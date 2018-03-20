Plant Metabolites and Regulation under Environmental Stress

Dr. Parvaiz Ahmad is Senior Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany at Sri Pratap College, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, and is presently a Visiting Scientist at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He completed his post-graduate degree in Botany in 2000 at Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India. After receiving a Doctorate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India, he joined the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi, in 2007. His main research area is Stress Physiology and Molecular Biology. He has published more than 50 research papers in peer reviewed journals, and 40 book chapters. He is also an Editor of 17 volumes (one with Studium Press Pvt. India Ltd., New Delhi, India; nine with Springer, New York; three with Elsevier USA; and four with John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.). He is a recipient of the Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellowship award, granted by CSIR, New Delhi, India. Dr. Ahmad was awarded the Young Scientist Award under the Fast Track scheme in 2007 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India. Dr. Ahmad is actively engaged in studying the molecular and physio-biochemical responses of different agricultural and horticultural plants under environmental stress.