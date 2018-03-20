Plant Metabolites and Regulation under Environmental Stress
1st Edition
Description
Plant Metabolites and Regulation Under Environmental Stress presents the latest research on both primary and secondary metabolites. The book sheds light on the metabolic pathways of primary and secondary metabolites, the role of these metabolites in plants, and the environmental impact on the regulation of these metabolites. Users will find a comprehensive, practical reference that aids researchers in their understanding of the role of plant metabolites in stress tolerance.
Key Features
- Highlights new advances in the understanding of plant metabolism
- Features 17 protocols and methods for analysis of important plant secondary metabolites
- Includes sections on environmental adaptations and plant metabolites, plant metabolites and breeding, plant microbiome and metabolites, and plant metabolism under non-stress conditions
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in Plant Sciences, Plant Biochemistry, Plant Metabolism, Plant Molecular Biology, Plant Ecophysiology as well as those in Crop Science and Environmental Science
Table of Contents
- Advancement of metabolomics techniques and its application in plant science: Current scenario and future prospective
2. Metabolomics of seaweeds: tools and techniques
3. Environmental Stress and metabolomics
4. Differential responses of plants to biotic stress and the role of metabolites.
5. Metabolomics-guided elucidation of abiotic stress tolerance mechanisms in plants
6. Metabolomic approach to understand plant adaptations to salt and water stresses
7. Vitamins and environmental stresses in plants
8. Environmental stress and secondary metabolites in plants: An overview
9. Engineering of Biomass Accumulation and Secondary Metabolite Production in Plant Cell and Tissue Cultures
10. Metabolic responses of plants upon different plant–pathogen interactions
11. Primary plant metabolism during plant-pathogen interactions and its role in defense
12. Effect of Root-associated bacteria on soluble sugar metabolism in plant under environmental stress
13. Metabolic responses of sugarcane plants upon different plant-pathogen interactions
14. Coordinated regulation of photosynthesis in plants increases yield and resistance to different types of environmental stress
15. Physiological and biochemical mechanisms of drought stress tolerance in the Argan tree
16. Dynamic proline metabolism: importance and regulation in water limited environments
17. Mechanism of proline biosynthesis and role of proline metabolic enzymes under environmental stress in plants
18. Flooding Stress in Plants And Approaches To Overcome
19. Small heat shock proteins: Structural assembly and functional responses against heat stress in plants
20. Silicon mediated alleviation of environmental stress in plants
21. Involvement of Mitogen Activated Protein Kinases (MAPKs) in abiotic stress responses in plants
22. Sugar signaling under abiotic stress in plants
23. Gene expression analysis in medicinal plants under abiotic stress conditions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128126905
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128126899
About the Editor
Parvaiz Ahmad
Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad is Senior Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany at Sri Pratap College, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, and is presently a Visiting Scientist at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He completed his post-graduate degree in Botany in 2000 at Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India. After receiving a Doctorate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India, he joined the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi, in 2007. His main research area is Stress Physiology and Molecular Biology. He has published more than 50 research papers in peer reviewed journals, and 40 book chapters. He is also an Editor of 17 volumes (one with Studium Press Pvt. India Ltd., New Delhi, India; nine with Springer, New York; three with Elsevier USA; and four with John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.). He is a recipient of the Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellowship award, granted by CSIR, New Delhi, India. Dr. Ahmad was awarded the Young Scientist Award under the Fast Track scheme in 2007 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India. Dr. Ahmad is actively engaged in studying the molecular and physio-biochemical responses of different agricultural and horticultural plants under environmental stress.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany and Microbiology, Faculty of Science, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Abass Ahanger
Dr. Mohammad Abass Ahanger is currently working as Guest Lecturer in the Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir India. Dr. Ahanger completed his Postgraduate education in Botany from Jiwaji University, Gwalior, India in 2010 specializing in plant stress physiology. After receiving M Phil, Dr Ahanger completed his Ph D in 2016 from the same university. His main research interests are elucidation of tolerance mechanisms in plants for improved abiotic stress tolerance. He has published more than 15 research publications in reputed national and international journals, and has contributed several book chapters to international published volumes from publishers like Springer, Elsevier and Wiley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, Jiwaji Unversity,Gwalior, India
Vijay Pratap Singh
Dr. Singh obtained his PhD from the University of Allahabad on topic “Oxidative stress and antioxidant system in some cyanobacteria simultaneously exposed to UV-B and heavy metal.” He has authored 102 publications, as well as editorials in reputed journals. His area of research interest is the role of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulphide signalling in the regulation of abiotic stress in plants. Dr. Singh is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Chaudhary Mahadeo Prasad College (Constituent of the University of Allahabad), Allahabad, UP, India
Durgesh Kumar Tripathi
Dr Tripathi has studied the effect of silica on physiological and biochemical responses such as photosynthesis, biotic and a-biotic stress, nutrient uptake as well as yield and quality of crop plants to stress factors such as metal, and the synchronized detoxification of harmful reactive oxygen species by their antioxidant defense mechanisms. He has also studied the interactions of physical Instruments like LIBS, EPMA and Florescence spectroscopy on stressed and non-stressed plants and get the information. His most recent research is moving towards gene level/protein level regulation of stress relieving mechanisms in organisms with and without the presence of silicon. He is on the editorial board for 6 different journals, and is a reviewer for a number of journals including two Elsevier journals: Plant Physiology and Biochemistry as well as Ecology and Environmental Safety
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Medical Diagnostic and Research, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, UP, India
Pravej Alam
Prince Sattam Bin Abdelaziz University, Alkharaj, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia
Affiliations and Expertise
Prince Sattam Bin Abdelaziz University, Alkharaj, Saudia Arabia
Mohammed Nasser Alyemeni
Professor,Botany and Microbiology Department, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Botany and Microbiology Department, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia