Plant Virology
4th Edition
Description
It has been ten years since the publication of the third edition of this seminal text on plant virology, during which there has been an explosion of conceptual and factual advances. The fourth edition updates and revises many details of the previous editon, while retaining the important older results that constitute the field's conceptual foundation.
Key Features
@introbul:Key features of the fourth edition include: @bul:* Thumbnail sketches of each genera and family groups
- Genome maps of all genera for which they are known
- Genetic engineered resistance strategies for virus disease control
- Latest understanding of virus interactions with plants, including gene silencing
- Interactions between viruses and insect, fungal, and nematode vectors
- New plate section containing over 50 full-color illustrations
Readership
Researchers and students in plant virology and pathology, as well as other branches of virology (animal, bacterial, etc.).
Table of Contents
About the Author
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. Historical Background
II. Definition of a Virus
III. About this Edition
Chapter 2 Nomenclature and Classification of Plant Viruses
I. Nomenclature
A. Historical Aspects
B. Systems for Classification
C. Families, Genera, Species and Groups
D. Plant Virus Families, Genera and Orders
E. Use of Virus Names
II. Criteria Used for Classifying Viruses
A. Structure of the virus particle
B. Physicochemical Properties of Virus Particles
C. Properties of Viral Nucleic Acids
D. Viral Proteins
E. Serological Relationships
F. Activities in the Plant
G. Methods of Transmission
III. Families and Genera of Plant Viruses
A. Family Caulimoviridae
B. Family Geminiviridae
C. Family Circoviridae
D. Family Reoviridae
E. Family Partitiviridae
F. No Family
G. Family Rhabdoviridae
H. Family Bunyaviridae
I. No Family
J. Family Bromoviridae
K. Family Comoviridae
L. Family Potyviridae
M. Family Tombusviridae
N. Family Sequiviridae
O. Family Closteroviridae
P. Family Luteoviridae
Q. Floating Genera
IV. Retroelements
A. Family Pseudoviridae
B. Family Metaviridae
VI. Viruses of Lower Plants
A. Viruses of Algae
B. Viruses of Fungi
C. Viruses of Ferns
D. Viruses of Gymnosperms
E. Summary
VI. Discussion
Chapter 3 Disease Symptoms and Host Range
I. Economic Losses due to Plant Viruses
II. Macroscopic Symptoms
A. Local Symptoms
B. Systemic Symptoms
C. Agents Inducing Virus-Like Symptoms
D. The Cryptoviruses
III. Histological Changes
A. Necrosis
B. Hypoplasia
C. Hyperplasia
IV. Cytological Effects
A. Methods
B. Effects on Cell Structures
C. Virus-induced Structures in the Cytoplasm
D. Cytological Structures Resembling those Induced by Viruses
E. Discussion
V. The Host Range of Viruses
A. Limitations in Host Range Studies
B. Patterns of Host Range
C. The Determinants of Host Range
VI. Discussion and Summary
Chapter 4 Purification and Composition of Plant Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Isolation
A. Choice of Plant Material
III. Components
A. Nucleic Acids
B. Proteins
C. Other Components in Viruses
D. Discussion and Summary
Chapter 5 Architecture and Assembly of Virus Particles
I. Introduction
II. Methods
A. Chemical and Biochemical Studies
B. Methods for Studying Size of Viruses
C. Fine Structure Determination: Electron Microscopy
D. X-ray Crystallograpic Analysis
E. Neutron Small-Angle Scattering
F. Mass Spectrometry
G. Serological Methods
H. Methods for Studying Stabilizing Bonds
III. Architecture of Rod-Shaped Viruses
A. Introduction
B. Tobamovirus Genus
C. Tobravirus Genus
D. Other Helical Viruses
IV. Assembly of Rod-Shaped Viruses
A. TMV
B. Other Rod-shaped Viruses
V. Architecture of Isometric Viruses
A. Introduction
B. Quasi-Equivalence
C. Possible Icosahedra
D. Clustering of Subunits
E. 'True' and 'Quasi' Symmetries
F. Bacilliform Particles
VI. Small Icosahedral Viruses
A. Subunit Structure
B. Virion Structure
C. The Arrangement of Nucleic Acid within Icosahedral Viruses
VII. More Complex Isometric Viruses
VIII. Enveloped Viruses
A. Rhabdoviridae
B. Tospoviruses
IX. Assembly of Icosahedral Viruses
A. Bromoviruses
B. Alfalfa Mosaic Virus
C. Other Viruses
D. RNA Selection During Assembly of Plant Reoviruses
X. Discussion and Summary
Chapter 6 Genome Organization
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of Plant Viral Genomes
A. Information Content
B. Economy in the Use of Genomic Nucleic Acids
C. The Functions of Viral Gene Products
D. Non-coding Regions
III. Plant Viral Genome Organization
IV. Double-Stranded DNA Viruses
A. Family Caulimoviridae
V. Single-Stranded DNA Viruses
A. Family Geminiviridae
B. Family Circoviridae
VI. Double-Stranded RNA Viruses
A. Family Reoviridae
B. Family Partitiviridae
C. Genus Varicosavirus
VII. Negative-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Genomes
