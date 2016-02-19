Plant Physiology 8
1st Edition
A Treatise: Nitrogen Metabolism
Plant Physiology: A Treatise, Volume VIII: Nitrogen Metabolism focuses on the physiological aspects of nitrogen metabolism in plants. This book considers the descriptive biochemistry by which nitrogen compounds and their reactions are recognized; the way the feasible reactions are assembled into metabolic pathways and cycles that give meaningful purpose and direction to the course of metabolism; and the ongoing fate of nitrogen compounds in relation to ontogeny, growth, and development. This volume is organized into four chapters and begins with an introduction to developments in basic and applied biological nitrogen fixation, focusing on the agriculturally important mechanisms by which atmospheric nitrogen is converted to plant protein. The biology and biochemistry of nitrogen-fixing associations and their practical application in agriculture are discussed, along with nitrogen metabolism in the context of various actual situations in which cells divide and grow and specific plants develop, mature, and reproduce. The next chapter deals with the metabolism and turnover of proteins, citing specific proteins (the enzymes ribulosebisphosphate carboxylase and nitrate reductase and seed protein) as the type cases to illustrate the fate of special proteins through their formation and turnover. The mechanisms and biological settings of protein degradation, as distinct from breakdown during protein turnover, are also covered in detail. This book is intended for teachers, research workers, and students with specific interest in plant physiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume VIII
Foreword: The New Volumes
Preface to Volume VIII
Note on the Use of Plant Names
Preamble to Chapters One through Four
Chapter One Developments in Basic and Applied Biological Nitrogen
I. Economic Importance of Biological Nitrogen Fixation
II. Mechanisms of Nitrogen Fixation
III. Metabolic Aspects
IV. Nitrogen Fixation in Association with Plants
V. Utilization of Nitrogen-Fixing Systems in Agriculture
VI. Conclusions
Chapter Two Nitrogen Metabolism
I. Introduction: Then and Now
II. The Extended Range of Nitrogen Compounds in Plants
III. The Biochemical Reactions of Nitrogen Metabolism in Plants
IV. Nitrogen Metabolism during Growth and Development
V. Summary: Perspectives on Nitrogen Metabolism of Selected Plants
Appendix I. New Amino Acids and Amides Related to the Protein Amino Acids of Plants and Their Free Occurrence
Appendix II. Amino and Imino Acids and Their Derivatives that Occur Free in Plants
Appendix III. Substituents on Glutamyl, Carbamoyl, and Guanidino Groups
Appendix IV. Keto Acids that May Occur in Plants and Their Amino Acid Analogs
Chapter Three Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Problems of Methodology
III. Metabolism of Total Protein
IV. Metabolism of Specific Proteins
V. Metabolism of Seed Protein
VI. Protein Degradation
VII. Conclusions
Chapter Four Distribution of Metabolites
I. Introduction
II. Transport Systems
III. Identity of Transported Solutes
IV. Working Units of the Plant's Transport System
V. Case Histories of Transport Activity in Organ Functioning
VI. Modeling the Transport and Utilization of Carbon- and Nitrogen-Containing Metabolites in a Whole Plant
Epilogue: Integration of Energy, Form, and Composition
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st December 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149433