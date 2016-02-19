Plant Pathology
3rd Edition
Plant Pathology, Third Edition, provides an introduction to the fundamental concepts of plant pathology, incorporating important new developments in the field. The present volume also follows closely the organization and format of the Second Edition. It includes two new chapters, ""Plant Disease Epidemiology"" and ""Applications of Biotechnology in Plant Pathology."" Extensively updated new information has been added about the history of plant pathology, the stages in the development of disease, the chemical weapons of attack by pathogens, and the genetics of plant disease. The book is organized into three parts. Part I discusses basic concepts such as classification of plant diseases; parasitism and disease development; how pathogens attack plants; effects of pathogens on plant physiology; plant defenses against pathogens; and genetics, epidemiology, and control of plant diseases. Part II on specific plant diseases covers diseases caused by fungi, prokaryotes, parasitic higher plants, viruses, nematodes, and flagellate protozoa. Part III deals with applications of biotechnology in plant pathology.
Preface
Part I. General Aspects
1 Introduction to Plant Pathology
The Concept of Disease in Plants
Classification of Plant Diseases
History of Plant Pathology
Genetic Engineering and Plant Pathology
Significance of Plant Diseases
Diagnosis of Plant Diseases
Identification of a Previously Unknown Disease—Koch's Rules
2 Parasitism and Disease Development
Parasitism and Pathogenicity
Host Range of Pathogens
Development of Disease in Plants
Stages in the Development of Disease: The Disease Cycle
Relationships between Disease Cycles and Epidemics
3 How Pathogens Attack Plants
Mechanical Forces Exerted by Pathogens on Host Tissues
Chemical Weapons of Pathogens
Growth Regulators in Plant Disease
4 Effects of Pathogens on Plant Physiological Functions
Effect of Pathogens on Photosynthesis
Effect of Pathogens on Translocation of Water and Nutrients in the Host Plant
Effect of Pathogens on Host Plant Respiration
Effect of Pathogens on Transcription and Translation
5 How Plants Defend Themselves Against Pathogens
Structural Defense
Metabolic (Biochemical) Defense
6 Genetics of Plant Disease
Introduction
Genes and Disease
Variability in Organisms
Mechanisms of Variability
Stages of Variation in Pathogens
Genetics of Virulence in Pathogens and of Resistance in Host Plants
Breeding of Resistant Varieties
7 Environmental Effects on Infectious Plant Disease Development
Effect of Temperature
Effect of Moisture
Effect of Wind
Effect of Light
Effect of Soil pH
Effect of Host-Plant Nutrition
Effect of Herbicides
8 Plant Disease Epidemiology
The Elements of an Epidemic
Measurement of Plant Disease
The Structure of Epidemics
Patterns of Epidemics
Comparison of Epidemics
Development of Epidemics
Modeling of Plant Disease Epidemics
Computer Simulation of Epidemics
Forecasting Plant Disease Epidemics
Forecasts Based on Weather Conditions Favoring Development of Secondary Inoculum
Forecasts Based on Amounts of Initial and Secondary Inoculum
Farmer-Warning Systems
9 Control of Plant Diseases
Control Methods that Exclude the Pathogen from the Host
Control Methods that Eradicate or Reduce the Pathogen Inoculum
Disease Control by Immunizing, or Improving the Resistance of, the Host
Direct Protection of Plants from Pathogens
Integrated Control of Plant Diseases
Part II. Specific Plant Diseases
10 Environmental Factors that Cause Plant Diseases
Introduction
Temperature Effects
Moisture Effects
Inadequate Oxygen
Light
Air Pollution
Nutritional Deficiencies in Plants
Soil Minerals Toxic to Plants
Herbicide Injury
Other Improper Agricultural Practices
The Often Confused Etiology of Stress Diseases
11 Plant Diseases Caused by Fungi
Introduction
Characteristics of Plant Pathogenic Fungi
Classification of Plant Pathogenic Fungi
Identification
Symptoms Caused by Fungi on Plants
Isolation of Fungi (and Bacteria)
Life Cycles of Fungi
Control of Fungal Diseases of Plants
Diseases Caused by the Lower Fungi
Diseases Caused by Myxomycetes
Diseases Caused by Plasmodiophoromycetes
Diseases Caused by Zoosporic True Fungi (Mastigomycotina)
Diseases Caused by Zygomycetes
Diseases Caused by the Higher Fungi
Diseases Caused by Ascomycetes and Imperfect Fungi
Diseases Caused by Basidiomycetes
12 Plant Diseases Caused by Prokaryotes
Introduction
Plant Diseases Caused by Bacteria
Characteristics of Plant-Pathogenic Bacteria
Bacterial Spots and Blights
Bacterial Vascular Wilts
Bacterial Soft Rots
Bacterial Galls
Bacterial Cankers
Bacterial Scabs
Root Nodules of Legumes
Plant Diseases Caused by Fastidious Vascular Bacteria
Plant Diseases Caused by Mycoplasmalike Organisms
Introduction
Properties of Mycoplasmas
Other Organisms That Resemble Mycoplasmas: L-forms of Bacteria
Examples of Plant Diseases Caused by Mycoplasmalike Organisms
13 Plant Diseases Caused by Parasitic Higher Plants
Introduction
14 Plant Diseases Caused by Viruses
Introduction
Characteristics of Plant Viruses
The Biological Function of Viral Components—Coding
Virus Infection and Virus Synthesis
Translocation and Distribution of Viruses in Plants
Symptoms Caused by Plant Viruses
Physiology of Virus-Infected Plants
Transmission of Plant Viruses
Purification of Plant Viruses
Serology of Plant Viruses
Nomenclature and Classification of Plant Viruses
Detection and Identification of Plant Viruses
Economic Importance of Plant Viruses
Control of Plant Viruses
Specific Crop Diseases Caused by Viruses
Plant Diseases Caused by Viroids
15 Plant Diseases Caused by Nematodes
Introduction
Characteristics of Plant-Pathogenic Nematodes
Isolation of Nematodes
Symptoms Caused by Nematodes
How Nematodes Affect Plants
Interrelationships between Nematodes and Other Plant Pathogens
Control of Nematodes
16 Plant Diseases Caused by Flagellate Protozoa
Part III. Biotechnology and Plant Pathology
17 Application of Biotechnology in Plant Pathology
Tissue Culture Techniques of Importance to Plant Pathology
Genetic Engineering Techniques of Importance to Plant Pathology
Biotechnology and Plant Pathology: The Beginning
Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 845
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th February 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139694
George Agrios
University of Florida, Gainesville, U.S.A.