A. Family Rhabdoviridae
B. Family Bunyaviridae
VIII. Positive-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Genomes
A. Family Bromoviridae
B. Family Comoviridae
C. Family Potyviridae
D. Family Tombusviridae
E. Family Sequiviridae
F. Family Closteroviridae
G. Family Luteoviridae
H. Floating Genera
IX. Summary and Discussion
Chapter 7 Expression of Viral Genomes
I. Introduction
II. Virus Entry and Uncoating
A. Virus Entry
B. Uncoating of TMV
C. Uncoating of Bromoviruses
D. Uncoating of SBMV
E. Uncoating of TYMV
F. Discussion
III. Viral Genome Expression
A. Structure of the Genome
B. Defining Functional ORFs
C. Recognizing Activities of Viral Genes
D. Matching Gene Activities with Functional ORFs
IV. Synthesis of mRNAs
A. Negative-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Viruses
B. Double-Stranded RNAviruses
C. DNA Viruses
V. Plant Viral Genome Strategies
A. The Eukaryotic Protein-Synthesizing System
B. Virus Strategies to Overcome Eukaryotic Translation Constraints
C. Control of Translation
D. Discussion
E. Positive-Sense ssRNA Viruses that Have More than One Strategy
F. Negative-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Viruses
G. Double-stranded RNAviruses
H. DNA Viruses
VI. Discussion
Chapter 8 Virus Replication
I. Introduction
II. Host Functions Used by Plant Viruses
A. Components for Virus Synthesis
B. Energy
C. Protein Synthesis
D. Nucleic Acid Synthesis
E. Structural Components of the Cell
III. Methods for Studying Viral Replication
A. In Vivo Systems
B. In Vitro Systems
IV. Replication of Positive-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Viruses
A. Viral Templates
B. Replicase
C. Sites of Replication
D. Mechanism of Replication
E. Replication of Brome Mosaic Virus
F. Replication of Cucumber Mosaic Virus
G. Replication of Alfalfa Mosaic Virus
H. Replication of Tobacco Mosaic Virus
I. Replication of Potyviruses
J. Replication of Comoviridae
K. Replication of Turnip Yellow Mosaic Virus
L. Replication of Other (+)-Strand RNA Viruses
M. Discussion
V. Replication of Negative-Sense Single-Stranded RNA Viruses
A. Plant Rhabdoviridae
B. Tospoviruses
VI. Replication of Double-Stranded RNA Viruses
A. Plant Reoviridae
VII. Replication of Reverse Transcribing Viruses
A. Reverse Transcriptase
B. Replication of 'Caulimoviruses'
C. Replication of 'badnaviruses'
VIII. Replication of Single-Stranded DNA Viruses
A. Methods for Studying Geminivirus Teplication
B. In Vivo Observations on Geminiviruses
C. Rolling-Circle Replication
D. Geminivirus Replication
E. Nanovirus Replication
IX. Mutation and Recombination
A. Mutation
B. Recombination
C. Defective and Defective Interfering Nucleic Acids and Particles
X. Mixed Virus Assembly
XI. Discussion
Chapter 9 Induction of Disease 1" Virus Movement through the Plant and Effects on Plant Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Movement and Final Distribution
A. Routes by Which Viruses Move Through Plants
B. Methods for Studying Virus Movement
C. Transport Across Nuclear Membranes
D. Cell-to-Cell Movement
E. Time of Movement from First Infected Cells
F. Rate of Cell-to-Cell Movement
G. Long-Distance Movement
H. Rate of Systemic Movement
I. Movement in the Xylem
J. Final Distribution in the Plant
K. Host Factors
L. Discussion
III. Effects on Plant Metabolism
A. Experimental Variables
B. Nucleic Acids and Proteins
C. Lipids
D. Carbohydrates
E. Cell Wall Compounds
F. Respiration
G. Photosynthesis
H. Transpiration
I. Activities of Specific Enzymes
J. Hormones
K. Low-Molecular-Weight Compounds
L. Summary
IV. Processes Involved in Symptom Induction
A. Sequestration of Raw Materials
B. Effects on Growth
C. Effects on Chloroplasts
D. Mosaic Symptoms
E. The Role of Membranes
V. Discussion
Chapter 10 Induction of Disease 2: Virus-Plant Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Definitions and Terminology of Host Responses to Inoculation
A. R Genes
III. Steps in the Induction of Disease
A. Ability of Virus to Replicate in Initial Cell
B. Ability of Virus to Move out of First Cell
C. Hypersensitive Local Response
D. HR Induced by TMV in N-Gene Tobacco
E. Other Viral-Host Hypersensitive Responses
F. Host Protein Changes in the Hypersensitive Response
G. Other Biochemical Changes During the Hypersensitive Response
H. Systemic Necrosis
I. Programmed Cell Death and Plant Viruses
J. Local Acquired Resistance
K. Systemic Acquired Resistance
L. Wound Healing Responses
M. Antiviral Factors
N. Ability of Virus to Spread Through Various Barriers
O. Systemic Host Response
P. Development of Mosaic Disease
Q. Symptom Severity
R. Recovery
IV. Inherent Host Response
A. Gene Silencing
B. Transcriptional and Post-Transcriptional Gene Silencing
C. Genes Involved in Post-Transcriptional Gene Silencing
D. Mechanism of Post-Transcriptional Gene Silencing
E. PTGS Systemic Signaling
