruses and Virus Strains
VI Viruses of Gymnosperms, Pteridophytes, Algae, and Fungi
VII Plant Virus Purification
References
Chapter 3. Architecture and Assembly of Virus Particles
Summary
I Methods
II Architecture of Rod-Shaped Viruses
III Assembly of Rod-Shaped Viruses
IV Architecture of Isometric Viruses
V Small Icosahedral Viruses
VI More Complex Isometric Viruses
VII Enveloped Viruses
VIII Discussion
References
Chapter 4. Symptoms and Host Range
Summary
I Disease Symptoms and Host Range
II Economic Losses Due to Plant Viruses (reviewed by Waterworth and Hadidid, 1998; Strange and Scott, 2005)
III Macroscopic Symptoms
IV Histological Changes
V Cytological Effects
VI The Host Range of Viruses
VII Factors Influencing the Course of Infection and Disease
VIII Processes Involved in Symptom Induction
IX Influence of Other Agents on Symptom Production
References
Chapter 5. Agents Resembling or Altering Virus Diseases
Summary
I Viroids
II Satellite Viruses and Satellite RNAs (SatRNA)
References
Section II: Virus-Plant-Vector; Molecular Mechanisms and Interactions
Chapter 6. Genome Composition, Organization, and Expression
Summary
I Genome Composition and Organization
II Plant Viral Genome Organization
III Virus Entry and Uncoating
IV Plant Viral Genome Expression Strategies
V Strategies of Positive-Sense ssRNA Viruses
VI Negative-Sense Single- Stranded RNA Viruses (reviewed by Kormelink et al., 2011)
VII Double-Stranded RNA Viruses
VIII DNA Viruses
IX Discussion
References
Chapter 7. Replication of Plant Viruses
Summary
I Cellular Compartments Involved in Replication
II Methods for Studying Viral Replication
III Host Functions Used by Plant Viruses
IV Replication of Positive-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Viruses
V Replication of Negative-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Viruses
VI Replication of Double-Stranded RNA Viruses
VII Replication of Reverse Transcribing Viruses
VIII Replication of Single-Stranded DNA Viruses
IX Mutation and Recombination
X Mixed Virus Assembly
XI Discussion
References
Chapter 8. Origins and Evolution of Plant Viruses
Summary
I Origins of Plant Viruses, Viroids, and Satellites
II Basics of Evolution of Plant Viruses
III Sources of Variation in Plant Viruses
IV Variation and Virus Evolution
V Selection Pressures for Evolution
VI Discussion and Summary
VII Coevolution of Viruses with Their Hosts and Vectors
VIII Evidence for Evolution of Viruses
IX General Discussion and Summary
References
Chapter 9. Virus–Plant Interactions: RNA Silencing
Summary
I Mechanism of RNA Silencing
II Plant Viruses and Silencing Pathways (reviewed by Csorba et al., 2009, Ding, 2010, and Zhu and Guo, 2012)
III Systemic Silencing (reviewed by Carr et al., 2010; Hyun et al., 2011; Parent et al., 2012)
IV Suppression of RNA Silencing
V Effects of Silencing and Suppression on Plant Virus Disease
VI Discussion
References
Chapter 10. Movement of Viruses Within Plants
Summary
I Virus Movement in Plants
II Cell-to-Cell Movement
III Intracellular Transport
IV Intercellular Transport
V Long-Distance Movement
VI Discussion
References
Chapter 11. Virus–Plant Interactions in Non-Permissive and Permissive Hosts
Summary
I Definitions and Terminology of Host Responses to Inoculation
II Resistance to Plant Viruses
III Dominant Resistance
IV Recessive Resistance (reviewed by Caranta and Dogimont, 2008; Truniger and Aranda, 2009; Le Gall et al., 2011)
V Steps in the Induction of Disease
VI Effects on Plant Metabolism
VII General Discussion
References
Chapter 12. Plant to Plant Movement
Summary
I Invertebrate Vectors
II Properties of Invertebrates Relating to Virus Transmission
III Virus–Vector Interactions—Arthropods
IV Virus–Vector Interactions—Nematodes
V Transmission of Viruses by Fungi and Protists (reviewed by Rochon et al., 2004)
VI Discussion and Summary of Transmission by Biological Vectors
VII Transmission by Direct Passage in Living Higher Plant Material
References
Section III: Applied Aspects
Chapter 13. Assay, Detection, and Diagnosis of Plant Viruses
Summary
I Methods Involving Biological Activities of the Virus
II Methods Depending on Physical Properties of the Virus Particle
III Methods Depending on Properties of Viral Proteins
IV Methods Involving Properties of the Viral Nucleic Acid
V Decision Making on Diagnosis
VI Discussion and Summary
References
Chapter 14. Ecology, Epidemiology, and Control of Plant Viruses
Summary
I Ecology and Epidemiology
II Aspects of Epidemiology
III Control of Plant Viruses by Avoidance and Vector Control (reviewed by Jones, 2006; Thresh, 2006b)
IV Control by Protecting the Plant from Systemic Disease
V Discussion
References
Chapter 15. Plant Viruses and Technology
Summary
I Transgenic Protection Against Plant Viruses
II Discussion and Conclusions on Transgenic Protection
III Uses of Plant Viruses in Plant Molecular Biology
