Plant Pathology presents information and advances in plant pathology including disease induction and development and disease resistance and control. This book is organized into two major parts encompassing 14 chapters that focus on diseases, pathogenicity, and pathogen variability.
The first part of the book deals with general considerations of disease, the disease cycle, parasitism and pathogenicity, and the variability in pathogens. This is followed by a presentation of the mechanisms by which pathogens cause disease and plants resist disease. Core chapters focus on the effects of pathogen-produced enzymes, toxins, growth regulators, and polysaccharides on the structural organization and on the basic physiological processes of photosynthesis, translocation, and respiration. The chapters also discuss the defense mechanisms of the plant. Moreover, this book explains the genetics of host-parasite interaction, effects of environment on disease development, and control. The second part of the book deals with the infectious diseases caused by fungi, bacteria, parasitic higher plants, viruses, and nematodes. This part also looks into the noninfectious diseases caused by environmental factors. The diseases caused by each type of pathogen are discussed comprehensively as a group and are subsequently discussed individually in detail. This book includes diagrams of cycles for each disease to create visual images for better understanding of the disease and message retention. This book is ideal for students with introductory course in plant pathology.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
The Concept of Disease in Plants
Importance of Plant Diseases—Losses
Classification of Plant Diseases
History of Plant Pathology
Identification of Plant Diseases
Part I. General Aspects of Infectious Diseases of Plants
2. Parasitism and Disease Development
Parasitism and Pathogenicity
Host Range of Pathogens
Stages in the Development of Disease
3. Variability in Plant Pathogens
Stages and Types of Variation
Mechanisms of Variability
4. How Pathogens Attack Plants
Mechanical Forces Exerted by Pathogens on Host Tissues
Chemical Weapons of Pathogens
Enzymes
Microbial Toxins in Plant Disease
Growth Regulators in Plant Disease
Polysaccharides
5. Pathogen Effects on Plant Physiological Functions
Effect of Pathogens on Photosynthesis
Effect of Pathogens on Translocation of Water and Nutrients in the Host Plant
Effect of Pathogens on Host Plant Respiration
6. How Plants Defend Themselves Against Pathogens
Structural Defense
Biochemical Defense
Genetics of Virulence in Pathogens and of Resistance in Host Plants
7. Effect of Environment on Development of Infectious Plant Diseases
Effect of Temperature
Effect of Moisture
Effect of Light
Effect of Soil Reaction (pH)
Effect of Host-Plant Nutrition
The Rose of Environmental Factors in Plant Disease Epidemics
8. Control of Plant Diseases
Regulatory Methods
Cultural Methods
Biological Methods
Physical Methods
Chemical Methods
Methods of Plant Disease Control with Chemicals
Types of Chemicals Used for Plant Disease Control
Mechanisms of Action of Chemicals Used to Control Plant Diseases
Part II. Specific Plant Diseases
9. Plant Diseases Caused by Fungi
Introduction
Characteristics of Plant Pathogenic Fungi
Symptoms Caused by Fungi on Plants
How Fungi Cause Disease in Plants
Life Cycles of Fungi
Control of Fungus Diseases of Plants
Clubroot of Crucifers
Phythium Seed Rot, Damping-Off, and Root Rot
Late Blight of Potatoes
Downy Mildew of Grape
Rhizopus Soft Rot of Fruits and Vegetables
Powdery Mildew of Rose and Peach
Apple Scab
Dutch Elm Disease
Brown Rot of Stone Fruits
Fusarium Wilt of Tomato
Corn Smut
Loose Smut of Barley and Wheat
Bunt, or Stinking Smut, of Wheat
Stem Rust of Wheat
10. Plant Diseases Caused by Bacteria
Introduction
Characteristics of Plant Pathogenic Bacteria
Symptoms Caused by Bacteria
How Bacteria Cause Plant Diseases
Control of Bacterial Diseases of Plants
Fire Blight
Crown Gall
Wildfire of Tobacco
Bacterial Soft Rots of Vegetables
Bacterial Wilt of Cucurbits
Bacterial Canker and Gummosis of Stone Fruit Trees
11. Plant Diseases Caused by Parasitic Higher Plants
Introduction
Characteristics of Parasitic Higher Plants
Importance Groups of Parasitic Higher Plants
Dodder
Witchweed
Dwarfmistletoes of Conifers
12. Plant Diseases Caused by Viruses
Introduction
Characteristics of Plant Viruses
Virus Infection and Virus Synthesis
Translocation and Distribution of Viruses in Plants
Symptoms Caused by Plant Viruses
Physiology of Virus-Infected Plants
Transmission of Plant Viruses
Strains, Cross Protection, Interference, and Acquired Immunity
Purification of Plant Viruses
Serology of Plant Viruses
Nomenclature and Classification of Plant Viruses
Identification of Plant Viruses
Economic Importance of Plant Viruses
Control of Plant Viruses
Tobacco Mosaic
Cucumber Mosaic
Aster Yellows
Curly Top of Sugar Beets
Barley Yellow Dwarf
Necrotic Ring Spot of Stone Fruits
Wound-Tumor Disease
Tristeza Disease of Citrus
13. Plant Diseases Caused by Nematodes
Introduction
Characteristics of Plant Pathogenic Nematodes
Symptoms Caused by Nematodes
How Nematodes Affect Plants
Interrelationships Between Nematodes and Other Plant Pathogens
Control of Nematodes
Root-Knot Nematodes
Soybean Cyst Nematode
Lesion Nematodes
Stem and Bulb Nematode
Foliar (Chrysanthemum) Nematode
Stubby-Root Nematodes
14. Environmental Factors That Cause Plant Diseases
Introduction
Temperature
Moisture
Inadequate Oxygen
Light
Air Pollution
Nutritional Deficiencies in Plants
Soil Minerals Toxic to Plants
Improper Agricultural Practices
General References
Books
Periodicals
Glossary
Subject Index