F. Induction and Maintenance
G. PTGS in Virus-Infected Plants
H. Suppression of Gene Silencing
I. Other Mechanisms of Avoiding PTGS
J. Discussion
V. Influence of Other Agents
A. Viroids and Satellite RNAs
B. Defective Interfering Nucleic Acids
C. Other Associated Nucleic Acids
D. Cross-Protection
E. Concurrent Protection
F. Interactions between Unrelated Viruses
G. Interactions between Viruses and Fungi
VI. Discussion and Summary
Chapter 11 Transmission 1: By Invertebrates, Nematodes and Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Transmission by Invertebrates
A. Arthropoda
B. Nematoda
C. Relationships between Plant Viruses and Invertebrates
III. Aphids (Aphididae)
A. Aphid Life Cycle and Feeding Habits
B. The Vector Groups of Aphids
C. Aphid Transmission by Cell Injury
D. Types of Aphid-Virus Relationship
E. Non-Persistent Transmission
F. Semi-Persistent Transmission
G. Bimodal Transmission
H. Persistent Transmission
IV. Leafhoppers and Planthoppers (Auchenorrhyncha)
A. Structure and Life Cycle
B. Kinds of Virus-Vector Relationship
C. Semi-Persistent Transmission
D. Persistent Transmission
V. Whiteflies (Aleyrodidae)
A. Whiteflies
B. Begomoviruses
C. Closteroviruses and Criniviruses
VI. Thrips (Thysanoptera)
A. Thrip Anatomy
B. Tospovirus Transmission
C. Virus-Vector Relationship
D. Route Through the Thrips
VIII Other Sucking and Piercing Vector Groups
A. Mealybugs (Coccoidea and Pseudococcoidea)
B. Bugs (Miridae and Piesmatidae)
VIII. Insects with Biting Mouthparts
A. Vector Groups and Feeding Habits
B. Viruses Transmitted by Beetles
C. Beetle-Virus Relationships
IX. Mites (Arachnida)
A. Eriophyidae
B. Tetranychidae
X. Pollinating Insects
XI. Nematodes (Nematoda)
A. Criteria for Demonstrating Nematode Transmission
B. Nematode Feeding
C. Virus-Nematode Relationships
D. Virus-Vector Molecular Interactions
XII. Fungi
A. In Vitro Fungal Transmission
B. In Vivo Fungal Transmission
XIII. Discussion and Summary
Chapter 12 Transmission 2: Mechanical, Seed, Pollen and Epidemiology
I. Mechanical Transmission
A. Source and Preparation of Inoculum
B. Applying the Inoculum
II. Factors Influencing the Course of Infection and Disease
A. The Plant Being Inoculated
B. Development of Disease
C. Viral Nucleic Acid as Inoculum
D. Nature and Number of Infectible Sites
E. Number of Particles Required to Give an Infection
F. Mechanical Transmission in the Field
G. Abiotic Transmission in Soil
H. Summary and Discussion
III. Direct Passage in Living Higher Plant Material
A. Through the Seed
B. By Vegetative Propagation
C. By Grafting
D. By Dodder
E. Summary and Discussion
IV. Ecology and Epidemiology
A. Biological Factors
B. Physical Factors
C. Survival Through the Seasonal Cycle
D. Disease Forecasting
E. Conclusions
Chapter 13 New Understanding of the Functions of Plant Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Early Events
III. Mid-stage Events
A. Host and Virus Translation
B. Host and Virus Replication
C. Spatial Factors in Virus Expression and Replication
D. Plant Viruses and Cytoskeletal Elements
IV. Late Events
V. Systemic Interactions with Plants
VI. Discussion
Chapter 14 Viroids, Satellite Viruses and Satellite RNAs
I. Viroids
A. Classification of Viroids
B. Pathology of Viroids
C. Structure of Viroids
D. Replication of Viroids
E. Molecular Basis for Biological Activity
F. Diagnostic Procedures for Viroids
II. Satellite Viruses and Satellite RNAs
A. Satellite Plant Viruses
B. Satellite RNAs (satRNAs)
C. Satellite DNAs
D. Complex-Dependent Viruses
E. Discussion
Chapter 15 Methods for Assay, Detection and Diagnosis
I. Introduction
II. Methods Involving Biological Activities of the Virus
A. Infectivity Assays
B. Indicator Hosts for Diagnosis
C. Host Range in Diagnosis
D. Symptom-Related Methods
E. Methods of Transmission in Diagnosis
F. Cytological Effects for Diagnosis
G. Mixed Infections
H. Preservation of Virus Inoculum
III. Methods Depending on Physical Properties of the Virus Particle
A. Stability and Physicochemical Properties
B. Ultracentrifugation
C. Electron Microscopy
D. Chemical Assays for Purified Viruses
E. Assay Using Radioisotopes
IV. Methods Depending on Properties of Viral Proteins
A. Serological Procedures
B. Methods for Detecting Antibody-Virus Combination
C. Collection, Preparation and Storage of Samples
D. Monoclonal Antibodies
E. Phage-Displayed Single-Chain Antibodies
F. Serologically Specific Electron Microscopy
G. Fluorescent Antibody
H. Neutralization of Infectivity
I. Electrophoretic Procedures
V. Methods Involving Properties of the Viral Nucleic Acid
A. Type and Size of Nucleic Acid
B. Cleavage Patterns of DNA
C. Hybridization Procedures
D. Polymerase Chain Reaction
VI. Discussion and Summary
Chapter 16 Control and Uses of Plant Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Removal or Avoidance of Sources of Infection
