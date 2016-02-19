Plant Pathology presents information and advances in plant pathology including disease induction and development and disease resistance and control. This book is organized into two major parts encompassing 14 chapters that focus on diseases, pathogenicity, and pathogen variability. The first part of the book deals with general considerations of disease, the disease cycle, parasitism and pathogenicity, and the variability in pathogens. This is followed by a presentation of the mechanisms by which pathogens cause disease and plants resist disease. Core chapters focus on the effects of pathogen-produced enzymes, toxins, growth regulators, and polysaccharides on the structural organization and on the basic physiological processes of photosynthesis, translocation, and respiration. The chapters also discuss the defense mechanisms of the plant. Moreover, this book explains the genetics of host-parasite interaction, effects of environment on disease development, and control. The second part of the book deals with the infectious diseases caused by fungi, bacteria, parasitic higher plants, viruses, and nematodes. This part also looks into the noninfectious diseases caused by environmental factors. The diseases caused by each type of pathogen are discussed comprehensively as a group and are subsequently discussed individually in detail. This book includes diagrams of cycles for each disease to create visual images for better understanding of the disease and message retention. This book is ideal for students with introductory course in plant pathology.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Introduction

The Concept of Disease in Plants

Importance of Plant Diseases—Losses

Classification of Plant Diseases

History of Plant Pathology

Identification of Plant Diseases

Part I. General Aspects of Infectious Diseases of Plants

2. Parasitism and Disease Development

Parasitism and Pathogenicity

Host Range of Pathogens

Stages in the Development of Disease

3. Variability in Plant Pathogens

Stages and Types of Variation

Mechanisms of Variability

4. How Pathogens Attack Plants

Mechanical Forces Exerted by Pathogens on Host Tissues

Chemical Weapons of Pathogens

Enzymes

Microbial Toxins in Plant Disease

Growth Regulators in Plant Disease

Polysaccharides

5. Pathogen Effects on Plant Physiological Functions

Effect of Pathogens on Photosynthesis

Effect of Pathogens on Translocation of Water and Nutrients in the Host Plant

Effect of Pathogens on Host Plant Respiration

6. How Plants Defend Themselves Against Pathogens

Structural Defense

Biochemical Defense

Genetics of Virulence in Pathogens and of Resistance in Host Plants

7. Effect of Environment on Development of Infectious Plant Diseases

Effect of Temperature

Effect of Moisture

Effect of Light

Effect of Soil Reaction (pH)

Effect of Host-Plant Nutrition

The Rose of Environmental Factors in Plant Disease Epidemics

8. Control of Plant Diseases

Regulatory Methods

Cultural Methods

Biological Methods

Physical Methods

Chemical Methods

Methods of Plant Disease Control with Chemicals

Types of Chemicals Used for Plant Disease Control

Mechanisms of Action of Chemicals Used to Control Plant Diseases

Part II. Specific Plant Diseases

9. Plant Diseases Caused by Fungi

Introduction

Characteristics of Plant Pathogenic Fungi

Symptoms Caused by Fungi on Plants

How Fungi Cause Disease in Plants

Life Cycles of Fungi

Control of Fungus Diseases of Plants

Clubroot of Crucifers

Phythium Seed Rot, Damping-Off, and Root Rot

Late Blight of Potatoes

Downy Mildew of Grape

Rhizopus Soft Rot of Fruits and Vegetables

Powdery Mildew of Rose and Peach

Apple Scab

Dutch Elm Disease

Brown Rot of Stone Fruits

Fusarium Wilt of Tomato

Corn Smut

Loose Smut of Barley and Wheat

Bunt, or Stinking Smut, of Wheat

Stem Rust of Wheat

10. Plant Diseases Caused by Bacteria

Introduction

Characteristics of Plant Pathogenic Bacteria

Symptoms Caused by Bacteria

How Bacteria Cause Plant Diseases

Control of Bacterial Diseases of Plants

Fire Blight

Crown Gall

Wildfire of Tobacco

Bacterial Soft Rots of Vegetables

Bacterial Wilt of Cucurbits

Bacterial Canker and Gummosis of Stone Fruit Trees

11. Plant Diseases Caused by Parasitic Higher Plants

Introduction

Characteristics of Parasitic Higher Plants

Importance Groups of Parasitic Higher Plants

Dodder

Witchweed

Dwarfmistletoes of Conifers

12. Plant Diseases Caused by Viruses

Introduction

Characteristics of Plant Viruses

Virus Infection and Virus Synthesis

Translocation and Distribution of Viruses in Plants

Symptoms Caused by Plant Viruses

Physiology of Virus-Infected Plants

Transmission of Plant Viruses

Strains, Cross Protection, Interference, and Acquired Immunity

Purification of Plant Viruses

Serology of Plant Viruses

Nomenclature and Classification of Plant Viruses

Identification of Plant Viruses

Economic Importance of Plant Viruses

Control of Plant Viruses

Tobacco Mosaic

Cucumber Mosaic

Aster Yellows

Curly Top of Sugar Beets

Barley Yellow Dwarf

Necrotic Ring Spot of Stone Fruits

Wound-Tumor Disease

Tristeza Disease of Citrus

13. Plant Diseases Caused by Nematodes

Introduction

Characteristics of Plant Pathogenic Nematodes

Symptoms Caused by Nematodes

How Nematodes Affect Plants

Interrelationships Between Nematodes and Other Plant Pathogens

Control of Nematodes

Root-Knot Nematodes

Soybean Cyst Nematode

Lesion Nematodes

Stem and Bulb Nematode

Foliar (Chrysanthemum) Nematode

Stubby-Root Nematodes

14. Environmental Factors That Cause Plant Diseases

Introduction

Temperature

Moisture

Inadequate Oxygen

Light

Air Pollution

Nutritional Deficiencies in Plants

Soil Minerals Toxic to Plants

Improper Agricultural Practices

General References

Books

Periodicals

Glossary

Subject Index



