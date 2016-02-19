Plant Polymeric Carbohydrates
1st Edition
Description
The International Symposium on Plant Polymeric Carbohydrates, which was held as a satellite symposium of the International Carbohydrate Meeting, has become a symposium in its own right, bringing together an number of experts to exchange knowledge. This has been achieved by placing the emphasis on specific aspects of carbohydrate research in the selection and organization of the items on the programme. The aim of the symposium was to present the latest research in sub-branches of the biosynthesis and structure of polymeric carbohydrates, their rheological properties, both as pure substances and in complex bonds with other natural materials, their nutritional importance with respect to their physicochemical and nutritive properties, and their industrial applications in food and non-food.
Readership
Botanists, food scientists, professionals, and academics
Table of Contents
Part 1 Biosynthesis and chemical structure: Structural studies of plant cell-wall polysaccharides using enzymes; A new method of enzymic analysis of amylopectin structure; Structure-function relationships of R-Glucan Hydrolases in barley; Starch synthesis in transgenic plants. Part 2 Rheology: Constitutive models for dilute and concentrated food biopolymer systems; Viscoelastic properties of mixed polysaccharides systems; Determination of the density of starches and cereal products as a function of temperature and pressure; Factors affecting the wall slip behaviour of model wheat flour doughs in slit die rheometry. Part 3 Nutrition: Nutritional importance and classification of food carbohydrates; The glycaemic response after starchy food consumption as affected by choice of raw material and processing; Resistant starch: Measurement in foods and physiological role in man; Soluble dietary fibre - a useful concept? Part 4 Industrial uses: New industrial uses of starch; Properties of small starch granules and their application in paper coatings; Technical applications of galactomannans; Edible fiber from barley and oats by wet-milling. Part 5 Chemical and enzymic conversion: Solution properties of plant polysaccharides as a function of their chemical structure; Structure and function of barley malt a-amylase; Use of extrusion processes for enzymic and chemical modifications of starch; Study of cellulolytic hydrolysis of furfural process wastes; Non-fickian diffusion with chemical reaction of a penetrant with a glassy polymer: The gas-solid hydroxy-ethylation of potato starch; Characterisation of maltodexain gelling by low-resolution NMR.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698430
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737952
About the Editor
F Meuser
D J Manners
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot-Watt University, UK
W Seibel
Affiliations and Expertise
Federal Research Centre for Cereal, Potato and Lipid Research, Germany