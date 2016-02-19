Plant Tissue Culture
1st Edition
Techniques and Experiments
Description
Plant Tissue Culture Techniques and Experiments is a manual that contains laboratory exercises about the demonstration of the methods and different plant materials used in plant tissue culture. It provides an overview on the plant cell culture techniques and plant material options in selecting the explant source.
This book starts by discussing the proper setup of a tissue culture laboratory and the selection of the culture medium. It then explains the determination of an explant which is the ultimate goal of the cell culture project. The explant is a piece of plant tissue that is used in tissue culture. Furthermore, the book discusses topics about callus induction, regeneration and morphogenesis process, and haploid plants from anther and pollen culture. The meristem culture for virus-free plants and in vitro propagation for commercial propagation of ornamentals are also explained in this manual. The book also provides topics and exercises on the protoplast isolation and fusion and agrobacterium-mediated transformation of plants.
This manual is intended for college students, both graduate and undergraduate, who study chemistry, plant anatomy, and plant physiology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Scheduling and Interrelationships of Exercises
1 Setup of a Tissue Culture Laboratory
Work Areas
2 Media Components and Preparation
Inorganic Salts
Plant Growth Regulators
Vitamins
Carbohydrates
Hexitols
Gelling Agent
Amino Acids
Antibiotics
Natural Complexes
3 Explant Preparation
Aseptic Technique
Aseptic Germination of Seeds
4 Callus Induction
Callus Initiation
Explant Orientation
Establishment of Competent Cereal Cell Cultures (Rice)
Salt Selection in Vitro
Growth Curves
Cellular Variation from Callus Cultures
5 Regeneration and Morphogenesis
Controlled Morphogenesis: Potato Tuberization
Somatic Embryogenesis
Regeneration of Rice
Dormancy Requirements of Explants
Primary Morphogenesis: Douglas Fir
6 Haploid Plants from Anther Culture
Datura
African Violet
Tobacco
Anther Squash Technique
7 Embryo Rescue
Sweet Corn
Crabapple and Pear
8 Meristem Culture for Virus-Free Plants
Isolation of Shoot Apical Meristem
Establishing Virus- and Bacteria-Free Plants
Garlic Propagation from Bulb Scales
9 In Vitro Propagation for Commercial Production of Ornamentals
Boston Fern
Staghorn Fern: Stages I, II, and III
Ficus: Stages I, II, and III
Kalanchoe
Rose
African Violet
Endangered Species
10 Protoplast Isolation and Fusion
11 Agrobacterium-Mediated Transformation of Plants
Petunia Leaf Disk
Petunia Shoot Apex
12 Useful Measurements
13 Review of Solution Preparation
Percentage Solutions
Molar Solutions
Dilution of a Stock Solution
14 List of Suppliers
15 Common Plant Tissue Culture Terms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 13th July 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160476