IV Uses of Plant Viruses in Industry
References
Section IV: Plant Virus Viromics
Chapter 16. Plant Virus Viromics: Involvement of Genomes of Three Organisms—Virus, Host, and Vector
Summary
I Introduction
II The Virus
III The Host
IV The Vector
V Virus–Host Interactions
VI Virus–Vector and Vector–Host Interactions
VII Virus–Vector–Host Interactions
References
Appendix A. Profiles of Families and Genera of Plant Viruses
Family: Geminiviridae
Family: Nanoviridae
Family: Caulimoviridae
Family: Metaviridae
Family: Pseudoviridae
Family: Endornaviridae
Family: Partitiviridae
Family: Reoviridae
Family: Rhabdoviridae
Family: Bunyaviridae
Order: Picornavirales Family: Secoviridae
Family: Secoviridae: Other Genera
Order: Tymovirales Family: Alphaflexiviridae
Family: Betaflexiviridae
Family: Tymoviridae
Family: Bromoviridae
Family: Closteroviridae
Family: Luteoviridae
Family: Potyviridae
Family: Tombusviridae
Family: Virgaviridae
Family: Unassigned
Appendix B. Plant Virus Biological Properties
Appendix C. Plant Virus Genomes
Appendix D. List of Plant Virus Names in Alphabetical Order and Their Abbreviations That Are Used in the Ninth ICTV Report
Index
Roger Hull
Roger Hull graduated in Botany from Cambridge University in 1960, and subsequently studied plant virus epidemiology at London University’s Wye College, gaining a PhD in 1964. He lectured on agricultural botany there between 1960 and 1965.
He was seconded to Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda in 1964 where he taught, and learnt tropical agricultural botany and studied the epidemiology of groundnut rosette disease. By watching aphids land on groundnut plants he gained an understanding of the edge effect of spread of virus into the field. In 1965 Roger Hull joined Roy Markham at the ARC Virus Research Unit in Cambridge, UK where he worked on biophysical and biochemical characterization of a range of viruses, especially Alfalfa mosaic virus. This work continued when he moved to the John Innes Institute, Norwich with Roy Markham in 1968. There Dr Hull became a project leader and deputy head of the Virus Research Department. In 1974 he spent a sabbatical year with Bob Shepherd in the University of California, Davis where he worked on the characterization of cauliflower mosaic virus. There he was introduced to the early stages of molecular biology which changed the direction of his research. On returning to the John Innes Institute he applied a molecular biological approach to the study of cauliflower mosaic virus elucidating that it replicated by reverse transcription, the first plant virus being shown to do so. Involvement with the Rockefeller Rice Biotechnology Program reawakened his interest in tropical agricultural problems and he led a large group studying the viruses of the rice tungro disease complex. He also promoted the use of transgenic technology to the control of virus diseases and was in the forefront in discussing biosafety issues associated with this approach. Moving from rice to bananas (plantains) his group was among those who discovered that the genome of banana streak badnavirus was integrated into the host genome and in certain cultivars was activated to give episomal infection – another first for plant viruses. He retired at the statutory age in 1997.
Dr Hull is an Honorary Professor at Peking and Fudan Universities, a Doctoris Honoris Causa at the University of Perpignan, France, and a Fellow of the American Phytopathological Society. He is an Emeritus Fellow at the John Innes Centre where he continued research on banana streak virus for five or more years after retirement. He has published over 225 peer-reviewed papers on plant virology, many reviews and four books including the previous edition of Plant Virology and Comparative Plant Virology.
In retirement Roger Hull became involved in promoting the uptake of transgenic technology by developing countries as one approach to alleviating food insecurity. He is on the International faculty of e-learning diploma course training decision makers, mainly in developing countries, in plant biotechnology regulation. His other interests are gardening, bird watching, travelling and his children and grandchildren.
John Innes Center, Norwich, UK
"...a refreshing addition to the agricultural and plant sciences literature...A summary of information on taxonomy, biological properties, and genome organization of plant viruses in an appendix is especially valuable... Summing Up: Highly recommended."--CHOICE Reviews Online,Nov 01 2014
"...this book is still unique, being the most comprehensive survey of classic and modern plant virology."--JOURNAL OF PLANT PHYSIOLOGY (August 2005)
"The book is strong in its coverage of recent developments. This is a book for the advanced student and researcher."—Ron Fraser for MICROBIOLOGY TODAY (2002)