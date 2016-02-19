Plant Pests and their Control
1st Edition
Description
Plant Pests and their Control, Revised Edition discusses the concepts involved in pest management, along with its application, constraints, and opportunities. This book is comprised of 13 chapters that cover topics relevant in understanding the basis and practice of pest management. The first six chapters deal with the various aspects of entomology. These chapters cover the importance of insects; the physiological properties of insects; and reproduction and life cycle. The next chapter covers the non-insect pests. Chapter 8 discusses the relationship between insects and plants, while Chapter 9 covers the mortality factors of insect, such as predators, parasites, and pathogens. The next chapter presents the ecological background of pest control. The remaining three chapters discuss pest management itself. This text will be of great use to agriculturists, horticulturalists, and pest control professionals. Household owners dealing with residential pest infestation will also find this book a great source of information.
Table of Contents
Foreword to the Revised Edition
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 - Introduction
What Is Entomology?
What are Insects?
The Biological Success of Insects
(a) Large Number of Species
(b) Large Numbers of Individuals
(c) Great Variety of Habitats
(d) Long Geological History
Some Possible Reasons for Insects' Success
(a) Power of Flight
(b) Adaptability
(c) Possession of an External Skeleton
(d) Small Size
(e) Rapid Reproduction
Conclusion
Chapter 2 - The Practical Importance of Insects
Man and Insects
Harmful Insect Activities
Beneficial Insect Activities
(a) Natural Enemies of Pest Species
(b) Pollinators of Cultivated Plants
(c) Producers of Useful Materials
Neutral Insect Activities
Selected References
Chapter 3 - Insect Structure and Function
External Anatomy
(a) Segmentation
(b) The Head
(c) The Thorax
(d) The Abdomen
Internal Anatomy
(a) Skeletal System (Skeleton)
(b) Circulatory System
(c) Digestive and Excretory Systems
(d) Respiratory System
(e) Nervous System
(F) Reproductive System
(G) Fat Body
Insect Mouthparts
(a) Biting and Chewing Mouthparts
(b) Piercing and Sucking Mouthparts
(c) Rasping Mouthparts
(d) Other Mouthpart Patterns
Insect Sense Organs
(a) Touch
(b) Hearing
(c) Smell and Taste
(d) Sight
Selected References
Chapter 4 - Growth, Development, Metamorphosis
Amount of Growth
Factors Affecting Growth Rate
Moulting (Ecdysis)
Metamorphosis
Selected References
Chapter 5 - Reproduction and Life Cycles
The Normal Sexual Reproductive Cycle
1. Sexually Mature Adults
2. Locating the Opposite Sex
3. Mating
4. Pre-Oviposition Period
5. Egg Laying (Oviposition)
6. Egg Hatch
7. Development of Immature Stages to Adulthood
Life Cycle Diagrams
Variations to the Normal Pattern of Reproduction
(a) Parthenogenesis
(b) Viviparity
(c) Parthenogenesis and Viviparity
(d) Polyembryony
Generations a Year
Overwintering
The Practical Relevance of Knowledge of Life Cycles
Selected References
Chapter 6 - Insect Identification and Classification Insect Names
Means of Identifying Insects
(a) Use of Keys
(b) Identification Services
(c) Visual Recognition
Higher and Lower Categories (Than Species)
The Orders of Insects
Selected References
Chapter 7 - Mites, and Other Non-Insect Pests
Mites
(a) General Features
(b) Mouthparts
(c) Respiratory System
(d) Life Cycles
(e) Main Types of Mites
(F) Biology of a Typical Phytophagous Mite
(G) Plant Injury Caused By Mites
Millipedes and Centipedes
Symphilids
Slaters (Woodlice)
Slugs and Snails
Selected References
Chapter 8 - Insects and Plants
Plant Feeding Insects
(a) Plant Host Range
(b) Types of Insect Injury
(c) Relationship of Pest Injury to Yield and Quality of Produce
(d) Insects and Plant Disease
Pollinating Insects
(a) Honeybees
(b) Bumblebees
Selected References
Chapter 9 - Predators, Parasites and Pathogens
Predators
(a) The Main Groups of Insect Predators and Their Prey
(b) Feeding Behavior of Predatory Insects
(c) Range of Prey Attacked
Parasites
(a) The Main Groups of Parasitic Insects
(b) Species and Stages of Hosts Attacked
(c) Life Cycle of a Typical Parasite
Pathogens
(a) Proof of Pathogenicity
(b) The Main Groups of Pathogenic Micro-Organisms
(c) Routes of Entry and Methods of Dispersal
(d) Environmental Conditions for Infection
(e) Specificity
Selected References
Chapter 10 - The Ecological Background to Pest Control
The Reproductive Potential of Insects
Environmental Factors Restricting Increase of Insect Populations
The Structure of Insect Populations
The Nature and Origin of Pest Problems
Some Possible Solutions to Pest Problems
Selected References
Chapter 11 - Pest Control Principles and Practices
Introduction
Categories of Crop Pests
(a) Key Pests
(b) Occasional Pests
(c) Potential Pests
Pest Control Procedures - The Main Options
Cultural Control
(a) Crop Rotation
(b) Cultivation
(c) Time of Sowing
(d) Irrigation
(e) Cultural Control in Perennial Crops and Pastures
Cultural Control - Some Conclusions
Plant Resistance
(a) Pest Resistant Plant Species
(b) Pest Resistant Cultivars
(c) Mechanisms of Plant Resistance to Pests
(d) Pest Biotypes
Plant Resistance to Pests - Some Conclusions
Biological Control
(a) Biological Control Procedures
(b) Biological Control by Insect Pathogens
Biological Control - Some Conclusions
Chemical Control
(a) Origin of Chemical Control
(b) Discovery and Development of Insecticides
(c) Chemistry
(d) Nomenclature
(e) Mode of Action
(f) Spectrum of Activity
(g) Persistence
(h) Toxicity (To Higher Animals)
(i) Ecological Hazards
(j) Phytotoxicity
(k) Formulation
(l) Compatibility
(m) Application Equipment
(n) Resistance
(o) Residues and Tolerances
(p) Attractants, Repellents and Pheromones
(q) Feeding Deterrents
(r) Chemosterilants
(s) Registration and Labeling
Plant and Animal Quarantine
Miscellaneous Control Procedures
(a) Mechanical Control
(b) Physical Control
(c) The Sterility Principle in Pest Control
The Economics of Pest Control
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Pest Control Procedures
Selected References
Chapter 12 - The Pest Management Concept
Terminology
The Essential Components of Pest Management
(a) Understanding of the Factors That Regulate Pest Numbers
(b) Determination of Pest Damage Thresholds and of Economic Thresholds
(c) Monitoring Populations of Pests and Natural Enemies
(d) A Decision Making Framework to Determine Action to Be Taken
(e) Methods of Selectively Manipulating Pest Populations
Discussion and Conclusions
Selected References
Chapter 13 - Information Required in Dealing with a Pest Problem
1. Identify the Pest
2. Obtain Information About
(a) Life Cycle
(b) Habits
(c) Plant Host Range
(d) Natural Controlling Factors
(e) Mobility and Capacity for Reinfestation
3. Decide the Need for Control Measures
4. Select Control Measures
Epilogue
General References
Appendix 1 - Catalogue of Insecticides and Acaricides
Appendix 2 - Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 22nd December 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103495