A. Removal of Sources of Infection in or Near the Crop
B. Virus-Free Seed
C. Virus-Free Vegetative Stocks
D. Propagation and Maintenance of Virus-Free Stocks
E. Modified Planting and Harvesting Procedures
III. Control or Avoidance of Vectors
A. Air-Borne Vectors
B. Soil-Borne Vectors
IV. Protecting the Plant from Systemic Disease
A. Mild Strain Protection (Cross-Protection)
B. Satellite-Mediated Protection
C. Antiviral Chemicals
V. Conventional Resistance to Plant Viruses
A. Kinds of Host Response
B. Genetics of Resistance to Viruses
C. Tolerance
D. Use of Conventional Resistance for Control
VI. Transgenic Protection Against Plant Viruses
A. Introduction
B. Natural Resistance Genes
VII. Pathogen-Derived Resistance
A. Protein-Based Protection
B. Nucleic Acid-Based Protection
C. Other Forms of Transgenic Protection
D. Field Releases of Transgenic Plants
E. Potential Risks Associated with Field Release of Virus Transgenic Plants
VIII. Discussion and Conclusions
IX. Possible Uses of Viruses for Gene Technology
A. Viruses as Gene Vectors
B. Viruses as Sources of Control Elements for Transgenic Plants
C. Viruses for Presenting Heterologous Peptides
D. Viruses in Functional Genomics of Plants
E. Summary and Discussion
Chapter 17 Variation, Evolution and Origins of Plant Viruses
I. Strains of Viruses
A. Quasi-Species
B. Virus Strains
II. Criteria for the Recognition of Strains
A. Structural Criteria
B. Serological Criteria
C. Biological Criteria
D. Discussion
III. Isolation of Strains
A. Strains Occurring Naturally in Particular Hosts
B. Isolation from Systemically Infected Plants
C. Selection by Particular Hosts or Conditions of Growth
D. Isolation by Means of Vector
E. Isolation of Artificially Induced Mutants
F. Isolation of Strains by Molecular Cloning
IV. The Molecular Basis of Variation
A. Mutation (Nucleotide Changes)
B. Recombination
C. Deletions and Additions
D. Nucleotide Sequence Re-Arrangement
E. Re-Assortment of Multi-Particle Genomes
F. The Origin of Strains in Nature
V. Constraints on Variation
A. Muller's Ratchet
B. Does Muller's Ratchet Pperate with Plant Viruses?
VI. Virus Strains in the Plant
A. Cross-Protection
B. Selective Survival in Specific Hosts
C. Loss of Infectivity for one Host Following Passage Through Another
D. Double Infections In Vivo
E. Selective Multiplication Under Different Environmental Conditions
VII. Correlations between Criteria for Characterizing Viruses and Virus Strains
A. Criteria for Identity
B. Strains and Viruses
C. Correlations for Various Criteria
VIII. Discussion and Summary
IX. Speculations on Origins and Evolution
X. Types of Evolution
A. Microevolution and Macroevolution
B. Sequence Divergence or Convergence
C. Modular Evolution
D. Evidence for Virus Evolution
XI. Sources of Viral Genes
A. Replicases
B. Proteinases
C. Coat Proteins
D. Cell-to-Cell Movement Proteins
E. Suppressors of Gene Silencing
XII. Origins of Viruses, Viroids and Satellites
A. Origins of Viruses
B. Origin of Viroids
C. Origin of Satellite Viruses and Nucleic Acids
XIII. Selection Pressures for Evolution
A. Maximizing the Variation
B. Controlling the Variation
C. Adaptation to Niches
D. Rates of Evolution
XIV. Co-evolution of Viruses with Their Hosts and Vectors
A. Co-evolution of Viruses, Host Plants and Invertebrate Vectors
B. Evolution of Angiosperms and Insects
C. Horizontal Transmission through Plants of Viruses Infecting Only Insects
D. Affinities of Viruses that Replicate in Both Insects and Plants
E. Adaptation of Plant Viruses to Their Present Invertebrate Vectors
XV. Discussion and Summary
Appendix 1A
Appendix 1B
