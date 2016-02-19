Plant Tissue Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126503401, 9780323160476

Plant Tissue Culture

1st Edition

Techniques and Experiments

Editors: Robert H. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323160476
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th July 1992
Page Count: 190
Description

Plant Tissue Culture Techniques and Experiments is a manual that contains laboratory exercises about the demonstration of the methods and different plant materials used in plant tissue culture. It provides an overview on the plant cell culture techniques and plant material options in selecting the explant source.
This book starts by discussing the proper setup of a tissue culture laboratory and the selection of the culture medium. It then explains the determination of an explant which is the ultimate goal of the cell culture project. The explant is a piece of plant tissue that is used in tissue culture. Furthermore, the book discusses topics about callus induction, regeneration and morphogenesis process, and haploid plants from anther and pollen culture. The meristem culture for virus-free plants and in vitro propagation for commercial propagation of ornamentals are also explained in this manual. The book also provides topics and exercises on the protoplast isolation and fusion and agrobacterium-mediated transformation of plants.
This manual is intended for college students, both graduate and undergraduate, who study chemistry, plant anatomy, and plant physiology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Scheduling and Interrelationships of Exercises

1 Setup of a Tissue Culture Laboratory

Work Areas

2 Media Components and Preparation

Inorganic Salts

Plant Growth Regulators

Vitamins

Carbohydrates

Hexitols

Gelling Agent

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Natural Complexes

3 Explant Preparation

Aseptic Technique

Aseptic Germination of Seeds

4 Callus Induction

Callus Initiation

Explant Orientation

Establishment of Competent Cereal Cell Cultures (Rice)

Salt Selection in Vitro

Growth Curves

Cellular Variation from Callus Cultures

5 Regeneration and Morphogenesis

Controlled Morphogenesis: Potato Tuberization

Somatic Embryogenesis

Regeneration of Rice

Dormancy Requirements of Explants

Primary Morphogenesis: Douglas Fir

6 Haploid Plants from Anther Culture

Datura

African Violet

Tobacco

Anther Squash Technique

7 Embryo Rescue

Sweet Corn

Crabapple and Pear

8 Meristem Culture for Virus-Free Plants

Isolation of Shoot Apical Meristem

Establishing Virus- and Bacteria-Free Plants

Garlic Propagation from Bulb Scales

9 In Vitro Propagation for Commercial Production of Ornamentals

Boston Fern

Staghorn Fern: Stages I, II, and III

Ficus: Stages I, II, and III

Kalanchoe

Rose

African Violet

Endangered Species

10 Protoplast Isolation and Fusion

11 Agrobacterium-Mediated Transformation of Plants

Petunia Leaf Disk

Petunia Shoot Apex

12 Useful Measurements

13 Review of Solution Preparation

Percentage Solutions

Molar Solutions

Dilution of a Stock Solution

14 List of Suppliers

15 Common Plant Tissue Culture Terms

Index






About the Editor

Robert H. Smith

Ratings and Reviews

