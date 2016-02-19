Plant Resources of Arid and Semiarid Lands - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122897450, 9781483272276

Plant Resources of Arid and Semiarid Lands

1st Edition

A Global Perspective

Editors: J. R. Goodin David K. Northington
eBook ISBN: 9781483272276
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd December 1985
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Plant Resources of Arid and Semiarid Lands: A Global Perspective is a collection of papers that evaluates the existing native plant resources in the arid and semiarid regions. The papers deal with the resources found in these arid regions such as food potential, forage, fuel, fiber, medicinal or industrial uses. The book covers the arid regions of Africa, Australia, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East, North America, China, South America, and the USSR. The treatment of these regions includes geographical descriptions such as area, annual precipitation, temperature, humidity, wind ranges or patterns, and seasons. These papers also discuss the effects of topography on water drainage and loss, the basic soil types, holding capacity, water runoffs, and the availability of water (surface and subsurface), The book examines the current and projected growth rates for relevant countries and dry regions in each continent. These papers discuss the economic output from arid lands, the balance of trade, current or developing resources, as well as the prospects of these countries with dry regions. The book also focuses on the types of plants found in these regions whether these are used for food, forage, medicine or for industry. This collection is suitable for environmentalists, ecologists, sociologist, anthropologists, and researchers involved in biological and environmental conservation.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 Africa

I. Introduction

II. Physiography

III. Demography

IV. Socioeconomic Factors

V. Plant Resources

VI. Summary

References

2 Australia

I. Introduction

II. Physiography

III. Demography

IV. Socioeconomic Factors

V. Plant Resources

VI. Summary

References

3 Indian Subcontinent

I. Introduction

II. Physiography

III. Demography and Socioeconomic Factors

IV. Plant Resources

V. Summary

References

4 The Middle East

I. Introduction

II. Physiography

III. Demography

IV. Socioeconomic Factors

V. Plant Resources

VI. Summary

References

5 North America

I. Introduction

II. Physiography

III. Plant Resources

IV. Summary

References

6 People's Republic of China

Introduction and Physiography

References

7 South America

I. Introduction

II. Physiography

III. Plant Resources

IV. Desertification

V. Summary

References

8 Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

I. Introduction and Physiography

II. Demography

III. Socioeconomic Factors

IV. Plant Resources

V. Summary

References

9 Summary

I. Introduction

II. Area Profiles

III. Philosophy and Rationale

IV. The Future of Arid Land Plant Resources

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272276

About the Editor

J. R. Goodin

David K. Northington

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.