Appendix 2A
Appendix 2B
Appendix 3
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 25th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535999
About the Author
Roger Hull
Roger Hull graduated in Botany from Cambridge University in 1960, and subsequently studied plant virus epidemiology at London University’s Wye College, gaining a PhD in 1964. He lectured on agricultural botany there between 1960 and 1965.
He was seconded to Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda in 1964 where he taught, and learnt tropical agricultural botany and studied the epidemiology of groundnut rosette disease. By watching aphids land on groundnut plants he gained an understanding of the edge effect of spread of virus into the field. In 1965 Roger Hull joined Roy Markham at the ARC Virus Research Unit in Cambridge, UK where he worked on biophysical and biochemical characterization of a range of viruses, especially Alfalfa mosaic virus. This work continued when he moved to the John Innes Institute, Norwich with Roy Markham in 1968. There Dr Hull became a project leader and deputy head of the Virus Research Department. In 1974 he spent a sabbatical year with Bob Shepherd in the University of California, Davis where he worked on the characterization of cauliflower mosaic virus. There he was introduced to the early stages of molecular biology which changed the direction of his research. On returning to the John Innes Institute he applied a molecular biological approach to the study of cauliflower mosaic virus elucidating that it replicated by reverse transcription, the first plant virus being shown to do so. Involvement with the Rockefeller Rice Biotechnology Program reawakened his interest in tropical agricultural problems and he led a large group studying the viruses of the rice tungro disease complex. He also promoted the use of transgenic technology to the control of virus diseases and was in the forefront in discussing biosafety issues associated with this approach. Moving from rice to bananas (plantains) his group was among those who discovered that the genome of banana streak badnavirus was integrated into the host genome and in certain cultivars was activated to give episomal infection – another first for plant viruses. He retired at the statutory age in 1997.
Dr Hull is an Honorary Professor at Peking and Fudan Universities, a Doctoris Honoris Causa at the University of Perpignan, France, and a Fellow of the American Phytopathological Society. He is an Emeritus Fellow at the John Innes Centre where he continued research on banana streak virus for five or more years after retirement. He has published over 225 peer-reviewed papers on plant virology, many reviews and four books including the previous edition of Plant Virology and Comparative Plant Virology.
In retirement Roger Hull became involved in promoting the uptake of transgenic technology by developing countries as one approach to alleviating food insecurity. He is on the International faculty of e-learning diploma course training decision makers, mainly in developing countries, in plant biotechnology regulation. His other interests are gardening, bird watching, travelling and his children and grandchildren.
Affiliations and Expertise
John Innes Center, Norwich, UK
Reviews
"...this book is still unique, being the most comprehensive survey of classic and modern plant virology." - JOURNAL OF PLANT PHYSIOLOGY (August 2005) "The book is strong in its coverage of recent developments. This is a book for the advanced student and researcher." —Ron Fraser for MICROBIOLOGY TODAY (2002)