Plant Pathology, Third Edition, provides an introduction to the fundamental concepts of plant pathology, incorporating important new developments in the field. The present volume also follows closely the organization and format of the Second Edition. It includes two new chapters, ""Plant Disease Epidemiology"" and ""Applications of Biotechnology in Plant Pathology."" Extensively updated new information has been added about the history of plant pathology, the stages in the development of disease, the chemical weapons of attack by pathogens, and the genetics of plant disease. The book is organized into three parts. Part I discusses basic concepts such as classification of plant diseases; parasitism and disease development; how pathogens attack plants; effects of pathogens on plant physiology; plant defenses against pathogens; and genetics, epidemiology, and control of plant diseases. Part II on specific plant diseases covers diseases caused by fungi, prokaryotes, parasitic higher plants, viruses, nematodes, and flagellate protozoa. Part III deals with applications of biotechnology in plant pathology.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I. General Aspects

1 Introduction to Plant Pathology

The Concept of Disease in Plants

Classification of Plant Diseases

History of Plant Pathology

Genetic Engineering and Plant Pathology

Significance of Plant Diseases

Diagnosis of Plant Diseases

Identification of a Previously Unknown Disease—Koch's Rules

2 Parasitism and Disease Development

Parasitism and Pathogenicity

Host Range of Pathogens

Development of Disease in Plants

Stages in the Development of Disease: The Disease Cycle

Relationships between Disease Cycles and Epidemics

3 How Pathogens Attack Plants

Mechanical Forces Exerted by Pathogens on Host Tissues

Chemical Weapons of Pathogens

Growth Regulators in Plant Disease

4 Effects of Pathogens on Plant Physiological Functions

Effect of Pathogens on Photosynthesis

Effect of Pathogens on Translocation of Water and Nutrients in the Host Plant

Effect of Pathogens on Host Plant Respiration

Effect of Pathogens on Transcription and Translation

5 How Plants Defend Themselves Against Pathogens

Structural Defense

Metabolic (Biochemical) Defense

6 Genetics of Plant Disease

Introduction

Genes and Disease

Variability in Organisms

Mechanisms of Variability

Stages of Variation in Pathogens

Genetics of Virulence in Pathogens and of Resistance in Host Plants

Breeding of Resistant Varieties

7 Environmental Effects on Infectious Plant Disease Development

Effect of Temperature

Effect of Moisture

Effect of Wind

Effect of Light

Effect of Soil pH

Effect of Host-Plant Nutrition

Effect of Herbicides

8 Plant Disease Epidemiology

The Elements of an Epidemic

Measurement of Plant Disease

The Structure of Epidemics

Patterns of Epidemics

Comparison of Epidemics

Development of Epidemics

Modeling of Plant Disease Epidemics

Computer Simulation of Epidemics

Forecasting Plant Disease Epidemics

Forecasts Based on Weather Conditions Favoring Development of Secondary Inoculum

Forecasts Based on Amounts of Initial and Secondary Inoculum

Farmer-Warning Systems

9 Control of Plant Diseases

Control Methods that Exclude the Pathogen from the Host

Control Methods that Eradicate or Reduce the Pathogen Inoculum

Disease Control by Immunizing, or Improving the Resistance of, the Host

Direct Protection of Plants from Pathogens

Integrated Control of Plant Diseases

Part II. Specific Plant Diseases

10 Environmental Factors that Cause Plant Diseases

Introduction

Temperature Effects

Moisture Effects

Inadequate Oxygen

Light

Air Pollution

Nutritional Deficiencies in Plants

Soil Minerals Toxic to Plants

Herbicide Injury

Other Improper Agricultural Practices

The Often Confused Etiology of Stress Diseases

11 Plant Diseases Caused by Fungi

Introduction

Characteristics of Plant Pathogenic Fungi

Classification of Plant Pathogenic Fungi

Identification

Symptoms Caused by Fungi on Plants

Isolation of Fungi (and Bacteria)

Life Cycles of Fungi

Control of Fungal Diseases of Plants

Diseases Caused by the Lower Fungi

Diseases Caused by Myxomycetes

Diseases Caused by Plasmodiophoromycetes

Diseases Caused by Zoosporic True Fungi (Mastigomycotina)

Diseases Caused by Zygomycetes

Diseases Caused by the Higher Fungi

Diseases Caused by Ascomycetes and Imperfect Fungi

Diseases Caused by Basidiomycetes

12 Plant Diseases Caused by Prokaryotes

Introduction

Plant Diseases Caused by Bacteria

Characteristics of Plant-Pathogenic Bacteria

Bacterial Spots and Blights

Bacterial Vascular Wilts

Bacterial Soft Rots

Bacterial Galls

Bacterial Cankers

Bacterial Scabs

Root Nodules of Legumes

Plant Diseases Caused by Fastidious Vascular Bacteria

Plant Diseases Caused by Mycoplasmalike Organisms

Introduction

Properties of Mycoplasmas

Other Organisms That Resemble Mycoplasmas: L-forms of Bacteria

Examples of Plant Diseases Caused by Mycoplasmalike Organisms

13 Plant Diseases Caused by Parasitic Higher Plants

Introduction

14 Plant Diseases Caused by Viruses

Introduction

Characteristics of Plant Viruses

The Biological Function of Viral Components—Coding

Virus Infection and Virus Synthesis

Translocation and Distribution of Viruses in Plants

Symptoms Caused by Plant Viruses

Physiology of Virus-Infected Plants

Transmission of Plant Viruses

Purification of Plant Viruses

Serology of Plant Viruses

Nomenclature and Classification of Plant Viruses

Detection and Identification of Plant Viruses

Economic Importance of Plant Viruses

Control of Plant Viruses

Specific Crop Diseases Caused by Viruses

Plant Diseases Caused by Viroids

15 Plant Diseases Caused by Nematodes

Introduction

Characteristics of Plant-Pathogenic Nematodes

Isolation of Nematodes

Symptoms Caused by Nematodes

How Nematodes Affect Plants

Interrelationships between Nematodes and Other Plant Pathogens

Control of Nematodes

16 Plant Diseases Caused by Flagellate Protozoa

Part III. Biotechnology and Plant Pathology

17 Application of Biotechnology in Plant Pathology

Tissue Culture Techniques of Importance to Plant Pathology

Genetic Engineering Techniques of Importance to Plant Pathology

Biotechnology and Plant Pathology: The Beginning

Glossary

Index





