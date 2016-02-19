Plant Physiology 8 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126686081, 9780323149433

Plant Physiology 8

1st Edition

A Treatise: Nitrogen Metabolism

Editors: F.C. Steward
eBook ISBN: 9780323149433
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 1983
Page Count: 464
Description

Plant Physiology: A Treatise, Volume VIII: Nitrogen Metabolism focuses on the physiological aspects of nitrogen metabolism in plants. This book considers the descriptive biochemistry by which nitrogen compounds and their reactions are recognized; the way the feasible reactions are assembled into metabolic pathways and cycles that give meaningful purpose and direction to the course of metabolism; and the ongoing fate of nitrogen compounds in relation to ontogeny, growth, and development. This volume is organized into four chapters and begins with an introduction to developments in basic and applied biological nitrogen fixation, focusing on the agriculturally important mechanisms by which atmospheric nitrogen is converted to plant protein. The biology and biochemistry of nitrogen-fixing associations and their practical application in agriculture are discussed, along with nitrogen metabolism in the context of various actual situations in which cells divide and grow and specific plants develop, mature, and reproduce. The next chapter deals with the metabolism and turnover of proteins, citing specific proteins (the enzymes ribulosebisphosphate carboxylase and nitrate reductase and seed protein) as the type cases to illustrate the fate of special proteins through their formation and turnover. The mechanisms and biological settings of protein degradation, as distinct from breakdown during protein turnover, are also covered in detail. This book is intended for teachers, research workers, and students with specific interest in plant physiology.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume VIII

Foreword: The New Volumes

Preface to Volume VIII

Note on the Use of Plant Names

Preamble to Chapters One through Four

Chapter One Developments in Basic and Applied Biological Nitrogen

I. Economic Importance of Biological Nitrogen Fixation

II. Mechanisms of Nitrogen Fixation

III. Metabolic Aspects

IV. Nitrogen Fixation in Association with Plants

V. Utilization of Nitrogen-Fixing Systems in Agriculture

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter Two Nitrogen Metabolism

I. Introduction: Then and Now

II. The Extended Range of Nitrogen Compounds in Plants

III. The Biochemical Reactions of Nitrogen Metabolism in Plants

IV. Nitrogen Metabolism during Growth and Development

V. Summary: Perspectives on Nitrogen Metabolism of Selected Plants

References

Appendix I. New Amino Acids and Amides Related to the Protein Amino Acids of Plants and Their Free Occurrence

Appendix II. Amino and Imino Acids and Their Derivatives that Occur Free in Plants

Appendix III. Substituents on Glutamyl, Carbamoyl, and Guanidino Groups

Appendix IV. Keto Acids that May Occur in Plants and Their Amino Acid Analogs

Chapter Three Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Problems of Methodology

III. Metabolism of Total Protein

IV. Metabolism of Specific Proteins

V. Metabolism of Seed Protein

VI. Protein Degradation

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter Four Distribution of Metabolites

I. Introduction

II. Transport Systems

III. Identity of Transported Solutes

IV. Working Units of the Plant's Transport System

V. Case Histories of Transport Activity in Organ Functioning

VI. Modeling the Transport and Utilization of Carbon- and Nitrogen-Containing Metabolites in a Whole Plant

References

Epilogue: Integration of Energy, Form, and Composition

Author Index

Index to Plant Names

Subject Index


